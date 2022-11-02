ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

LSU stuns Alabama: Brian Kelly's gusty overtime decision to defeat Nick Saban praised by media

Brian Kelly came to LSU to win big games in huge moments. Saturday will go down as a night Kelly and LSU won't ever forget. LSU knocked off Alabama, 32-31, in overtime thanks to a game-winning, two-point conversion pass from Jayden Daniels to freshman Mason Taylor that stunned Nick Saban and potentially knocked Alabama out of the College Football Playoff picture. It is LSU's first win over Alabama at Death Valley since 2010, and it may not have come to fruition without Kelly going for the win in overtime.
