Solid waste pricing growth and acquisitions have helped to drive “better-than-expected” results in the third quarter of the year for Toronto-based Waste Connections Inc. Revenue in the third quarter has totaled $1.88 billion, up from about $1.6 billion in the same quarter of 2021. Waste Connections reports that third-quarter operating income is $326.8 million, which includes $25.1 million primarily in impairments and other operating items and transaction expenses, compared with an operating income of $285.1 million in the third quarter of 2021, which included $9.7 million primarily related to transaction expenses, impairments and other operating items.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO