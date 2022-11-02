Read full article on original website
Related
WXIA 11 Alive
Two men threatening to sue Cartersville school district for $2 million for killing endangered fish
After their attorney sent a letter to the city school district in August, they did clean it up. But the men said they are killing an endangered 2-inch fish species.
Deputies searching for 15-year-old boy who disappeared from Pickens County
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — Pickens Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find a missing 15-year-old boy. Deputies said Tristan Marinelli was last seen at Mountain Education Center at 339 West Church Street in Jasper, Georgia on Tuesday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
WTVC
3 of 4 Chattanooga minors charged after leading Sequatchie County deputies on chase
SEQUATCHIE COUNTY, Tenn. — Three out of four Chattanooga minors suspected of making fentanyl deliveries are facing charges after leading Sequatchie County deputies on a chase ending in a crash Thursday, the sheriff's office says. The Sequatchie County Sheriff's Office says they were serving a narcotics related search warrant...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia police issue warning after parents report needles in children's Halloween candy
CANTON, Ga. - Police in north Georgia are investigating after some parents reported to police finding sewing needles in their children’s Halloween candy. The Canton Police Department says officers reached out to two parents after they shared on social media about the incidents. The post describes how the needles were found in Reese Take 5 candy bars.
WYFF4.com
Police in Georgia investigating after parents say they found needles in kids' Halloween candy
CANTON, Ga. — Police in Georgia are investigating after reports of parents finding sewing needles in their kids' Halloween candy. (Video above: WYFF News 4 Morning Headlines) The Canton Police Department says they received separate reports this week of parents discovering their children's candy had been tampered. According to...
Deadly crash in Cobb County near Campus Loop, police say
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A fatal crash happened near the campus of Kennesaw State University, according to the Cobb County Police Department on Thursday. The department said that the deadly collision happened near the intersection of Campus Loop and Frey Road, which is three minutes from the university's main campus.
mymix1041.com
Man in custody for impersonating an SRO during a Rhea County football game
From Local 3 News: A man has been arrested for carrying a gun on school property while impersonating an SRO at a Rhea County High School football game. According to the arrest report, Michael W. Ballard was taken into custody during the Rhea County High School football game on October 21st.
WDEF
Armed robbery of Middle Valley business
MIDDLE VALLEY, Tennessee (WDEF) – Hamilton County investigators are working an armed robbery case from the Middle Valley area this morning. It happened at A-Affordable Fence Company on Hixson Pike near Chester Frost Park at around 11:15 AM. No one was hurt in the robbery. That is all the...
WYFF4.com
Woman's body found on side of Cherokee County road, coroner says
COWPENS, S.C. — A death investigation is underway after a woman's body was found on the shoulder of a road in Cherokee County. The Cherokee County Coroner identified the woman as Emily Lauren King, 20, of Canton, Georgia. The coroner says King was discovered by a passerby about 11:45...
WTVCFOX
Man hits two police cars, leads authorities on chase from Catoosa County to Chattanooga
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE:. An arrest report we obtained from East Ridge Police identifies the man as Mitchell Frady. The report says the man told officers after his capture he was trying to cross the Georgia-Tennessee state line to evade the officers chasing him in Catoosa County. He...
Speed cameras installed in Bartow County to decrease speeding in school zone
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — The Bartow County Sheriff’s Office and the County’s Board of Education Police Department just launched a new speed detection camera system. The cameras were live for the first time Wednesday morning, during school hours, in the school zone area of Adairsville Middle and High schools.
WTVC
Appeals court rules Hamilton County deputies violated man's 4th amendment in traffic stop
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — An appeals court is siding with a man who claims two Hamilton County deputies violated his 4th amendment right by prolonging a traffic stop without reasonable suspicion that he had drugs. An appeal says that on April 17, 2019, plaintiff William Klaver was traveling south...
WDEF
Last suspect captured for August murder in Rossville
ROSSVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – North Georgia officials report that the fourth suspect in a deadly shooting in Rossville has been captured. Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson reports that U.S. marshals arrested 26 year old Darius Woods Thursday night in Chattanooga. Woods will face a murder charge for the death...
WTVC
Sideline Wrap-up: Dekalb County vs. East Hamilton
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Dekalb County vs. East Hamilton. The Hurricanes advance to the 2nd round of the TSSAA playoffs.
Man charged in double homicide now pleads not guilty by reason of insanity
A man who pleaded not guilty to shooting and killing two people in April has withdrawn his original plea, according to court documents.
WDEF
Investigators say Bradley school video sent to students is not legitimate
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Bradley County investigators say a concerning video shared among students on Monday is not legitimate. We reached out to the Sheriff’s Department after getting calls about the video. Students got the video purporting to be a sexual assault of a student at Bradley Central.
southerntorch.com
Candlelight Vigil held for Missing Teen
VALLEY HEAD, Ala.--Makenna Joy Purvis,19, has been missing for over a month. She was last seen on Inspec Drive in Valley Head. On Sunday evening, over 100 friends and family gathered for a candlelight vigil at Mentone Community Church. A search party was formed by the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office...
WTVC
Auto shop owner arrested for having meth, other drugs in his camper, police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An auto shop owner was arrested after meth and other drugs were found in his camper, according to the Red Bank Department. On Monday Red Bank responded to the home of James Thompson with a warrant. Police say they approached Thompson's camper and knocked on the...
4 killed, including 3 high school students, in northwest Georgia crash, district says
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol is currently investigating a crash that left four people dead and one person in critical condition Sunday morning in Chattooga County. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to authorities, a 2019 Audi RS was traveling west...
Madisonville Police Department searching for missing 24-year-old last seen at Walmart
MADISONVILLE, Tenn. — The Madisonville Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 24-year-old, according to a Facebook post. Chelsie Autum Walker was last seen at the Madisonville Walmart on Saturday, Oct. 29, according to MPD. Walker has brown hair and brown eyes. She weighs...
Comments / 0