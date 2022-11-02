ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katie Holmes’s all-leather outfit is fall’s latest must-have!

By Shirley Gómez
 3 days ago
Katie Holmes’s all-leather outfit is fall’s latest must-have! The actress was recently captured rocking a monochromatic assemble that included an oversized black button-down shirt with gold details and flared leather pants.

The 42-year-old star and mom of one completed her look with silver pointed heels, a black handbag with red lining that matches her manicure, natural makeup, and a light pink lip for a subtle touch.

Katie Holmes is seen in Midtown on November 01, 2022 in New York City.

Holmes outing comes after it was confirmed that she is back to acting. Suri Cruise’s mom has been chosen to star in The Wanderers, a new play by the Roundabout Theatre Company. According to Deadline, beginning February 16, 2023, fans will be able to enjoy the show at the Laura Pels Theater in New York City.

The publication also informed that the play tells the story of Orthodox Jews Esther and Schmuli, who are newly married and follow the laws of the Torah to know what will happen in their future.

This is not the first time Holmes is on Broadway. The actress debuted in 2008 in the revival of Arthur Miller’s All My Sons, starring alongside John Lithgow, Dianne Wiest, Patrick Wilson, and Becky Ann Baker. She also appeared in Theresa Rebeck’s Dead Accounts in 2012, as reported by the outlet.

