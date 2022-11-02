ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Hitler Halloween costume leads to firing of Wisconsin man with cognitive disabilities

 3 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Children's Museum has fired a Wisconsin man with cognitive disabilities after he wore an Adolf Hitler costume over the Halloween weekend.

The museum said the man believed he was making a mockery of the Nazi Party's leader when he wore the costume on a busy street near the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus on Saturday. He was fired Tuesday night, after his costume was condemned on social media and by some news outlets, including the Jerusalem Post.

The museum said in a statement that it fired the man after it "determined that his continued employment would create an environment at odds with our values and unwelcoming to visitors and staff." The statement said the man's costume was "completely unacceptable" and that the museum stands against antisemitism, bigotry and discrimination.

The museum also said the man has cognitive disabilities due to a traumatic brain injury and that his work over the last decade has been supervised.

"It is our understanding that he believed his costume to be mocking Hitler," the statement said.

The Madison Police Department called the costume "offensive and reprehensible," but said wearing it was not a crime. Police said they told the man about the concerns his costume raised.

The man's mother told the Wisconsin State Journal that her family wants privacy as they work with professionals on "this sensitive matter."

Museum President & CEO Deborah Gilpin did not immediately return an Associated Press message seeking further comment Wednesday.

StopAntisemitism, a group that documents antisemitic acts, tweeted that the man's costume was "nauseating." UW Hillel, an organization that supports more than 4,000 Jewish students at the university, also denounced the costume, saying "our community cannot stand for this behavior."

Comments / 90

Betty
3d ago

I understand the implications but no one should loose their job based on legal out of work activities. mob rules I guess.

Reply(14)
39
Porky-da-pig
3d ago

Hitler was a pretty scary dude. Give the guy a break. He has disabilities. You can't discriminate. Law suit coming.

Reply(11)
25
pappa
3d ago

Let's tell the truth . The business in question was just looking for an excuse to get rid of this man. They didn't come out and say it , but I suspect that the person that was fired was effected with Down Syndrome. Halloween is a time when you dress up in Scary Costumes . Witches. Monsters and Ugly Mask. What is more Scary than Adolf Hitler ?? Many People dressed up as Hitler in the past. They did it to make fun of him. The 3 Stooges comes to mind and I remember several other Actors that did also. Did you ever watch " Hogan 's Heros " ? As I said this is just an excuse to fire him. Would he of gotten fired for dressing up like biden or Obumer ?? I mean I could understand if he dressed up like Nasty Nancy The Wicked Witch of the East and West coast.

Reply(14)
15
 

