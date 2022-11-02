ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine moves toward ‘war of drones’ as winter looms

By Marc Champion - Bloomberg News (TNS)
 3 days ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s swift and severe response to an attack on his Black Sea fleet reflects a war that is increasingly marked by a duel between long-range Russian missiles and Ukraine’s innovative array of drones and truck bombs.

Putin on Monday made clear why he was suspending Russia’s involvement in a deal that for three months had allowed much-needed Ukrainian grain to be shipped to global markets: He wants to secure the Russian Navy’s ships after an attack by air and sea drones.

On Wednesday, Russia’s defense ministry said Moscow was rejoining the grain agreement, after receiving assurances from Ukraine that the safe passage corridor it established won’t be used for attacks. The episode speaks volumes about the dual nature of a war that’s now being fought as intensely behind the front lines as on them.

The Crimea-based Black Sea Fleet may no longer pose the threat of imminent amphibious assault it did at the outset of Putin’s invasion, but according to the US and Ukraine it’s been launching Kalibr cruise missiles that form part of the missile barrages Russia has been unleashing on Ukrainian cities for weeks.

And while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s forces have no direct equivalents in their arsenal to fire back with, they’re finding other ways to respond.

The long-range war that the Black Sea Fleet forms part of is only likely to become more important in the coming months, as fighting on the ground is slowed by autumn rain and falling winter temperatures, adding to exhaustion on both armies in a high intensity conflict that’s been underway since February.

It is a “war of drones,” Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister for Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov told Forbes Ukraine in an interview published Monday, adding his country was on the cusp of a boom in their manufacture, including a model specifically designed to shoot down the Shahed-136 loitering drones the U.S. says Russia bought from Iran. “Those who can now scale the management and production of strike drones on an industrial level will win,” Fedorov said.

Russia denies its Geran-2 drones are re-labeled Shaheds bought from Iran. On Tuesday, U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the U.S. was concerned “Iran might be considering the provision of surface-to-surface missiles to Russia in addition to the drones.”

Putin’s own production lines are hampered by sanctions on key components such as silicon chips.

In the meantime, Ukraine appears to be using whatever means it can find to strike behind Russian lines. On Tuesday, the intelligence arm of Ukraine’s defense ministry celebrated the destruction of two night-attack helicopters, and damage to two others, by hand-set explosives at Russia’s Pskov air base. Pskov is more than 700 km (435 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for Saturday’s use of unmanned boats against the Russian fleet. But it described as “the beginning” an Oct. 8 truck bomb attack that disabled a key bridge linking the Russian mainland to Crimea, which Putin annexed in 2014. The bridge is about 250 miles from the nearest Ukrainian controlled territory. Ukraine has also struck numerous behind-the-lines targets within the 50 miles reach of US HIMARS rockets.

Answering questions after a meeting with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan at Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi, Putin first reiterated his claim that as little as 3% to 5% of grain released through the July 22 grain deal’s secure corridor was going to the poor countries that were supposed to get it.

The correct figure is 20%, according to the United Nations, which also says the goal with the agreement was to reduce soaring global grain prices, rather than to send specifically Ukrainian grain to poor countries.

“But that isn’t the point,” Putin continued. The point, he said, was that Ukraine had attacked the Black Sea Fleet with 20-foot-long boat drones that packed with explosives. “This is not a joke.”

The attack failed, according to Putin, but it put at risk both Russian and international shipping. To lift the suspension on the grain deal, he said he wanted the U.N. – which brokered the agreement – to get Ukraine to guarantee the security of the agreement’s corridor. That assurance now appears to have been given and could give the fleet at Sevastopol a measure of protection to continue launching Kalibr missiles across Ukraine.

The war’s different theaters – front line, long range and economic – are tightly interwoven. Taken together, they suggest Putin still has an ambitious strategy to control Ukraine, rather than one based around any sudden nuclear escalation to stop or settle the war, according to the Institute for the Study of War, a U.S. think tank that closely follows the conflict.

The same hold-territory-and-wait strategy is consistent with withdrawals to new defensive lines in Ukraine’s southern Kherson province. It’s in line, too, with the recent campaign of missile strikes on energy infrastructure aimed at eroding public morale, creating a renewed refugee crisis in Europe, and hindering Ukraine’s war effort.

It isn’t clear that any of those goals are yet being achieved, but temperatures will fall further. The nation’s electricity utility said Wednesday it would order more power outages to maintain the grid in northern and central Ukraine. Zelenskyy, in an overnight statement, said he asked the EU for help in restoring the country’s energy infrastructure, 40% of which has been damaged.

Ukraine’s General Staff said on Facebook that Russia launched another seven missile and 47 air attacks over the previous day.

