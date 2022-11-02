ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

A journey from trucker to truck broker founder

This fireside chat recap is from Day 2 of FreightWaves’ Future of Freight Festival live event taking place in Chattanooga, Tennessee. For more information on the event, click here. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Showcasing a winning combination between brokerage startup and TMS company. DETAILS: Brittany Traylor, who started her career...
Chattanooga poised to be major logistics hub

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Scenic City is evolving rapidly and the logistics industry is a major player in its growth story. That was the message this week when Weston Wamp, the mayor of Hamilton County, Tennessee, sat down with FreightWaves founder and CEO Craig Fuller during the Future of Freight Festival.
Volkswagen at the Chattanooga Motorcar Festival

While wandering around widely diverging attractions at the recent Chattanooga Motorcar Festival, where ratrods, pristine muscle cars and automotive oddities of varying descriptions gather to be ogled and photographed by attendees, I was struck by the display from one of the event’s biggest corporate partners: Volkswagen. Representing old Vee-dub,...
Retail PILOT Program Gleans Tangible Success with Food City Groundbreaking Ceremony

Kimball, Tenn. – Passerbys would be hardpressed not to have noticed the work that has been going on at the location in Kimball, but Marion County and the Town of Kimball ceremonially welcomed a new business to the area this week. Food City grocery store will have a location open in late summer or early fall of 2023 on between Main Street and Dixie Lee Center Road. Several local and state officials joined company executives to help usher in well-wishes for the new endeavor.
Erlanger Health System 1st in Tennessee to earn orthopedic Center of Excellence designation

Erlanger Health System in Chattanooga, Tenn. earned DNV's orthopedic Center of Excellence designation, the Chattanoogan reported Nov. 2. The health system is the first to earn orthopedic Center of Excellence designation in Tennessee and one of 27 nationwide to have the recognition. DNV orthopedic center of excellence designation is earned through advanced certification in at least three orthopedic programs.
10 Things to Do in Chattanooga This November to Improve Your Mental Health

Whatever you like, Chattanooga has a place for you to ease your anxiety. Fall overlooking Chattanooga, Tennessee.David Mark/Pixabay. As the leaves finish changing colors and drop from the trees and the weather gets cooler, it's easy to let your mental health slide. There’s no reason for that to happen, because there are plenty of things to do in Chattanooga in November to help you stay happy and healthy.
DHL Supply Chain focuses on energy transition

This fireside chat recap is from Day 3 of FreightWaves’ F3: Future of Freight Festival in Chattanooga, Tennessee. For more information on the event, click here. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Autonomous vehicles and electrification in last-mile delivery. DETAILS: The shifting shape of transportation includes electrification, autonomous driving and renewable fuels.
UTC and Volunteer State Community College sign mechatronics articulation agreement

A new mechatronics-focused articulation agreement was made official between the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and Volunteer State Community College during a virtual meeting on Friday, Nov. 4. The articulation agreement, signed by UTC Chancellor Steven R. Angle and Volunteer State Community College President Orinthia Montague, guarantees UTC admission to...
CHI Memorial My Lung Care Mobile Screening at Cleveland Family YMCA

We are joined by Rob Headrick Chief of Thoracic Surgery. They will be hosting a lung screening at the Cleveland Family YMCA this Saturday, November 5 from 8:00 pm – 2:00 pm. Call 495-Lung to register. Register online at https://www.memorial.org/en/services/rees-skillern-cancer-institute/buz-standefer-lung-center/lung-cancer-screening.html.
Enterprise Center Recieves EPA Grant

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Environmental Protection Agency announced today that the Enterprise Center is receiving a federal grant to conduct some air quality research in Hamilton County. They are receiving nearly $500,000 in funding for the Community Air Pollution Monitoring Project. This funding comes from the American Rescue Plan and...
More To The Story: Why do some people age quicker than others?

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – This is the MultiDisciplinary Research Building on the campus of UTC. The SimCenter. A lot of smart people are here. This man is one of the best: Dr. Hong Qin. He’s a professor of computer science and research. His research….condensed into these two pages….only two...
TDOT announces ‘Name-A-Snowplow’ Contest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Want to name a snowplow? Here is your chance! The Tennessee Department of Transportation is holding its first-ever “Name-A-Snowplow” Contest. A spokesperson for the agency said, “our hardworking snowplows have personality - help us name them!”. Four snowplows are in question, one for...
Chattanooga City Council approves Westside Evolves Plan

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Chattanooga’s City Council has voted in favor to adopt the Westside Evolves Plan. The 10-year plan will see millions of dollars utilized to rebuild and refurbish the city’s Westside community. The Scenic City is set to contribute three million dollars to the plan’s efforts....
