Eagles are largest of 8 road favorites in Week 9

By By Rob Maaddi AP Pro Football Writer
 3 days ago

Jalen Hurts and the undefeated Eagles are looking for the first 8-0 start in franchise history while the rest of Philadelphia is focused on beating another team from Houston.

When the Eagles (7-0) visit the Texans (1-5-1) on Thursday night, the Phillies will host the Astros in Game 5 of the World Series. It will be a potential Series-clinching game for the Phillies if they can win Game 4 Wednesday night.

The Eagles rarely take a backseat to another team in Philly, but they understand they haven’t accomplished anything yet.

“Dawg mentality is that nothing matters of what happened before,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said. “We’re ready to go get ready to go 1-0 this week. That’s something that it’s just a mindset that we have as an organization.”

The Eagles are the largest among eight road favorites in Week 9. They’re 13 1/2-point favorites, per FanDuel Sportsbook.

Pro Picks considers this a second bye in three weeks for the Eagles.

EAGLES, 34-13

Los Angeles Rams (plus 3) at Tampa Bay

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers (3-5) are struggling. They’ve lost five of six, the offense can’t score, the defense is poor and coaching has been a problem. The Rams (3-4) have their own issues, but Aaron Donald could dominate a weak interior offensive line in a rematch from last January.

UPSET SPECIAL: RAMS, 22-20

Los Angeles Chargers (minus 3) at Atlanta

The Chargers (4-3) are supposed to be championship contenders. The NFC South-leading Falcons (4-4) are supposed to be rebuilding. This week both teams play like it.

BEST BET: CHARGERS, 31-20

Green Bay (minus 3) at Detroit

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers have lost four in a row and are 3-5 for the first time since Brett Favre was in Green Bay. The Lions (1-6) have lost five in a row after the “Hard Knocks” hype. The Packers are due for a breakout win.

PACKERS, 30-23

Seattle (plus 1) at Arizona

Kyler Murray has been a major disappointment and the Cardinals (3-5) are 11-17 at home under coach Kliff Kingsbury. Seahawks QB Geno Smith is thriving in his first full season as a starter since 2014, leading Seattle (5-3) to first in the NFC West.

CARDINALS, 27-24

Miami (minus 5) at Chicago

The Dolphins (5-3) reloaded at the trade deadline, bolstering both sides of the ball. The Bears (3-5) were sellers and buyers.

DOLPHINS, 24-20

Carolina (plus 7 1/2) at Cincinnati

Joe Burrow and the Bengals (4-4) need a rebound like the Panthers (2-6) after the Browns whipped them.

BENGALS, 27-16

Las Vegas (minus 1 1/2) at Jacksonville

The Jaguars (2-6) have lost five straight. The Raiders (2-5) went from nearly knocking off eventual AFC champion Cincinnati in the playoffs to last place.

JAGUARS, 20-17

Indianapolis (plus 5 1/2) at New England

This isn’t Peyton Manning vs. Tom Brady anymore.

PATRIOTS, 23-20

Buffalo (minus 12 1/2) at New York Jets

The Bills (6-1) outscored the Jets 72-27 last season. But these aren’t the same old Jets.

BILLS, 28-17

Minnesota (minus 3 1/2) at Washington

The Commanders (4-4) have won three in a row, including two straight with Taylor Heinicke. Kirk Cousins beat his former team the only other time he faced them.

VIKINGS, 24-19

Tennessee (plus 12 1/2) at Kansas City

Chiefs coach Andy Reid is 20-3 after a regular-season bye. The Titans (5-2) have won five in a row. One streak will end.

CHIEFS, 27-17

Baltimore (minus 2 1/2) at New Orleans

The Ravens (5-3) are aiming for two straight road wins against the NFC South opponents. It won’t be easy against the Saints (3-5).

SAINTS, 26-24

2022 Record

Last Week: Straight up: 7-8. Against spread: 7-8.

Season: Straight up: 71-52. Against spread: 65-57-1.

Thursday Night: Straight up: 5-3. Against spread: 4-4.

Monday Night: Straight up: 5-4. Against spread: 4-5.

Best Bet: Straight up: 6-2. Against spread: 6-2.

Upset Special: Straight up: 3-5. Against spread: 4-4.

