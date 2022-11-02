Read full article on original website
Subscriber football pick ’em: Results for the Class 5A matchups
The Class 5A playoffs kick off on Friday night, and there are eight matchups that fans are going to want to keep their eyes on. Before kickoff, The Oregonian/OregonLive polled subscribers to see who they think is going to win every game. CLASS 5A. (1) Summit 86.11% - (16) Hood...
KXLY
Friday Night Sports Extra: It’s win or go home for INW HS football teams
The playoffs have rolled in the Inland Northwest as it is now win-or-go-home, Alex Crescenti and Julian Mininsohn have the highlights from all the action. Mt. Spokane took on Lake Washington, and the student section brought all the energy. As for the game, it was a different story. Lake Washington...
Oregon high school cross country 2022: Districts recap, state preview
By René Ferrán | Photo by Taylor Balkom The Oregon high school cross country state championships take place Saturday in all classifications. Where: Lane Community College, Eugene Meet schedule: 3A/2A/1A girls, 10 a.m.; 2A/1A boys, 10:35 a.m.; 3A boys, 11:10 a.m.; 4A girls, 11:45 ...
Lebanon-Express
High school cross-country: Philomath teams second at state; Bourne, Lalonde win individual titles
EUGENE — Ben Hernandez didn’t scratch Philomath’s varsity lineup as a freshman. But there he was Saturday as a senior, standing on the award podium at the OSAA cross-country state meet at Lane Community College. Not once but twice. Hernandez’s fifth-place individual finish helped the Warriors' boys...
Pinkbike.com
Video: Washington, Oregon, & Utah Shredding in 'Reset'
Cascade Armory, Ablis CBD and Deschutes Brewing present RESET - A full feature MTB movie showcasing the talents of the Cascade Armory crew. This film showcases what incredible riding the West Coast has to offer in Syncline, WA. Hood River, OR. Bellingham, WA. Green River, UT. Virgin,UT. and Bend, OR. Featured riders include Austin Hemperly, Talus Turk, Arlie Connelly, Jacob Guthrie, Ryan Mcnulty, Devon Bumstead, and Matt Edleston.
WA state converges on Pasco for annual high school cross country championships
Several thousand runners will compete here this weekend.
Ellensburg, November 04 High School 🏐 Game Notice
Central Kitsap girls cross country team joins rare company as state champion
Prior to Saturday, only one high school cross country team from Kitsap County had ever claimed a state title: South Kitsap's girls, back in 1997. Move over Wolves, you've got company. Central Kitsap's girls utilized unmatched depth to take top honors at Saturday's Class 3A championship race at Sun Willows...
