 3 days ago

US Forecast for Thursday, November 3, 2022

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;68;41;67;45;Abundant sunshine;SSE;7;65%;3%;3

Albuquerque, NM;65;47;60;33;Partly sunny, windy;W;19;52%;60%;3

Anchorage, AK;32;24;31;15;Snow;N;7;73%;94%;0

Asheville, NC;64;49;67;48;Clouds and sun;ESE;5;72%;2%;3

Atlanta, GA;73;54;75;53;Nice with sunshine;E;6;64%;2%;4

Atlantic City, NJ;66;54;68;56;Breezy in the a.m.;ENE;12;70%;4%;3

Austin, TX;77;67;85;70;Partly sunny, humid;SSE;8;74%;85%;3

Baltimore, MD;72;52;69;55;Mostly sunny;ESE;5;65%;5%;3

Baton Rouge, LA;81;58;84;62;Plenty of sunshine;SE;7;62%;7%;4

Billings, MT;60;27;41;28;A bit of a.m. snow;SSW;7;58%;50%;2

Birmingham, AL;77;53;79;57;Sunny and very warm;ESE;6;58%;2%;4

Bismarck, ND;76;34;42;19;Morning snow showers;NW;17;58%;61%;1

Boise, ID;48;26;45;30;Mostly sunny, chilly;ENE;9;57%;68%;3

Boston, MA;68;45;64;49;Mostly sunny, nice;SSW;6;61%;3%;3

Bridgeport, CT;72;46;65;47;Abundant sunshine;SSW;6;63%;4%;3

Buffalo, NY;66;46;66;52;Sunny and mild;S;8;64%;7%;3

Burlington, VT;61;38;64;49;Sunny and mild;S;9;59%;9%;2

Caribou, ME;53;28;55;43;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;59%;7%;2

Casper, WY;60;24;28;15;Colder with snow;NNW;12;88%;99%;1

Charleston, SC;77;61;75;59;Mostly sunny, nice;NNE;9;64%;4%;4

Charleston, WV;67;50;75;52;Fog in the morning;SE;5;70%;5%;3

Charlotte, NC;73;53;74;55;Partly sunny;NE;8;64%;3%;3

Cheyenne, WY;66;31;37;16;A shower in the p.m.;NNE;14;69%;91%;1

Chicago, IL;71;56;73;60;Warm with sunshine;S;13;55%;25%;3

Cleveland, OH;64;51;67;56;Sunny and mild;S;7;68%;10%;3

Columbia, SC;77;55;77;56;Partly sunny;NE;6;62%;2%;4

Columbus, OH;63;47;70;52;Sunny and mild;SSE;5;68%;5%;3

Concord, NH;68;32;65;38;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;66%;4%;3

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;75;63;80;67;Humid, a p.m. shower;SSE;13;76%;75%;1

Denver, CO;72;41;49;25;Cooler;NNE;8;56%;96%;2

Des Moines, IA;74;57;73;58;Windy, warm;S;18;69%;95%;3

Detroit, MI;68;47;67;54;Mostly sunny, mild;S;7;70%;7%;3

Dodge City, KS;79;55;75;36;Windy and warm;S;26;54%;57%;2

Duluth, MN;63;53;64;40;Mostly cloudy, warm;WSW;9;71%;93%;1

El Paso, TX;78;53;75;47;Increasingly windy;W;14;38%;1%;4

Fairbanks, AK;22;8;13;7;A little snow;SW;7;80%;97%;0

Fargo, ND;71;44;54;27;Cooler with a shower;NW;15;73%;91%;1

Grand Junction, CO;63;40;43;29;Showers;NNW;7;94%;98%;1

Grand Rapids, MI;68;48;70;54;Partly sunny, warm;S;10;67%;10%;3

Hartford, CT;71;42;66;45;Sunny and pleasant;S;5;64%;5%;3

Helena, MT;41;21;39;28;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;61%;7%;2

Honolulu, HI;85;73;86;73;A shower in the a.m.;NE;9;65%;65%;6

Houston, TX;75;67;81;70;Some sun, a shower;SE;9;80%;55%;3

Indianapolis, IN;69;50;73;54;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;6;64%;3%;3

Jackson, MS;80;54;83;58;Sunny and very warm;SE;6;56%;5%;4

Jacksonville, FL;83;65;79;62;Sunshine and nice;NE;11;70%;7%;4

Juneau, AK;38;35;42;35;A couple of showers;SSW;9;87%;98%;0

Kansas City, MO;76;61;77;65;Partly sunny, warm;S;19;62%;59%;3

Knoxville, TN;69;51;74;51;Sunshine and nice;ENE;3;68%;3%;4

Las Vegas, NV;65;44;58;38;Showers around, cold;NNW;11;47%;88%;2

Lexington, KY;68;48;73;53;Sunny and mild;SSE;5;69%;4%;3

Little Rock, AR;77;53;81;60;Warm with some sun;SSE;7;61%;7%;4

Long Beach, CA;69;52;68;48;Partly sunny, cool;SSW;10;31%;6%;4

Los Angeles, CA;67;49;66;48;Partly sunny, cool;NE;9;37%;5%;4

Louisville, KY;65;50;75;56;Mostly sunny, warmer;SSE;5;60%;6%;3

Madison, WI;73;51;72;60;Breezy, warm;S;14;61%;25%;2

Memphis, TN;77;56;80;60;Mostly sunny, warm;SE;7;53%;7%;4

Miami, FL;86;77;85;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;NNE;11;73%;56%;3

