Read full article on original website
Related
Reno County Republicans release censure of former governors
RENO COUNTY — The Reno County Republican Party issued a formal statement of censure to former Governors Mike Hayden and Bill Graves on Thursday. The statement says that those former governors endorsement of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly has "besmirched the core principles of the Kansas Republican Party". The party...
GOP group issues censure of former Kan. governors who endorse Kelly
RENO COUNTY — The Reno County Republican Party issued a formal statement of censure to former Governors Mike Hayden and Bill Graves on Thursday. The statement says that those former governors endorsement of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly has "besmirched the core principles of the Kansas Republican Party" The party...
County commissioner calls opponent a Christian nationalist on TikTok. Untrue, he says
Lacey Cruse made the unsubstantiated accusations in a now-deleted video.
KWCH.com
Sedgwick County explains how your early mail ballot is counted
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Voters in Kansas can choose from three ways to vote. Two of them are already being utilized - early in-person voting and mail-in ballots. The deadline to request an advance mail ballot was Tuesday. Sedgwick County sent out roughly 34,000 mail ballots and approximately 18,000 have been returned. Those ballots can be mailed back to the election office, dropped off at a secure ballot drop box or dropped off at any polling location (find locations here).
KWCH.com
Kansas, Sedgwick County release advance voting numbers
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County and the Kansas Secretary of State released advance voting numbers on Friday, three days before the Nov. 8 general election. As of mid-day on Friday, the Sedgwick County Election Office said around 41,000 ballots had been cast early in person, and almost 20,000 advance by-mail ballots returned for the 2022 general election. There are 333,000 registered voters in Sedgwick County, so the turnout to date is around 18%.
Kansas mayor on reason for police at his home: ‘I won’t be intimidated’
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple confirmed that the Wichita Police Department has provided security at his home. He was not specific about why, but he and the police chief indicated it is because of threats. KSN News asked the mayor about the security at his home during a Thursday morning news conference […]
KWCH.com
In-person early voting picks up in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With less than a week until Election Day, in-person early voting is picking up in Kansas following a slow start to this midterm election compared to 2018. So far, compared to the 2018 midterms, Kansans have cast more than 35,000 fewer ballots overall. This is due...
Two Kansas women ordered to pay thousands for Medicaid fraud
Two Parsons, Kansas, women were sentenced and ordered to pay restitution for two unrelated cases of Medicaid fraud.
Kansas man sentenced to pay $15M for insurance fraud
A Wichita man has been ordered to pay over $15 million after the U.S. Attorney's Office says he violated the False Claims Act
Homeowner hoping more is done with cost after sidewalk repair in south Wichita
For many Wichita sidewalks some may not be in the best shape, and for one Wichita south neighborhood, multiple blocks of sidewalks have been repaired, but neighbors are still not happy.
adastraradio.com
Reno County Commissioners Honor 2 Local Businesses, Hire New Communications Person
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Two businesses were honored by Reno County Commissioners Tuesday for the assistance they provided during an April 14th incident at Tenewa Haven Midstream Gas Plant west of Haven. When plant employees advised command personnel that a vessel containing liquid natural gas was in danger of explosion,...
DUI checkpoint to be held Saturday night in Sedgwick County
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Derby Police Department, will conduct a sobriety checkpoint on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, between the hours of 10 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. in Sedgwick County. The checkpoint is designed to identify intoxicated drivers. Motorists suspected of intoxication will be given on-site sobriety […]
adastraradio.com
Hutchinson City Council Approves Design Concept for Woodie Seat, Zoning Change for Planned Tea Franchise
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A sharply divided Hutchinson City Council has approved a design concept for the north end of the Woodie Seat Freeway, one that totally closes off access to Avenue B. Two concepts were presented to the Council by WSP, both involving the removal of the current bridge...
KWCH.com
McPherson College announces $500M commitment from anonymous donor
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - McPherson College is now the recipient of the largest gift to a small liberal arts college in U.S. History. On Friday, McPherson College President Michael Schneider announced a $500 million commitment to the college’s endowment. President Schneider made the announcement from the Kansas Leadership Center...
Veterans Day events across Kansas
Events are taking place across Kansas from now through Nov. 17 to honor Veterans Day.
kmuw.org
Wichita superintendent Alicia Thompson to retire at the end of this school year
Wichita school district Superintendent Alicia Thompson says she plans to retire at the end of this school year. "I have been part of the WPS family literally my entire life," Thompson wrote in an email Thursday to district employees. "The time has come that I will now be able to retire through the KPERS system, and I intend to do so this coming summer."
kmuw.org
‘The best thing they could do’: ShowerUp Wichita provides a unique resource for unhoused people
Driving south on Topeka Street, Mike McFerren is tugging an eye-catching trailer behind a blue-and-white pickup truck — one that elicits calls from people on the street. “That’s what I need, that shower right there,” one woman calls to him from the street. “I need that shower!”
Truth About Cars
Wichita Car Dealership Banned From Kansas Due to Shady Business Practices
A Wichita car dealership has been banned from selling cars in the state of Kansas. Midwest Wholesale, which was doing business under the name Kansas Motor Company, was hit with complaints for things such as not providing customers with titles. "The dealership also failed to pay off the outstanding loan...
This Kansas water tank was voted people’s choice in national competition
The water tank in Valley Center, Kansas, was voted the people's choice award in the Tnemec Company, Inc.'s 2022 Tank of the Year Contest.
KWCH.com
FF12: WPD officers pulled from patrol to provide personal security for mayor
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - FactFinder 12 obtained emails showing the City of Wichita is pulling police officers from their normal patrol shifts to provide personal security for Mayor Brandon Whipple. The information follows reports that Whipple had at least one threat on social media after body cam footage captured a confrontation between him and a WPD officer.
Comments / 0