Experts discuss how truckers can survive freight recession
Many freight experts have seen a slower ride this year as a weakening economy has forced home builders, retailers and other businesses to cut back on shipments during what is traditionally the peak holiday season for trucking companies. After two years of surging freight markets caused by COVID-related disruptions, spot...
Holding on to your best people can be a mistake, says manufacturing CEO
As a manager, it can be tempting to do everything within your power to hold on to your best people. But that kind of thinking can ultimately backfire on you as a leader, explained Dharmesh Arora, regional CEO for Asia Pacific at German manufacturer Schaeffler. Arora learned this lesson the...
Demand for logistics space ‘healthy,’ Link Logistics says
Logistics real estate provider Link Logistics said demand for space remains firm in a third-quarter update issued Wednesday. Backed by Blackstone, Link owns and operates the largest U.S.-only portfolio of logistics properties. “We are seeing healthy, broad-based demand for space, high levels of leasing activity and limited vacancy across our...
How an electric products company founded in 1836 is helping modern companies solve one of the most vexing problems of our time
Joshua Dickinson, Schneider Electric's new CFO for North America, talks about sustainability, digitization, and automation.
57% of Consumers Use Digital Apps and Wearables to Monitor Their Health
Consumers are getting more comfortable by the quarter with digital wearables that track vital signs and health signals and share them with apps and platforms that help manage health. Not only is this a good sign for consumer health, but it also signals greater adoption of connected economy dynamics, where...
Work Remotely as a Client Support Rep for CVS and Earn Up to $27 Per Hour
CVS is hiring a client support representative to work remotely full time. The anticipated salary ranges from $17 to $27.16 per hour depending on location and experience. You will be handling a high volume of calls and emails; evaluating and identifying opportunities to drive process improvements; and working with business partners to provide solutions for clients and members.
Ryder educating customers on building EV infrastructure
This fireside chat recap is from Day 3 of FreightWaves’ Future of Freight Festival live event taking place in Chattanooga, Tennessee. For more information on the event, click here. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Autonomous trucks and infrastructure. DETAILS: Net-Zero Carbon host Tyler Cole sits down with Rob Pluta, vice president...
Shuffle Board: New BB&B CEO, Children’s Place Taps CFO, HR Heads Named at Fanatics, Aii
Retail Bed Bath & Beyond Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. appointed Sue Gove as president and CEO. Since June, Gove has served as interim CEO. Under her leadership, the company will continue to execute its strategic plan, announced on Aug. 31, with a priority on strengthening its financial positioning, increasing customer engagement, driving traffic and recapturing market share. The Children’s Place The Children’s Place Inc. named Sheamus Toal senior vice president and chief financial officer (CFO), effective Nov. 7. Toa will report to Jane Elfers, president and CEO. As CFO, he will oversee finance, accounting, financial planning and analysis, tax, treasury, investor relations and internal audit....
Torc Robotics eyes future of autonomous trucks
This fireside chat recap is from Day 3 of FreightWaves’ F3: Future of Freight Festival live event in Chattanooga, Tennessee. For more information on the event, click here. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: The Impact of Autonomous Trucking on the Freight Network. DETAILS: FreightWaves 3PL market expert Mary O’Connell chats with...
Ryder acquires e-commerce fulfillment firm Dotcom Distribution
Ryder System Inc. announced Wednesday it has acquired Dotcom Distribution, an e-commerce fulfillment and distribution provider specializing in health, beauty and apparel industries. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The deal, which closed Tuesday, marks Ryder’s (NYSE: R) second acquisition involving an e-commerce fulfillment provider in less than...
Family Offices and HNWIs Investing More In Digital Asset Service Providers – Survey
An October 2022 survey report co-authored by KPMG China and Aspen Digital has revealed that the majority of Family Offices (FOs) and High Net Worth Individuals (HNWIs) in Hong Kong and Singapore are investing in digital asset service providers mainly through direct equity, followed by private investment in public tokens.
Halfgrid transport concept to use suspended pods and artificial intelligence
I live in a place where road traffic congestion has gotten so bad that you have to leave hours early to get to an appointment that is just in the next town or city. I sometimes suspect the government has given up on finding solutions to mobility and so we will eventually have to depend on private companies that will come up with experimental solutions to getting people and goods around the city more easily.
Broker Echo ups global freight forwarding game in latest deal
Echo Global Logistics announced Thursday the acquisition of fellow Chicago-based freight broker Fastmore Logistics. The deal provides Echo competence in selling domestic transportation services to international freight forwarders. Financial terms of the transaction were not provided. Echo was taken private by private equity firm The Jordan Company in a $1.3...
Customer Engagement in the Post-digital Transformation Period
Online sales picked up during the pandemic, but now that customers are back to shopping in stores, retailers need to think through their entire shopping journey, according to Kevin Fried, industry director of retail at Google. Fried, during his presentation at the summit, titled “Navigating Through the Next Phase of Digital Transformation,” showed a chart related to online sales growth and said, “what you’ll also notice in that spike is that it’s returned back to the originally projected numbers pre-COVID[-19]. Meaning people have returned to stores.”More from WWDThe Breast Cancer Research Foundation New York Symposium and Awards LuncheonInside Fendi's Pop...
MyCarrier, Estes Express partner to transition customers from KuebixTMS
Less-than-truckload shipping platform MyCarrier and freight transportation provider Estes Express Lines announced Wednesday a collaboration to support a changeover for customers of supply chain technology provider Trimble, which announced in September that it would be shutting down its current LTL solution within KuebixTMS. “As we evolve our strategy to connect...
Convoy’s Goodale: Smaller carriers increasingly parking their trucks
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Digital brokerage Convoy is seeing a “relatively large number” of smaller carriers putting their trucks on the sidelines for the fourth quarter, according to co-founder Grant Goodale. Goodale is also Convoy’s carrier experience officer, a position that has him in contact with the smaller...
Project44 reaches $2.7B valuation with new funding
Supply chain visibility provider project44 announced Thursday it has secured $80 million in a funding round led by Generation Investment Management and A.P. Moller Holding. The latest round increases project44’s valuation to $2.7 billion, up 12% from its last funding round in January. The company said the additional funding will drive several key initiatives, including upgrading a system to measure supply chain emissions globally across all modes of transportation.
Grip emerges from stealth with plans to improve DTC perishable shipping
When Juan Meisel moved from Colombia to Massachusetts, he sought out Mike Salguero, the founder of ButcherBox, a Boston-based meat home delivery business. Meisel quickly found himself working in the marketing department before eventually moving over to logistics, where he led the key department for about five years. Prior to...
Land, Air and Sea: Disruptive Innovation and the Supply Chain
Last year, as the supply chain crisis persisted, Flexport had its own bottleneck: a waiting list. Freight is a trillion-dollar industry that's failed to move with the speed of the 21st century, so it's no surprise that the company topped this year's CNBC Disruptor 50 list.
Real-Time Payments Will Spark Lending’s Digital Transformation
Yogi Berra supposedly once said: “Predictions are hard — especially about the future.”. In an interview with PYMNTS, PSCU President and CEO Chuck Fagan acknowledged the challenge of knowing what’s ahead. But some trends can provide a roadmap to what’s next for financial institutions (FIs), and for credit unions in particular.