Despite optimism in Ukraine that Russian forces can be pushed back to the east bank of the Dnipro river at Kherson by the end of the year, “it looks very much like a hard fight,” Michael Kofman, a specialist in Russia’s military at the CNA security think tank in Washington, said in a recent podcast.

Kofman, who just returned from a field trip to Ukraine, said Russian forces were digging multiple lines of defense around Kherson in a way they had failed to do in the north east, the scene of September’s rapid Ukrainian counteroffensive.

“Putin still thinks he can win time while support for Ukraine withers, and he’s getting some positive signals” from the U.S., where both progressive Democrats and Trump Republicans recently expressed reservations about the scale of military and financial aid to the country, said Mykola Bielieskov, a research fellow at the National Institute for Strategic Studies, a government think tank in Kyiv.

Bielieskov said there probably will be a few weeks for Ukraine to claw back territory and inflict Russian losses before winter sets in. The slowdown that follows is likely to be less the result of inclement weather, he said, than of the need for both sides to rest and rebuild after more than eight months in the field.

In the meantime, the long range battle is only likely to accelerate as both sides ramp up production and purchases of attack drones and missiles. Putin’s threats of nuclear Armageddon have been over-played, according to Bielieskov, and should be seen as part of a successful strategy to deter the U.S. from supplying Ukraine with the 300 km (190 mile) Army Tactical Missile Systems it needs to level the long range playing field.

“We are trying to innovate,” Bielieskov said. “We are trying to compensate for our lack of long range fire.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P. Visit bloomberg.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Leader Telegram

Iran acknowledges sending drones to Russia for first time

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran's foreign minister on Saturday acknowledged for the first time that his country has supplied Russia with drones, insisting the transfer came before Moscow's war on Ukraine that has seen the Iranian-made drones divebombing Kyiv. The comments by Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian come after months of confusing messaging from Iran about the weapons shipment, as Russia sends the drones slamming into Ukrainian energy infrastructure and civilian targets. ...
Leader Telegram

Zelenskyy: Tehran still 'lying' even as it admits supplying drones

KYIV — Following the Iranian leadership's admission of having supplied combat drones to Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Tehran of "lying." "Even with this confession, they are lying," the Ukrainian leader said in his daily video message on Saturday. The number of Iranian combat drones shot down by Ukrainian air defenses exceeds the "few" drones cited by Iran, Zelenskyy said, justifying his accusation. ...
Leader Telegram

Iran’s weapons are slowly dragging Israel to Ukraine’s defense

After months of reluctance, Israel is softening its opposition to providing military aid to Ukraine, as Iran’s deepening support for Russia’s invasion evolves into a threat to Israeli security. A turning point came late last month, when Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz took a long-requested call from his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov. Israel committed to help Ukraine develop an early-warning system, similar to one that alerts Israelis to incoming fire from the Gaza Strip. ...
Leader Telegram

Xi tells Scholz China opposes nuclear force in message to Putin

Chinese President Xi Jinping told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz he opposed the use of nuclear force in Europe, in his most direct remarks yet on the need to keep Russia’s war in Ukraine from escalating. During the two leaders’ first in-person talks on Friday in Beijing, Xi called on the international community to “reject the threat of nuclear weapons” and advocate against a nuclear war to prevent a “crisis on the Eurasian continent,” according to the official Xinhua News Agency. ...
Leader Telegram

Ukraine's president accuses Russia of 'energy terrorism'

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of engaging in “energy terrorism” after Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy network left millions of residents without power. About 4.5 million people were without electricity across the country, Zelenskyy said in his nightly address Thursday. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said 450,000 apartments in the capital alone did not have on Friday. “I appeal to all residents of the capital:...
Leader Telegram

War fallout, aid demands overshadow climate talks in Egypt

BERLIN (AP) — When world leaders, diplomats, campaigners and scientists descend on Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt next week for talks on tackling climate change, don't expect them to part the Red Sea or other miracles that would make huge steps in curbing global warming. Each year there are high hopes for the two-week United Nations climate gathering and, almost inevitably, disappointment when it doesn't deliver another landmark pact like the one agreed 2015 in Paris. ...
Leader Telegram

Over 120 leaders at climate talks, Egypt positive on protest

BERLIN (AP) — More than 120 world leaders will attend this year's U.N. climate talks and requests by environmental activists to stage a rally during the event would be responded to “positively,” host Egypt said Friday. Veteran diplomat Wael Aboulmagd, who heads the Egyptian delegation, told reporters that his country had been working for months to set the scene for “meaningful outcomes" at the two-week meeting in the Red Sea coastal resort of Sharm el-Sheikh starting Sunday. ...
Leader Telegram

North Korea fires missiles into sea amid US-S. Korea drills

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired four short-range ballistic missiles into the sea, adding to its barrage of weapons demonstrations this week that has raised tensions in the region. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said Saturday that the missiles flew around 130 kilometers (80 miles) toward the North’s western sea. North Korea this week launched dozens of missiles into the sea, including...
Leader Telegram

