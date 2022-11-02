TE T.J. Hockenson excited to join Vikings after trade with Lions: "There's nowhere I'd rather be"

O'Connell previews Commanders matchup, Cousins on Hockenson trade 03:05

EAGAN, Minn. -- Tight end T.J. Hockenson's enthusiasm to join the Vikings - a now-former division rival - is palpable.

Hours before the NFL trade deadline Tuesday, the Vikings acquired Hockenson from the Detroit Lions in exchange for draft picks.

It means Hockenson is going from a struggling team to a 6-1 team with playoff aspirations. He addressed the media Wednesday.

"I'm super excited to be here, excited to have a role, a piece in this puzzle," Hockenson said. "A lot of good guys around here. This facility is beautiful. I'm just excited to be here. There's nowhere I'd rather be."

Hockenson, who is 6-foot-5, says his role will be to complement the offense's weapons, mentioning that wide receiver Justin Jefferson can stretch the field in a way that may mean opportunities for himself in the middle of the field.

In the meantime, Hockenson is soaking everything up as the team prepares for a matchup against the Washington Commanders.

"I'm grinding," he said. "I'm trying to learn this offense as much as I can ... but football is football."

Vikings management also discussed the trade, which has led many to believe that the team is serious about a deep playoff run - and maybe beyond.

"We try to be really judicious with our opportunities and this just happened to be one of them. T.J. is a great fit," general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said.

Minnesota sent Detroit two picks - a second-round pick in 2023 and a third-round pick in 2024 - in exchange for Hockenson. The Vikings will also get a fourth-round pick in 2023 and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2024.

Hockenson, the eighth overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, is now in his fourth season. He's appeared in 47 games with 42 starts, recording over 2,000 yards receiving and 15 touchdowns.

So far this season, the Chariton, Iowa native has totaled 26 receptions for 395 yards, plus three touchdowns.