Milwaukee, WI;71;52;68;58;Mostly cloudy, mild;SSW;14;64%;25%;2

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;75;57;68;43;Turning cloudy, warm;WSW;11;72%;95%;1

Mobile, AL;81;56;82;60;Plenty of sun;E;6;61%;3%;4

Montgomery, AL;78;53;79;55;Sunny and pleasant;E;7;59%;1%;4

Mt. Washington, NH;39;32;44;37;Mostly sunny, windy;W;29;56%;7%;3

Nashville, TN;72;49;78;54;Sunny and warm;SSE;6;60%;6%;3

New Orleans, LA;79;62;80;66;Sunny and pleasant;ESE;9;64%;5%;4

New York, NY;71;53;65;52;Plenty of sunshine;S;6;58%;3%;3

Newark, NJ;71;48;68;49;Sunny and pleasant;S;6;58%;3%;3

Norfolk, VA;67;56;70;59;Sun and clouds;NE;10;77%;10%;3

Oklahoma City, OK;65;60;73;64;Increasingly windy;S;19;79%;66%;2

Olympia, WA;47;35;48;44;A little p.m. rain;SSW;8;88%;100%;1

Omaha, NE;76;59;77;46;Windy, warm;WSW;20;63%;96%;3

Orlando, FL;88;71;84;68;Partly sunny;NNE;9;68%;14%;4

Philadelphia, PA;71;52;69;54;Mostly sunny, nice;SE;6;59%;3%;3

Phoenix, AZ;80;56;62;44;A shower in spots;W;12;42%;44%;1

Pittsburgh, PA;65;49;71;51;Patchy morning fog;SE;5;66%;6%;3

Portland, ME;65;38;61;46;Mostly sunny;SW;8;66%;3%;3

Portland, OR;48;40;50;47;A little p.m. rain;SSW;6;77%;96%;1

Providence, RI;70;40;65;46;Mostly sunny, nice;SSW;5;61%;3%;3

Raleigh, NC;71;53;72;56;Partly sunny;NE;7;68%;2%;4

Reno, NV;43;24;41;24;Lots of sun, cold;WSW;6;53%;1%;3

Richmond, VA;70;52;71;53;Mostly sunny, nice;ENE;6;71%;3%;3

Roswell, NM;78;47;76;42;Windy;WSW;16;45%;3%;4

Sacramento, CA;59;41;62;37;Sunshine, but cool;NW;9;49%;3%;3

Salt Lake City, UT;41;31;44;28;Rain and snow shower;N;9;71%;47%;2

San Antonio, TX;76;67;85;71;Near-record warmth;SSE;12;73%;62%;3

San Diego, CA;68;57;65;48;Winds subsiding;E;17;48%;40%;3

San Francisco, CA;56;45;59;45;Sunny and cool;NNW;7;56%;2%;3

Savannah, GA;79;60;78;56;Partly sunny;NNE;9;72%;4%;4

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;49;38;48;46;Rain and drizzle;SSW;9;72%;97%;1

Sioux Falls, SD;75;54;69;34;Partly sunny, warm;N;11;65%;92%;2

Spokane, WA;42;29;43;36;Decreasing clouds;SSW;8;68%;95%;1

Springfield, IL;74;51;74;58;Mostly sunny, warm;S;14;62%;5%;3

St. Louis, MO;75;51;77;59;Mostly sunny, warm;S;9;58%;3%;3

Tampa, FL;91;71;86;66;Sunshine, very warm;NE;7;73%;8%;4

Toledo, OH;67;45;69;52;Sunny and warm;S;6;70%;6%;3

Tucson, AZ;79;55;61;38;A shower in the p.m.;WSW;10;60%;82%;2

Tulsa, OK;72;61;76;67;Clouding up, breezy;SSE;15;70%;57%;1

Vero Beach, FL;86;72;85;71;Partly sunny;NNE;10;70%;33%;5

Washington, DC;71;52;70;54;Mostly sunny, nice;ESE;6;67%;4%;3

Wichita, KS;76;59;75;60;Windy and warm;S;21;71%;86%;2

Wilmington, DE;70;49;68;50;Mostly sunny, mild;ESE;7;65%;4%;3

