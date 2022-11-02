ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
104.1 WIKY

Canadian Supreme Court sides against First Nations woman in sentencing case

TORONTO (Reuters) – A split Canadian Supreme Court on Friday ruled limits on conditional sentences are constitutional, a setback for advocates of indigenous rights who argued the provisions discriminate against indigenous people, who are overrepresented in the country’s prisons. Lawyers for Cheyenne Sharma, a First Nations woman, did...

Comments / 0

Community Policy