Trump says US 'in decline'; Biden has his own dire warning

LATROBE, Pa. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is predicting America's destruction if his fellow Republicans don’t deliver a massive electoral wave on Tuesday. Democrats, led by President Joe Biden and two other former presidents, are warning that abortion rights, Social Security and even democracy itself are at stake. Three of the six living presidents delivered dire closing messages Saturday in battleground Pennsylvania entering the final weekend of the 2022 midterm elections, but their words echoed across the country as millions of Americans cast ballots...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Leader Telegram

Trump ally Tom Barrack acquitted of foreign agent charges

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump's inaugural committee chair, Tom Barrack, was acquitted on all counts Friday at a federal trial in which he was accused of using his personal access to the former Republican president to secretly promote the interests of the United Arab Emirates. The jury deliberated three days before finding Barrack not guilty of acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government, obstruction of justice and making false statements. Barrack had vehemently denied the charges. ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Leader Telegram

EXPLAINER: How impoverished N. Korea finances testing spree

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s recent barrage of missile tests, including Wednesday’s record of at least 23 launches, is raising an important question about its weapons program: How does the impoverished country pay for the seemingly endless tests? While some experts say each North Korean launch could cost $2 million to $10 million, others say there is no way to estimate accurately given the North’s extremely secretive nature. They say North Korea likely manufactures weapons at a much cheaper cost than other countries...
WASHINGTON STATE
Leader Telegram

Prison-like center puts focus on UK's response to migrants

LONDON (AP) — Behind wire fences in southeast England, children wave their arms and chant “freedom” to grab the attention of people on the other side. A young girl throws a bottle with a message inside. “We need your help. Please help us,” the note reads. The children are among thousands of people being held in dangerously overcrowded conditions at a closed airport serving as a processing center for migrants who recently arrived on British shores after crossing the English Channel in small boats. The...
Leader Telegram

Manchin: Biden's coal comments are 'divorced from reality'

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — President Joe Biden on Saturday was criticized by West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democratic antagonist and ally, for being “cavalier” and “divorced from reality” after vowing to shutter coal-fired power plants and rely more heavily on wind and solar energy in the future. The powerful coal-state lawmaker said Biden's words “ignore the severe economic pain” for people from higher energy prices and are why Americans “are losing trust” in Biden. Manchin's stinging rebuke of his party's leader comes at precarious...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Leader Telegram

North Korea fires 4 short-range ballistic missiles: Seoul

North Korea fired four short-range ballistic missiles toward the Yellow Sea on Saturday, South Korean officials said, adding to a record number of launches this year that have ratcheted up regional tensions. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff detected the launches from Tongrim County in North Pyongyan Province between around 11:32 a.m. and 11:59 a.m. local time, it said in a statement. The missiles flew about 130 kilometers (81 miles) at an apogee of 20 km (12 miles) with a top speed of Mach 5. ...
Leader Telegram

AP News Summary at 12:14 a.m. EDT

Eroding trust in US elections taxes state investigators SALEM, Ore. (AP) — As complaints about elections pile up around the country, investigators tasked with dealing with them find themselves on the front line of defending the integrity of elections. In blue states like Oregon and red states like Idaho, elections officials say investigating the complaints is critical for maintaining voter confidence. An Oregon complaints log obtained through a public records request says at least 204 accusations have been filed this year. The complaints included accusations...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Leader Telegram

AM Prep-Cyber Corner

IN THE NEWS: MICROSOFT COMMITS MORE MONEY FOR UKRAINE TECH LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Microsoft is helping Ukraine in its war against Russia, not with bombs or missiles, but with high-tech "weapons." The company will extend its support for what it calls Ukraine's “extraordinary” war effort. The financial outlay of more than $400 billion will enable the Kyiv government to keep using Microsoft cloud and public data centers across Europe through the end of next year. ...
Leader Telegram

Biden stumps on job growth, as voters dread inflation

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has notched an envious record on jobs, with 10.3 million gained during his tenure. But voters in Tuesday's midterm elections are far more focused on inflation hovering near 40-year highs. That's left the president trying to convince the public that the job gains mean better days are ahead, even as fears of a recession build. Presidents have long trusted that voters would reward them...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Leader Telegram

AP Business SummaryBrief at 12:14 a.m. EDT

Twitter slashes its staff as Musk era takes hold on platform Twitter has begun widespread layoffs as new owner Elon Musk overhauls the company. The move has raised grave concerns about chaos enveloping the platform as a source of reliable information just days ahead of the U.S. midterm elections. The speed and size of the cuts also opened Musk and Twitter to lawsuits. At least one was filed in San Francisco alleging Twitter has violated federal law by not providing the required notice. The company...
WASHINGTON STATE
