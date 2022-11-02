ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

Hutch Post

Reno County Republicans release censure of former governors

RENO COUNTY — The Reno County Republican Party issued a formal statement of censure to former Governors Mike Hayden and Bill Graves on Thursday. The statement says that those former governors endorsement of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly has "besmirched the core principles of the Kansas Republican Party". The party...
RENO COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Sedgwick County explains how your early mail ballot is counted

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Voters in Kansas can choose from three ways to vote. Two of them are already being utilized - early in-person voting and mail-in ballots. The deadline to request an advance mail ballot was Tuesday. Sedgwick County sent out roughly 34,000 mail ballots and approximately 18,000 have been returned. Those ballots can be mailed back to the election office, dropped off at a secure ballot drop box or dropped off at any polling location (find locations here).
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Kansas, Sedgwick County release advance voting numbers

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County and the Kansas Secretary of State released advance voting numbers on Friday, three days before the Nov. 8 general election. As of mid-day on Friday, the Sedgwick County Election Office said around 41,000 ballots had been cast early in person, and almost 20,000 advance by-mail ballots returned for the 2022 general election. There are 333,000 registered voters in Sedgwick County, so the turnout to date is around 18%.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

In-person early voting picks up in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With less than a week until Election Day, in-person early voting is picking up in Kansas following a slow start to this midterm election compared to 2018. So far, compared to the 2018 midterms, Kansans have cast more than 35,000 fewer ballots overall. This is due...
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

DUI checkpoint to be held Saturday night in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Derby Police Department, will conduct a sobriety checkpoint on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, between the hours of 10 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. in Sedgwick County. The checkpoint is designed to identify intoxicated drivers. Motorists suspected of intoxication will be given on-site sobriety […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

McPherson College announces $500M commitment from anonymous donor

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - McPherson College is now the recipient of the largest gift to a small liberal arts college in U.S. History. On Friday, McPherson College President Michael Schneider announced a $500 million commitment to the college’s endowment. President Schneider made the announcement from the Kansas Leadership Center...
WICHITA, KS
kmuw.org

Wichita superintendent Alicia Thompson to retire at the end of this school year

Wichita school district Superintendent Alicia Thompson says she plans to retire at the end of this school year. "I have been part of the WPS family literally my entire life," Thompson wrote in an email Thursday to district employees. "The time has come that I will now be able to retire through the KPERS system, and I intend to do so this coming summer."
WICHITA, KS
Truth About Cars

Wichita Car Dealership Banned From Kansas Due to Shady Business Practices

A Wichita car dealership has been banned from selling cars in the state of Kansas. Midwest Wholesale, which was doing business under the name Kansas Motor Company, was hit with complaints for things such as not providing customers with titles. "The dealership also failed to pay off the outstanding loan...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

FF12: WPD officers pulled from patrol to provide personal security for mayor

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - FactFinder 12 obtained emails showing the City of Wichita is pulling police officers from their normal patrol shifts to provide personal security for Mayor Brandon Whipple. The information follows reports that Whipple had at least one threat on social media after body cam footage captured a confrontation between him and a WPD officer.
WICHITA, KS

