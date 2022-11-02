ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Worcester Police Arrest Framingham Man, 36, of Weapons & Drug Distribution Charges

WORCESTER – Worcester Police announced its Neighborhood Response Team conducted a narcotic investigation on Oread Street yesterday, November 2, and arrested a Framingham man on weapons and drug charges. During the investigation, 36-year-old Thiago Teixeira was arrested after selling crack cocaine., said Worcester Police. Inside Teixeria’s vehicle officers found...
WORCESTER, MA
Framingham Extinguishes Truck Fire on Route 126

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham firefighters extinguished a truck fire last night, November 3, on Route 126, near Winthrop Street. Just before 7 p.m., Engine 3 responded to a fire in the area of 330 Hollis Sreet, said Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher. “Engine 3 found a fully-involved motor vehicle fire,...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Framingham Assists Wayland With 2-Alarm House Fire

WAYLAND – Framingham firefighters assistant Wayland Fire Department in extinguishing a 2-alarm house fire yesterday, November 3. Just after 6 p.m. Framingham Fire Engine 2 and Car 3 responded for mutual aid, to Wayland to assist with their 2-alarm fire at 19 HighgateRoad, said Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Police: Keefe Tech Student Reports Headphone Theft

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to Keefe Technical High School yesterday, October 31, for a reported theft of headphones. A student reported a set of Beats headphones, worth $300+, stolen, said the police spokesperson. The theft was reported at 9:21 a.m. on Halloween. Framingham Police have not identified...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Framingham Police: Driver Cited In Grove Street Crash

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police cited a driver in a crash on Grove Street yesterday, October 30. The two-vehicle crash happened on Sunday at 4:06 p.m. at 1027 Grove Street. Both vehicles were damaged, said the Framingham Police spokesperson. No one was injured, said Lt. Rachel Mickens. One driver was...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland.

