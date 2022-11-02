ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elaine, AR

KTLO

Bartlo Packaging moves to Helena, plans to create 50 new jobs

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (November 2, 2022) — Bartlo Packaging (BPS), a toll manufacturer serving the specialty chemical industry, Wednesday announced it will expand its operations in Helena, Arkansas. The company has recently acquired a 105,000-square-foot building adjacent to its current operations and plans to add approximately 50 new positions. As part of the expansion, BPS will transition its existing operations in Passaic, New Jersey, to Helena. The expansion will bring an estimated $1.3 million investment to Phillips County.
HELENA, AR
panolian.com

Sardis woman sentenced in exploitation of vulnerable adults case

Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch this week announced recent sentencings in cases across Mississippi investigated and prosecuted her office for exploitation of vulnerable adults. On Sept. 19, William Joseph Bayes of Hattiesburg was sentenced by Forrest County Circuit Judge Robert Helfrich to five years in the custody of the Mississippi...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Burn ban lifted in Arkansas County

Arkansas County Judge Thomas “Eddie” Best has lifted the burn ban for Arkansas County that has been in effect since Sept. 21, 2022. In cooperation with the State Forestry Commission, the Burn Ban has been lifted effectively immediately for Arkansas County due to the county receiving some much needed rainfall.
actionnews5.com

Tunica Co. woman finds apartment riddled with bullet holes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting at a North Mississippi apartment complex is under investigation by the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office. Karla Walker says she’s scared to death to return to her Kirby Estate apartment of four years after this shooting. “It’s the simple fact, I can’t even...
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Ag investigators recover stolen property in North Mississippi

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities recovered stolen items, including utility trailers, a horse trailer, and two boats, in Panola and Yalobusha counties last month. According to the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC), agents with the Mississippi Agriculture and Livestock Theft Bureau (MALTB) and the Panola County Sheriff’s Department executed search warrants at […]
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
onlyinark.com

Lux Fragrances and Christmas at the Warehouse in Des Arc

It is that time of year when people flock to the biggest Christmas sale in the South. Located in the heart of the Arkansas Delta, the land of soybeans and rice, the Guess and Company “Christmas at the Warehouse” sale in Des Arc is a destination shopping event. Des Arc native Paul uses his talents to bring hand-picked holiday decor to this one-stop shopping event in Arkansas. If you have never visited, make plans to go this year. You will find exactly what you need to make your Christmas special.
DES ARC, AR
ktoy1047.com

ASP investigation leads to arrest in Brinkley homicide

Brinkley police officers were dispatched to the Sunset Apartments on West Walnut Street about 2:30 AM, Thursday (October 27th) following the report of a break-in. Friday afternoon, family members of Shirley Bodkins found her body in an apartment. Her body has been transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory where the state medical examiner will determine the exact manner and cause of death.
BRINKLEY, AR

