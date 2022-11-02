Read full article on original website
Framingham Police: Man Visits Store Twice & Steals $3,900 in Jackets
FRAMINGHAM – A man visited a Shoppers World store on two consecutive days, and left with more than $3,900 in jackets, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. On October 31, the man visited TJ Maxx at 1 Shoppers World in Framingham, and stole several jackets valued at $2,650, said Lt. Mickens.
Framingham Police Arrest Marlborough Man on 2nd Offense For Drunk Driving
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Marlborough man for his second offense for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol yesterday, November 3. Police arrested at 2:55 a.m. at 1265 Worcester Road Robin Boteo, 36, of 26 Francis Street of Marlborough. “Boteo was observed operating on...
Framingham State & Framingham Police Respond To Report of Man With Gun in Vehicle
FRAMINGHAM _ Framingham State University Police and Framingham Police responded to a report of a “male holding a gun out of a vehicle,” yesterday afternoon on State Street in Framingham. Framingham Police and Framingham State University Police “quickly located the vehicle and determined the gun was not real,”...
Framingham Police Charge Lynn Man With Stealing $1,700 in Merchandise
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Lynn man yesterday, November 1 and charged him with stealing $1,700 worth of merchandise from a Shoppers World store. Police arrested at 3:23 p.m. at 1 Worcester Road Adam J. Leal, 38, 19 Ashwood Road of Lynn. he was charged with larceny of more than $1,200.
Framingham Police & Fire Investigating Portable Toilet Fire
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police and Framingham Fire were called to Fuller Middle School at 1 a.m. yesterday, November 2. Framingham firefighters found a portable toilet on fire at 31 Flagg Drive. Last month, a portable toilet at Bowditch Field was set on fire. Framingham Police & Fire have no...
Framingham Police: 1 Injured & 1 Cited in 3-Vehicle Crash
FRAMINGHAM – One person was injured and one driver was cited in a 3-vehicle crash on Tuesday, November 1. The 3-vehicle crash was reported at 6:46 a.m. at the intersection of Arlington & Irving streets. One person was injured and transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, said Lt....
Worcester Police Arrest Framingham Man, 36, of Weapons & Drug Distribution Charges
WORCESTER – Worcester Police announced its Neighborhood Response Team conducted a narcotic investigation on Oread Street yesterday, November 2, and arrested a Framingham man on weapons and drug charges. During the investigation, 36-year-old Thiago Teixeira was arrested after selling crack cocaine., said Worcester Police. Inside Teixeria’s vehicle officers found...
Police Arrest Framingham Man With Stolen Gun Out of Rhode Island
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man on a drug distribution charge and with a stolen gun out of Rhode Island, yesterday, November 2. A police officer stopped a motor vehicle at Route 135 and Fountain Street at 12:54 a.m. The driver was found to be operating a...
Framingham Police: 1 Driver Cited & 1 Person Injured in Route 135 Crash
FRAMINGHAM – One individual was injured and one driver was cited in a 2-car crash on Route 135 yesterday, November 2. The crash happened at 6:23 p.m. at 186 Waverly Street. A vehicle was “pulling out of parking lot struck vehicle traveling on Waverly Street,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
Framingham Extinguishes Truck Fire on Route 126
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham firefighters extinguished a truck fire last night, November 3, on Route 126, near Winthrop Street. Just before 7 p.m., Engine 3 responded to a fire in the area of 330 Hollis Sreet, said Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher. “Engine 3 found a fully-involved motor vehicle fire,...
Police Arrest Framingham Man, 40, on Multiple Drug Charges
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man, 40 on multiple drug charges last night, November 2,. Framingham Police pulled over a vehicle on Second Street in Framingham and arrested the passenger in the vehicle at 6:03 p.m. Police arrested Sean Shaw, 40, of 319 Union Avenue of Framingham.
Framingham Assists Wayland With 2-Alarm House Fire
WAYLAND – Framingham firefighters assistant Wayland Fire Department in extinguishing a 2-alarm house fire yesterday, November 3. Just after 6 p.m. Framingham Fire Engine 2 and Car 3 responded for mutual aid, to Wayland to assist with their 2-alarm fire at 19 HighgateRoad, said Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher.
Framingham Police: Vehicle Strikes Tree On Winter Street
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a 2-vehicle crash on Winter Street over the weekend. The crash happened at 6:56 a.m. at 132 Winter Street on October 29. Two vehicles crashed, with one vehicle striking a tree, explained Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. No one was injured, said...
Police: Keefe Tech Student Reports Headphone Theft
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to Keefe Technical High School yesterday, October 31, for a reported theft of headphones. A student reported a set of Beats headphones, worth $300+, stolen, said the police spokesperson. The theft was reported at 9:21 a.m. on Halloween. Framingham Police have not identified...
Framingham Police: Vehicle Window Broken at 1 a.m.
FRAMINGHAM – An individual called police at 1:18 a.m. to report a broken vehicle window. A vehicle parked at 40 Grant Street Ext. had a window broken, said Police. The caller said the suspect was wearing a dark hoodie and ran off when people came outside. “Nothing was taken...
Framingham Police: Truck Window Damaged Saturday Night
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a possible vehicle burglary at The Green at 9 & 90 in Framingham on Saturday night. An individual reported a “rear window was damaged” when a suspect tried to gain access to the truck said the police spokesperson. The incident was...
Framingham Police Investigating Attempting Vehicle Burglary
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police received a report of a man “trying vehicle door handles.”. No entry was made, said Framingham Police. The incident happened at 8 a.m. on Sunday, October 30 on Baldwin Avenue in Framingham. The suspect was described as “heavy set, white individual, wearing gray hoodie,...
BJ’s Wholesale Reports Employee To Framingham Police For Stealing
FRAMINGHAM – BJ’s Wholesale Club in Framingham reported an employee to Framingham Police, accusing the individual of stealing from the cash register. Police were called to 26 Whittier Street at 4:10 p.m. yesterday, October 31 for a larceny. “An employee stole money from the register on multiple occasions,”...
Framingham Police: Driver Cited In Grove Street Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police cited a driver in a crash on Grove Street yesterday, October 30. The two-vehicle crash happened on Sunday at 4:06 p.m. at 1027 Grove Street. Both vehicles were damaged, said the Framingham Police spokesperson. No one was injured, said Lt. Rachel Mickens. One driver was...
Framingham Elks Riders Donate $5,000 To Framingham Police Athletic League
FRAMINGHAM – Members of the Framingham Elks Lodge #1264 and the Framingham Elks Riders presented a check to the Framingham Police Athletic League today, November 4. Framingham Elks Rider Jerry Blanchette presented the check to Framingham Police Chief Lester Baker. Framingham Elks held their 3rd Annual Ride for Framingham...
