Canadian Supreme Court sides against First Nations woman in sentencing case
TORONTO (Reuters) – A split Canadian Supreme Court on Friday ruled limits on conditional sentences are constitutional, a setback for advocates of indigenous rights who argued the provisions discriminate against indigenous people, who are overrepresented in the country’s prisons. Lawyers for Cheyenne Sharma, a First Nations woman, did...
Biden to laud Democrats’ high-tech gains in visit to California’s Viasat
CARLSBAD, Calif. (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden will visit communications firm Viasat Inc on Friday, days before critical midterm elections, to tout his party’s push to boost domestic production and reduce reliance on overseas semiconductors, the White House said. Biden’s visit, the latest in a series of...
Pelosi hammer attack suspect was in U.S. illegally, immigration officials say
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The man charged with breaking into U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home and attacking her husband with a hammer is a Canadian citizen who was in the United States illegally 14 years after he entered as a visitor, U.S. officials said on Thursday. The U.S....
