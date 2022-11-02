Read full article on original website
Related
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
Amazon Shares Plummet As Muted Q3 Results, Austere Holiday Outlook Fail To Quell Wall Street Wariness Of Tech Stocks
Amazon shares plunged more than 20% after hours after shedding 4% during the regular trading day after the company became the latest tech giant to stumble in the third quarter. In the period ending September 30, revenue rose 15% to $127.1 billion, while earnings came in at 28 cents per...
CNBC
Uber stock pops 15% on revenue beat, strong guidance
Uber reported third-quarter earnings that beat analysts' estimates for revenue Tuesday. The company suffered a net loss of $1.2 billion for the quarter, $512 million of which was attributed to revaluations of Uber's equity investments, according to a company release. reported a third-quarter loss Tuesday but beat analysts' estimates for...
freightwaves.com
Yellow’s tonnage declines accelerate in October
Lost volumes continue to mount as less-than-truckload carrier Yellow Corp. rationalizes its network and overhauls operations. Tonnage during the third quarter was down 16.2% year over year (y/y), with declines easing as the quarter progressed — down 17.2% in July, 15.7% in August and 15.8% in September. However, preliminary indications for October show that tonnage was down 24% y/y.
freightwaves.com
ArcBest to contend with tonnage declines, cost inflation in Q4
Transportation and logistics provider ArcBest saw results fall off from the second to third quarters as freight demand further slowed. Like the bulk of the trucking complex, the company will now have to navigate higher costs amid declining demand. The company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $3.80, 8...
freightwaves.com
Heartland Express’ acquisitions change earnings complexion in Q3
Truckload carrier Heartland Express reported results for the first time since making a deal to double its size. Heartland (NASDAQ: HTLD) reported Wednesday headline earnings per share of 31 cents for the third quarter, a penny better than the consensus estimate and level with the year-ago quarter. However, the number included a 2-cent negative impact tied to acquisition and other nonrecurring expenses. Gains on sale were more than $8 million lower year over year (y/y), which was an 8-cent drag compared to the 2021 third quarter.
Earnings Outlook For Tactile Systems Tech
Tactile Systems Tech TCMD is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Tactile Systems Tech will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.08. Tactile Systems Tech bulls will hope to hear the company...
Starbucks Stock Jumps After Q4 Earnings Beat As Solid US Sales Gains Offset China Weakness
Starbucks (SBUX) posted stronger-than-expected fourth quarter earnings Thursday as solid U.S. sales offset a slump in China traffic as the world's biggest coffee chain continues its transition to the leadership of new CEO Laxman Narasimhan. Starbucks said non-GAAP earnings for the three months ending in September, the group's fiscal fourth...
Recap: MISTRAS Group Q3 Earnings
MISTRAS Group MG reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. MISTRAS Group missed estimated earnings by 27.27%, reporting an EPS of $0.16 versus an estimate of $0.22. Revenue was up $3.91 million from the same...
Moderna stock tumbles after quarterly earnings show revenue declines
Shares of Moderna Inc. fell after the company lowered its sales guidance for 2022 and missed revenue expectations for the third quarter. Previously, the COVID-19 vaccine maker estimated end-of-year revenue would land at $21 billion. But, on Thursday, it changed those expectations to between $18 and $19 billion. The company...
Recycling Today
Waste Connections revenue up for Q3
Solid waste pricing growth and acquisitions have helped to drive “better-than-expected” results in the third quarter of the year for Toronto-based Waste Connections Inc. Revenue in the third quarter has totaled $1.88 billion, up from about $1.6 billion in the same quarter of 2021. Waste Connections reports that third-quarter operating income is $326.8 million, which includes $25.1 million primarily in impairments and other operating items and transaction expenses, compared with an operating income of $285.1 million in the third quarter of 2021, which included $9.7 million primarily related to transaction expenses, impairments and other operating items.
Fremantle Income Surges By 27.8%, Helps Drive Up Q3 Revenue At Parent Group RTL To $5 Billion
Luxembourg-based RTL Group saw a 12% jump in revenue to $5 billion (€5 billion) for the first nine months of 2022, according to its third-quarter statement which was released on Friday. UK-based international film and TV production and distribution company Fremantle had played a significant role in the jump...
ValueWalk
Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
Shares of Energy Transfer haven’t gotten traction since the company’s third-quarter report Tuesday, despite raising full-year guidance. When boosting its forecast, the company cited strength from a recent acquisition. Analysts have a “buy” rating on the stock and see a potential upside of 21% in the next 12...
NASDAQ
Generac Earnings Power Down Due to a Customer Bankruptcy and Product Warranty Issues
Generac Holdings (NYSE: GNRC), which manufactures backup power generators and other energy technology solutions, closed Wednesday's trading session down 7.8% following the release of a weak third-quarter report. A fair portion of that decline was likely due to market dynamics, as the broader market was notably down, too. The quarter's...
tipranks.com
Here’s How Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Surprised the Market with an Earnings Beat
Robinhood Markets reported better-than-expected Q3 results. A series of cost control measures coupled with revenue growth has enabled the trading platform to meet its profitability targets. Retail trading platform, Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) surprised investors with earnings and revenue beat for the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 results. The company registered...
labpulse.com
Exact Sciences shares rise with 15% growth in Q3 revenues
Cancer screening and diagnostic testing firm Exact Sciences on Thursday evening reported third-quarter revenue of $523.1 million, an increase of 15% compared to $456.4 million for Q3 2021. Its shares rose more than 17% to $38.10 in Friday morning trading on the Nasdaq. Excluding COVID-19 revenue for the current and...
Benzinga
Earnings Outlook For Ramaco Resources
Ramaco Resources METC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Ramaco Resources will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.14. Ramaco Resources bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
AOL Corp
Robinhood Q3 earnings beat estimates, stock rises after hours
Retail trading app Robinhood (HOOD) reported third quarter-earnings Wednesday showing the company beat revenue and earnings estimates thanks to higher interest earned from rising rates. But the platform fell short on maintaining monthly active users at consensus expectations. It lost 1.8 million monthly active users for the period, a quarterly...
electrek.co
Nikola Q3 2022 results: 63 Tre BEVs delivered, $24M in revenue, $100M in gross proceeds
Nikola Corporation continues to show growth as an EV startup still recovering from the wrongdoings of its defamed founder, reporting increases Tre BEV deliveries and revenue according to its Q3 2022 report. With expansions to its current US manufacturing facility and additional footprints on the way, Nikola continues to distance itself from its turbulent past.
freightwaves.com
Werner ready to navigate a downturn
Werner Enterprises said it’s prepared for a “subdued peak season.” Management from the truckload carrier said the business model is more “durable” today than it was heading into prior downturns. Werner’s (NASDAQ: WERN) truckload fleet is 63% dedicated, operating under contracts with customers that guarantee...
Comments / 0