WESH
Missing Flagler County teenage girl found safe, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said a teenage girl reported missing has been found safe. Deputies said the 17-year-old, who'd been last seen Thursday night in Palm Coast, has been returned home safely.
flaglerlive.com
Porsche-Driving Man Gets Impatient With Road-Crew Worker–and Drives Into Him
Donald Steimle of San Marco Court in Palm Coast lives in a house he bought for nearly $700,000. He and his wife also own a house in Ocala they bought for nearly $400,000 since. He drives a 2021 Porsche Cayenne, the kind of car that can cost from $67,000 to well over $100,000.
palmcoastobserver.com
COPS CORNER: A herd of trouble
Criminal mischief. A ranch manager for a property on County Road 305 reported damage to the gate to the property's cattle pasture fence in the evening of Oct. 22. The gate was lying on the ground, completely off of its hinges and bowed in the middle, the incident report said. The ranch manager said the damage was $750 to repair, and estimated it happened between 5 and 6 p.m.
palmcoastobserver.com
CRIME REPORT for Oct. 31 to Nov. 1: Man charged with aggravated battery after driving into construction flagman
Man charged with aggravated battery after driving into construction flagman. An Ocala man was arrested for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon for hitting a construction worker in the legs with his car at 3 p.m. on Nov. 3 at Camino Del Mar Parkway and Grenada Drive. The construction worker...
WESH
Volusia County animal shelter overcrowded with surrendered pets
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Related video above. The Halifax Humane Society is hoping families will adopt pets from the shelter as they continue to battle overcrowding. A high number of animals have been coming in each month and the staff has been working to find homes for them. A...
click orlando
On-site D-SNAP locations coming to Oviedo Mall, Volusia Ocean Center this weekend
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Children and Families announced in-person Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) locations will open for the weekend at Oviedo Mall and the Volusia Ocean Center. The Oviedo Mall site will operate from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Friday, Nov. 4,...
wmfe.org
DCF opens sites for D-SNAP disaster food assistance in Osceola, Seminole and, soon, Volusia counties
Low-income households affected by Hurricane Ian can receive money for food from the USDA at locations in Osceola and Seminole counties, and starting Saturday, in Volusia, too. At the so-called D-SNAP site at Heritage Park in Kissimmee Friday, a steady stream of families got quick service and left with a card loaded with one-month of SNAP benefits.
Daytona Beach Animal Shelter faces overcrowding; new guidelines in place
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Humane Society has announced that it will not be taking in dogs that have a history of biting or aggressive behavior. The nonprofit said that it will be euthanizing dogs that meet these parameters. Just this morning, it explained that it has been facing...
fox35orlando.com
More videos released of dangerous bikers causing chaos in Orange, Seminole county streets
Casselberry - Another driver has reached out to FOX 35 News with a video of dangerous bikers, taking over Central Florida streets. And today the Seminole County Sheriff's Office released dashcam footage of biker chaos from last weekend. Hundreds of bikers can be seen going through a red light after...
mynews13.com
Port Orange officials telling residents of Volusia County retirement community no homes being condemned after Hurricane Ian
PORT ORANGE, Fla. — Residents of the Colony in the Wood retirement community in Port Orange are looking for answers after experiencing major flooding during Hurricane Ian. Residents of the Colony in the Wood retirement community are looking for answers after experiencing major flooding during Ian. On Wednesday, city...
Swastika painted on Jacksonville Beach bar, witness captures video of alleged suspect
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A stun gun was used by Jacksonville Beach police on an individual after they allegedly painted a swastika and the word 'Neo' on a bar on 1st Street North. Mitchell Fjeran, daytime manager at Mangos Beach Bar (aka Mangos 2.0), tells First Coast News that the...
News4Jax.com
Patient, would-be robber waits in line at bank before demanding money from teller, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An attempted bank robbery was reported Thursday afternoon at the Wells Fargo on Blanding Boulevard north of Wesconnett Boulevard. According to police, at 12:38 p.m. a Hispanic man in his late 40s — who is 5 feet, 9 inches tall with a medium build — went into the bank and got in line with customers. He waited his turn and then passed the teller a note demanding money, police said.
palmcoastobserver.com
Flagler County recognizes veterans; government offices closed on Nov. 11
Flagler County officials have been honoring veterans within the county government with a weeklong social media tribute through Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11. “I am truly honored to work with so many veterans who have served our country with distinction, and who continue to serve our community in other capacities,” County Administrator Heidi Petito said. “There’s no one more deserving of our gratitude and respect than those who have served, or who continue to serve in the military, so that we can continue to enjoy the benefits of living in the USA.”
WESH
Convicted killer confesses to murder in Daytona Beach woman's 1991 disappearance
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — WESH 2 has obtained new documents in the cold case homicide of a Daytona Beach woman back in 1991. Michael Townson is being held without bond in Volusia County. He's already in the Florida state prison system serving life for the murder of a Brevard County woman.
fox35orlando.com
Have you seen them? Florida couple accused of distracting elderly woman to steal purse at Publix
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Do you recognize these two people? The Marion County Sheriff's Office says they are suspected of using a distraction-style tactic to steal an elderly woman's purse at a Publix supermarket recently. According to deputies, the two people in the photo above entered the Publix on SW...
fox35orlando.com
Florida Missing Child Alert canceled after teenage girl found safe
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - UPDATE:. Dayjja Jones has been found safe. The Missing Child Alert has been canceled. A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 17-year-old girl from Jacksonville. