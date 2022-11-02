ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
98.7 WFGR

Blake Harms Returns to W. Michigan to Join Storm Team 8

WOOD TV 8's team of meteorologists is adding another person to become the largest weather forecasting team in West Michigan. The new addition to the team just happens to be a native of the West Michigan area. Meteorologist Blake Harms grew up in West Michigan, living in Hudsonville. Blake says...
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

These Are the Top 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids is a great city and like any other city, there are some areas that are more dangerous than others. Top 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids is often referred to as one of the best cities in America to live in. The city is beautiful downtown with several parks, the Grand River, surrounded by a countryside of rolling hills and not far from Lake Michigan.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

This is the Second Oldest City in Michigan

Yeah, most Michiganders know that our oldest city is Sault Ste. Marie...but that doesn't mean we should slack our second largest city... While Sault Ste. Marie was founded in 1668, our second oldest city, St. Ignace, was founded just three years later in 1671, and named after Saint Ignatius. Years...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

2-story waves on Lake Michigan will ‘swamp piers’

A strong wind burst coupled with a specific wind direction will get Lake Michigan rocking on our Michigan side of the lake. A storm warning in sandwiched between two gale warnings on Lake Michigan Saturday. A storm warning implies a stronger wind and higher waves than a gale warning. The morning starts with a gale warning, transitions to a storm warning in the afternoon and evening and then ends with a gale warning.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Michigan men stage robbery to steal $1.2 million from courier van

OKEMOS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three Michigan men pleaded guilty to staging a robbery to steal $1.2 million from a courier van earlier this year. According to the Department of Justice, 27-year-old Paschal Uchendu, of Mason, was driving the van on Feb. 15, 2022, while Stephen Uchendu, 21, and Todd Harris, 20, followed him in another vehicle. In Okemos, they faked a car crash, authorities said.
OKEMOS, MI
98.7 WFGR

Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals in November

It is the time of year when the fairs and festivals shift to Christmas and Winter activities...from shopping to Christmas light displays. There are also events featuring food, wine, and weddings. Friday, November 11-Saturday, November 12, 2022 - Edgewood Church, 469 N. Hagadorn, East Lansing, MI. This year will be...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Dog & The Bank offers fine dining in unique setting in Plainwell

ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI — Chef Matt Bush and his wife Allison Maxwell will celebrate one year of business at their Plainwell eatery on Friday, Nov. 4. Dog & The Bank is a modern American restaurant with an open, interactive kitchen and a focus on fresh, local and seasonal fare. Bush describes the couple’s restaurant as “fine dining in a casual, yet intimate atmosphere.”
PLAINWELL, MI
98.7 WFGR

The Oldest Farm in Michigan Dates Back to 1776

The oldest farm in Michigan happens to be on one of our islands…not Beaver, not Mackinac, Bois Blanc, Drummond, Isle Royale, Manitou, or any of the others that you might expect…..but the answer is found on Grosse Ile in the Detroit River. These days the farm is referred...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Michigan man finds out he won $1 million Powerball prize while watching morning news

HURON COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan man was watching the morning news when he discovered he won a $1 million Powerball prize. "I started playing these two sets of numbers in the Powerball game about eight years ago," Norman Doerr, 62. said. "I was watching the news the morning after the drawing, and they showed the winning Powerball numbers from the night before. I recognized the numbers as soon as they came up on the screen and I knew I was a big winner! I had to pause the TV and look over the numbers a few times to make sure I wasn’t mistaken."
HURON COUNTY, MI
98.7 WFGR

98.7 WFGR

