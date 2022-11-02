Six women brawl at horse racing event in wild viral video

A brutal brawl between six women was caught on video during the Spring Racing Carnival in Australia last month.

The altercation occurred along a walkway near Brisbane City Botanic Gardens sometime during the week of Oct. 22 and 29, according to Daily Mail .

In video footage, shared by the Twitter account @Meanwhileinau , the fight appears to start with two women, when one wearing a green skirt hit another in a red dress with a high knee, knocking her to the ground.

That’s when a third woman jumped in. Her red dress flew up, exposing her behind.

A man with an umbrella intervened and attempted to separate the women. However, he was unable to stop the melee as more women entered the fight, throwing punches and rolling around on the ground.

At one point in the video, multiple one-on-one fights break out. Two women appear to get tangled up with the man’s umbrella — while other women were throwing punches in dresses and high heels. Some women were barefoot and others were carrying their shoes.

Bad Ass with a Good Ass 🤡🌏 pic.twitter.com/eCek40T1Fe — Sack Sally Capp ☻ (@meanwhileinau) October 29, 2022

A brutal brawl between six women was caught on video during the Spring Racing Carnival in Australia in late Oct. 2022. Twitter/@meanwhileinau

One woman in a white dress can be seen standing while bent over, repeatedly hitting another woman on the ground.

Bystanders can be heard in the footage yelling to stop the incident.

“Get off of her,” a woman wearing a sombrero screamed.

“Get off her, don’t hit her,” one man can be heard yelling.

The man with the umbrella continued to try and deescalate the situation, and was seen carrying one of the women’s purses. A cell phone and makeup can be seen scattered throughout the walkway during the melee.

Queensland Police said it had received no reports of a fight, according to the Daily Mail.

“Our searches did not locate any incidents of this nature that police were called to attend, nor any subsequent reports made,” police said.

It’s unclear what exactly started the brawl and if any injuries were reported.