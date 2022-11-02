Read full article on original website
This Small Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Cheeseburgers in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Ex-Grand Rapids police officer charged with Black Man's Murder Patrick LyoyaBLOCK WORK MEDIAGrand Rapids, MI
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
7 of the Most Charming Christmas Towns Other Than Frankenmuth You’ll Find in Michigan
When you think of Christmas in Michigan, many people immediately think of Frankenmuth. Since Frankenmuth has the world's largest Christmas store, it is understandable why that is the first location you think of. However, there are so many Christmas towns that you can visit so you can experience all of...
Blake Harms Returns to W. Michigan to Join Storm Team 8
WOOD TV 8's team of meteorologists is adding another person to become the largest weather forecasting team in West Michigan. The new addition to the team just happens to be a native of the West Michigan area. Meteorologist Blake Harms grew up in West Michigan, living in Hudsonville. Blake says...
These Are the Top 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids is a great city and like any other city, there are some areas that are more dangerous than others. Top 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids is often referred to as one of the best cities in America to live in. The city is beautiful downtown with several parks, the Grand River, surrounded by a countryside of rolling hills and not far from Lake Michigan.
New Holland Expands To Battle Creek In Spring 2023
The New Holland Brew pub will add another West Michigan city to its roster in early 2023, and there will be some job openings. New Holland Will Open Its Third Brew Pub Early Next Year. New Holland Brewing announced on Facebook this week they will open its Battle Creek location...
This is the Second Oldest City in Michigan
Yeah, most Michiganders know that our oldest city is Sault Ste. Marie...but that doesn't mean we should slack our second largest city... While Sault Ste. Marie was founded in 1668, our second oldest city, St. Ignace, was founded just three years later in 1671, and named after Saint Ignatius. Years...
2-story waves on Lake Michigan will ‘swamp piers’
A strong wind burst coupled with a specific wind direction will get Lake Michigan rocking on our Michigan side of the lake. A storm warning in sandwiched between two gale warnings on Lake Michigan Saturday. A storm warning implies a stronger wind and higher waves than a gale warning. The morning starts with a gale warning, transitions to a storm warning in the afternoon and evening and then ends with a gale warning.
WZZM 13
Michigan mother warns of homeless labor scam after son in Grand Rapids potentially falls victim
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Ottawa County deputies are looking into a potential homeless labor scam. In this scam, criminals target homeless individuals by luring them with work and then coercing them to cash a fake check. Two men out of Grand Rapids may have fallen victim to the scam.
wgvunews.org
Officials hope Whitmer changes her mind on Fruitport Casino this time around
Back in June, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer then denied the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians application for a new casino in Fruitport Township, after the tribe had spent roughly $30 million on development over a 12-year-planning process. “We dotted our I’s and we crossed our t’s. We did everything...
Did You Know Jeff Daniels Starred In A Movie About Michigan Hunters?
Am I the only person in Michigan that DIDN'T KNOW Jeff Daniels wrote and starred in a movie about a deer camp in Escanaba, Michigan?. I was scrolling on Facebook after work the other day when I saw a post from Visit Escanaba talking about the hunting season approaching and how it was time to watch the cult classic movie Escanaba In Da Moonlight.
Michigan’s Oldest Person in 2022 Lived in Bath During the 1927 School Bombing
In 2022, the oldest person in Michigan was Irene Dunham of Dewitt. At 114 years old, Irene was the fourth oldest person in Michigan, the third oldest in the United States, and the tenth oldest in the world. Born Irene Blanche Babcock on December 16, 1907 in Clinton County, Irene officially made all three listings before she quietly passed away on May 1, 2022.
We’re No. 1! Grand Rapids Once AGAIN Named Best Beer City in America
Once again, Grand Rapids has defended its title of "Beer City USA"!. For the fourth time, GR has taken the No. 1 spot in USA Today and 10Best's "Best Beer City in America" poll. Greyline Brewing, City Built Brewing, Kusterer Brauhaus, Founders Brewing Company, Broad Leaf Brewing, Arvon Brewing, Brewery...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan men stage robbery to steal $1.2 million from courier van
OKEMOS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three Michigan men pleaded guilty to staging a robbery to steal $1.2 million from a courier van earlier this year. According to the Department of Justice, 27-year-old Paschal Uchendu, of Mason, was driving the van on Feb. 15, 2022, while Stephen Uchendu, 21, and Todd Harris, 20, followed him in another vehicle. In Okemos, they faked a car crash, authorities said.
Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals in November
It is the time of year when the fairs and festivals shift to Christmas and Winter activities...from shopping to Christmas light displays. There are also events featuring food, wine, and weddings. Friday, November 11-Saturday, November 12, 2022 - Edgewood Church, 469 N. Hagadorn, East Lansing, MI. This year will be...
This Michigan Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
fox2detroit.com
A tour through Michigan's thumb, from family-owned restaurants to historic lighthouses
PORT AUSTIN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Ready for a road trip?. Michigan is home to 14 billion trees that dazzle the state in the fall. The leafy colorful show transition is in full swing in the state. While most might turn their eyes north to the upper peninsula for special spots to gaze at, citizens can find the same amazing sights in the Michigan thumb.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Dog & The Bank offers fine dining in unique setting in Plainwell
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI — Chef Matt Bush and his wife Allison Maxwell will celebrate one year of business at their Plainwell eatery on Friday, Nov. 4. Dog & The Bank is a modern American restaurant with an open, interactive kitchen and a focus on fresh, local and seasonal fare. Bush describes the couple’s restaurant as “fine dining in a casual, yet intimate atmosphere.”
New West Michigan Coffee Shop Employing People with Disabilities Opens This Month
A West Michigan, non-profit coffee shop that employs individuals with disabilities has set its opening day. Coffee with a Purpose: Cafe Employing Youth with Special Needs to Open in Grand Haven. Modeled after Brody's BE Cafe in Ada, which opened in 2019, Kenzie's Be Cafe in Grand Haven is located...
The Oldest Farm in Michigan Dates Back to 1776
The oldest farm in Michigan happens to be on one of our islands…not Beaver, not Mackinac, Bois Blanc, Drummond, Isle Royale, Manitou, or any of the others that you might expect…..but the answer is found on Grosse Ile in the Detroit River. These days the farm is referred...
Back In 1926, Magic Great Harry Houdini Died After A Show In Michigan
Growing up like many young kids I was fascinated by magic. I was curious about how they did the tricks and wanted to learn about them myself. I remember begging my mom to take me to a magic store so I could buy a magic trick to learn and show my friends.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan man finds out he won $1 million Powerball prize while watching morning news
HURON COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan man was watching the morning news when he discovered he won a $1 million Powerball prize. "I started playing these two sets of numbers in the Powerball game about eight years ago," Norman Doerr, 62. said. "I was watching the news the morning after the drawing, and they showed the winning Powerball numbers from the night before. I recognized the numbers as soon as they came up on the screen and I knew I was a big winner! I had to pause the TV and look over the numbers a few times to make sure I wasn’t mistaken."
