ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia police issue warning after parents report needles in children's Halloween candy

CANTON, Ga. - Police in north Georgia are investigating after some parents reported to police finding sewing needles in their children’s Halloween candy. The Canton Police Department says officers reached out to two parents after they shared on social media about the incidents. The post describes how the needles were found in Reese Take 5 candy bars.
CANTON, GA
11Alive

Deadly crash in Cobb County near Campus Loop, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A fatal crash happened near the campus of Kennesaw State University, according to the Cobb County Police Department on Thursday. The department said that the deadly collision happened near the intersection of Campus Loop and Frey Road, which is three minutes from the university's main campus.
COBB COUNTY, GA
WDEF

Armed robbery of Middle Valley business

MIDDLE VALLEY, Tennessee (WDEF) – Hamilton County investigators are working an armed robbery case from the Middle Valley area this morning. It happened at A-Affordable Fence Company on Hixson Pike near Chester Frost Park at around 11:15 AM. No one was hurt in the robbery. That is all the...
MIDDLE VALLEY, TN
WDEF

Last suspect captured for August murder in Rossville

ROSSVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – North Georgia officials report that the fourth suspect in a deadly shooting in Rossville has been captured. Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson reports that U.S. marshals arrested 26 year old Darius Woods Thursday night in Chattanooga. Woods will face a murder charge for the death...
ROSSVILLE, GA
southerntorch.com

Candlelight Vigil held for Missing Teen

VALLEY HEAD, Ala.--Makenna Joy Purvis,19, has been missing for over a month. She was last seen on Inspec Drive in Valley Head. On Sunday evening, over 100 friends and family gathered for a candlelight vigil at Mentone Community Church. A search party was formed by the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office...
VALLEY HEAD, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy