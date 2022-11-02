7 Advanced SEO Tips from Tampa SEO Expert, Gerrid Smith [ photo ]

When you’re a small fish in a big, hyper competitive pond (read: niche), improving your organic search rankings can feel like a pipe dream.

In some cases, your competitors are industry giants.

They’re backed with seemingly millions of web pages and never-ending dollars to spend on links and SEO. So how will you ever outrank them to gain visibility, attract searchers, and convert visitors?

You don’t need to inflate your marketing budget. Yes, really. So go ahead and close that tab on “best business loans 2022″.

Because here, you’ll learn seven advanced yet low-cost SEO tips—that large businesses, ironically, neglect—you could implement to your website to improve your rankings in a reasonable amount of time with the help of a local, Tampa SEO expert.

#1: Build backlinks to your backlinks

The more high-quality backlinks you build to your website, the better your ranking.

You know that, which is why you’ve been hard at work, writing and pitching articles to high domain authority sites well-trusted by search engines and searchers alike. That’s an excellent starting point.

But here’s something important to remember: if the articles that host your backlink fail to rank well (yes, even authoritative sites can get lost in the search results!), all that time, energy, and tears creating content will be all for naught.

So, to maximize each backlink’s juice—i.e., how much value and authority it passes on to your site—you’ll have to go beyond that.

More specifically, you’ll have to build backlinks into your backlinks. This increases the likelihood that your backlinks will pass the most juice to your website for maximum ranking benefit.

Here’s a more concrete example.

Let’s say you have a backlink from website X. Instead of simply letting it be, you could write an article on website Y and have it link to X. Ultimately, the goal is to get as many pages in the top 100 Google results pointing to your site rather than your competitors’.

#2: Create multiple subpages under your primary “money pages”

High-volume, competitive keywords (like “rugs”, “headphones”, and “dining table”) are notoriously difficult to rank for.

But? It’s not impossible.

And the secret to achieving this feat lies in creating many subpages that target increasingly specific, long-tailed keywords.

For example, let’s say you run a furniture store.

One main page—or “parent” page—you could have is for dining tables. You could then build subpages (i.e., “child” pages) for “four-seater dining tables”, “six-seater dining tables”, and “eight-seater dining tables”.

Where possible, you could continue adding layers of specificity, creating “grandchild” pages like “real wood four-seater dining tables”, for instance.

Beyond simply improving your parent page’s ranking, these subpages could also improve your conversion rates since long-tailed keywords tend to be high-intent ones, where searchers are ready to make their purchase decision. Once you build all of these child and grandchild pages, be sure to build backlinks into those pages as well. Too many Tampa SEO experts focus all of their resources on the primary money pages and neglect sub-pages (which pass link juice to money pages).

#3: Complement organic SEO with PPC marketing

How likely will you buy something from a business or brand if it’s your first interaction with them? Chances are, it’s close to zero.

These days, most shoppers conduct online research before buying to ensure they’re making the best possible choice—that means they’ll want to look through multiple search results before purchasing.

To ensure that you stay top-of-mind as they go through the different phases of the consumer buying journey, consider using PPC to complement your organic search rankings.

The more frequently you appear on the first page of search results, the more authoritative and trustworthy you’ll come off to a visitor.

And that’ll do all kinds of wonderful things to your conversion rate. Most Tampa SEO agencies tend to believe that all of your resources should be spent on SEO, but your goal as a business owner is to build as many ROI-positive channels as possible.

#4: Get more authoritative SEO backlinks with HARO

Building backlinks (and backlinks to your backlinks) is a massive time-sap.

What if you can gain high-quality backlinks without blocking off large chunks of your calendar to churn out new content?

Sounds too good to be true? HARO proves not.

On this nifty little website, you’ll find 75,000+ journalists—from The New York Times to Reuters to TIME—seeking expertise (e.g., quotes and insights) to help them craft content.

After signing up for an account, you’ll receive three emails daily, Monday through Friday, with requests from reporters and media outlets worldwide.

If you’re knowledgeable about any of the topics, you could shoot a quick reply to the reporter. That’ll earn you a backlink to your website if all goes well (i.e., the reporter uses your answer). Talk about low-effort, high ROI.

#5: Find ways to improve the user experience

Imagine landing on a website that’s messy, overwhelming, and challenging to navigate.

Would you continue wasting time, clicking here and there, or would you hit the ‘x’ button to explore other websites that’ll meet your needs quicker? Yep. It’s the latter.

So, to maximize the time your visitors spend on your site (which is a signal of your “value” to search engines, by the way), it’s a good idea to let a Tampa SEO expert improve your website’s user experience.

Here are two strategies you could leverage:

· Clear and concise navigation: Make sure you implement clear navigation with simple language for the navigation headings. In other words, don’t get too creative with your naming. Stick to the usual “Home”, “About Us”, “Blog”, etc. Leave the personality to the rest of your website.

· Enhance the persuasiveness of your copy: Read through your web pages. Are there any problematic words or phrases visitors could potentially get turned off by? Sometimes, a minor word tweak is all it takes to lengthen visitors’ stay on your website.

#6: Add a FAQ section to the bottom of your pages (where applicable)

In general, search engines prefer content-rich sites.

But let’s be honest. If you wish to keep your visitors’ browsing experience pleasant, there’s an unspoken maximum length to a product page, for instance, before you come across as that ostentatious, unbearably chatty aunt you only see at Christmas.

There’s a workaround for that. And it comes in the form of a FAQ (frequently asked questions) section.

When done well, FAQ sections can be a double win.

They provide valuable content visitors want to see (e.g., whether you deliver worldwide), and search engines want to rank.

That said, note the keywords “when done well”. Cobbling random questions and answers together—then copying-pasting it whole onto a page—won’t cut it.

Instead, you’ll want to follow these guidelines:

· Only include questions your visitors are searching for: Be selective. Anywhere between five to ten questions tend to work well.

· Format with user experience in mind: Spare your visitors the agony of scrolling through swathes of text before finding the answer they’re looking for. Make your FAQ section expandable/collapsible; format your questions and answers as accordion tabs.

#7: Turbocharge your website and rankings with improved loading speed

Over 50% of web traffic comes from mobile today. Your website may be mobile-responsive, but is it fast?

Every second counts. Google’s research suggests that as mobile page load time goes from one second to five seconds, the probability of bounce increases by 90%. Go from 1 second to 10 seconds, and the probability of bounce increases by 123%.

So what’s the takeaway here? Faster is better.

Don’t worry: when optimizing your mobile page speed, there are plenty of low-hanging fruits.

Here are three examples to get you started:

· Compress your images

· Minify resources (HTML, CSS, and JavaScript)

· Implement a mobile optimization WordPress plugin, like NitroPack (if you’re on WordPress)

This is crucial and we find that too many Tampa SEO experts focus all their attention on links and content and not enough on the user experience and speed.

