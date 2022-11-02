Read full article on original website
Related
localsyr.com
NYS Senate District 48 Candidates remind neighbors how important their votes are
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The beautiful weather in early November isn’t what Central New York voters are used to when heading to the polls, but many have been taking advantage and casting their votes early. It is good news to the incumbent (D) Senator Rachel May and challenger...
localsyr.com
New York State Fall Foliage Report: November 2
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) Peak fall foliage colors have come and gone across Central New York over the last week. The New York State Department of Economic Development is reporting all of Upstate New York is past their peak colors. While you may find a few splashes of color into the start of the weekend locally, your best bet for finding color now is to travel downstate closer to New York City and Long Island.
localsyr.com
In the 5 states without lotteries, a case of Powerball envy
WEST POINT, Ga. (AP) — Loretta Williams lives in Alabama but drove to Georgia to buy a lottery ticket for a chance at winning the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot. She was one of many Alabama ticket-buyers flooding across state lines Thursday. The largest lottery prize in U.S. history has people around the country clamoring for a chance to win. But in some of the five states without a lottery, envious bystanders are crossing state lines or sending ticket money across them to friends and family, hoping to get in on the action.
localsyr.com
Neighbors using alternatives to heat their home to save money
DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- CountryMax in Dewitt says they’ve been getting more requests for pellets to help save money on heating the home this winter. Store Manager, Chase Kilmer, said customers have expressed concern about how much they’ll have to pay if they heat their home with oil or natural gas, so they’ve decided to turn to pellets.
Comments / 0