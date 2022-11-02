Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 1989, A Couple On A Date Witnessed An AbductionStill UnsolvedChattanooga, TN
USPS Suspends Service In TennesseeBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
10 Things to Do in Chattanooga This November to Improve Your Mental HealthScott Ninneman @ Speaking BipolarChattanooga, TN
Harrison Bands Among 11 Georgia High School Units Traveling to Bands of America Regional ChampionshipsDeanLandHarrison, TN
Related
freightwaves.com
A journey from trucker to truck broker founder
This fireside chat recap is from Day 2 of FreightWaves’ Future of Freight Festival live event taking place in Chattanooga, Tennessee. For more information on the event, click here. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Showcasing a winning combination between brokerage startup and TMS company. DETAILS: Brittany Traylor, who started her career...
freightwaves.com
Chattanooga poised to be major logistics hub
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Scenic City is evolving rapidly and the logistics industry is a major player in its growth story. That was the message this week when Weston Wamp, the mayor of Hamilton County, Tennessee, sat down with FreightWaves founder and CEO Craig Fuller during the Future of Freight Festival.
AutoGuide.com
Volkswagen at the Chattanooga Motorcar Festival
While wandering around widely diverging attractions at the recent Chattanooga Motorcar Festival, where ratrods, pristine muscle cars and automotive oddities of varying descriptions gather to be ogled and photographed by attendees, I was struck by the display from one of the event’s biggest corporate partners: Volkswagen. Representing old Vee-dub,...
chattanoogapulse.com
John Henry, Renowned Sculptor And Co-founder Of Sculpture Fields, Passes Away
Internationally renowned sculptor John Henry, cofounder of Sculpture Fields at Montague Park with his wife Pamela, has passed away at the age of 79 at his home in Brooksville, Florida. John and Pamela first envisioned Sculpture Fields in 2006 when his studio was based in Chattanooga and led a grassroots...
mcnewstn.com
Retail PILOT Program Gleans Tangible Success with Food City Groundbreaking Ceremony
Kimball, Tenn. – Passerbys would be hardpressed not to have noticed the work that has been going on at the location in Kimball, but Marion County and the Town of Kimball ceremonially welcomed a new business to the area this week. Food City grocery store will have a location open in late summer or early fall of 2023 on between Main Street and Dixie Lee Center Road. Several local and state officials joined company executives to help usher in well-wishes for the new endeavor.
beckersspine.com
Erlanger Health System 1st in Tennessee to earn orthopedic Center of Excellence designation
Erlanger Health System in Chattanooga, Tenn. earned DNV's orthopedic Center of Excellence designation, the Chattanoogan reported Nov. 2. The health system is the first to earn orthopedic Center of Excellence designation in Tennessee and one of 27 nationwide to have the recognition. DNV orthopedic center of excellence designation is earned through advanced certification in at least three orthopedic programs.
10 Things to Do in Chattanooga This November to Improve Your Mental Health
Whatever you like, Chattanooga has a place for you to ease your anxiety. Fall overlooking Chattanooga, Tennessee.David Mark/Pixabay. As the leaves finish changing colors and drop from the trees and the weather gets cooler, it's easy to let your mental health slide. There’s no reason for that to happen, because there are plenty of things to do in Chattanooga in November to help you stay happy and healthy.
freightwaves.com
DHL Supply Chain focuses on energy transition
This fireside chat recap is from Day 3 of FreightWaves’ F3: Future of Freight Festival in Chattanooga, Tennessee. For more information on the event, click here. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Autonomous vehicles and electrification in last-mile delivery. DETAILS: The shifting shape of transportation includes electrification, autonomous driving and renewable fuels.
utc.edu
UTC and Volunteer State Community College sign mechatronics articulation agreement
A new mechatronics-focused articulation agreement was made official between the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and Volunteer State Community College during a virtual meeting on Friday, Nov. 4. The articulation agreement, signed by UTC Chancellor Steven R. Angle and Volunteer State Community College President Orinthia Montague, guarantees UTC admission to...
WTVCFOX
Historic rail cars removed in effort to restore Chattanooga Choo Choo to 'former glory'
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A big change is happening at the Chattanooga Choo Choo, with old rail cars that once served as hotel rooms for decades now being lifted into the air. "It gave me sort of a pinch in my heart, see those rail cars being crushed out there," says Ron Littlefield, former Chattanooga Mayor.
Grundy County Herald
Hobbs named editor and general manager of Grundy County Herald
Lisa Hobbs, a native of Grundy County, has been named editor and general manager of the Grundy County Herald. Lakeway Publishers’ Middle Tennessee group Vice-President Keith Ponder made the introduction.
mymix1041.com
CHI Memorial My Lung Care Mobile Screening at Cleveland Family YMCA
We are joined by Rob Headrick Chief of Thoracic Surgery. They will be hosting a lung screening at the Cleveland Family YMCA this Saturday, November 5 from 8:00 pm – 2:00 pm. Call 495-Lung to register. Register online at https://www.memorial.org/en/services/rees-skillern-cancer-institute/buz-standefer-lung-center/lung-cancer-screening.html.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Juvenile Court Administrator’s Contributions to Child Welfare and Justice Recognized with Glaze Award
RINGGOLD _ The Council of Juvenile Court Judges of Georgia honors Catoosa County Juvenile Court Administrator Tammy M. Hardin with the 2022 Martha K. Glaze Award, in recognition of her outstanding service benefiting children’s welfare and justice. “I am honored and humbled by this recognition from the Council and...
WTVCFOX
Hamilton County students homeless at 'historic' rate and Tennessee foster crisis persists
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — It’s an issue that’s far from over in Tennessee: children need foster homes, but there aren’t enough to reach the demand. And in Hamilton County, homelessness is prevalent among youth. “We do have a crisis in Tennessee," says Liz Blasbery, Executive Director...
WDEF
Enterprise Center Recieves EPA Grant
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Environmental Protection Agency announced today that the Enterprise Center is receiving a federal grant to conduct some air quality research in Hamilton County. They are receiving nearly $500,000 in funding for the Community Air Pollution Monitoring Project. This funding comes from the American Rescue Plan and...
WDEF
More To The Story: Why do some people age quicker than others?
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – This is the MultiDisciplinary Research Building on the campus of UTC. The SimCenter. A lot of smart people are here. This man is one of the best: Dr. Hong Qin. He’s a professor of computer science and research. His research….condensed into these two pages….only two...
wvlt.tv
TDOT announces ‘Name-A-Snowplow’ Contest
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Want to name a snowplow? Here is your chance! The Tennessee Department of Transportation is holding its first-ever “Name-A-Snowplow” Contest. A spokesperson for the agency said, “our hardworking snowplows have personality - help us name them!”. Four snowplows are in question, one for...
WDEF
Hamilton County School goes to remote learning because of illnesses
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – We’ve been reporting how the flu season seems to be hitting early this year. And now one local school is an example. Chattanooga High School Center for Creative Arts has been hit hard this week by illness. So the school is switching to remote learning...
WDEF
Chattanooga City Council approves Westside Evolves Plan
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Chattanooga’s City Council has voted in favor to adopt the Westside Evolves Plan. The 10-year plan will see millions of dollars utilized to rebuild and refurbish the city’s Westside community. The Scenic City is set to contribute three million dollars to the plan’s efforts....
WTVCFOX
Record early voting winds down in Georgia; Tennessee early voting numbers down from 2018
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Georgians continue to hit record-breaking turnouts in early voting. And these numbers have been breaking records since the first day of early voting this year, surging to nearly twice the number on the first day of Early Voting in 2018. According to the statewide election office,...
Comments / 0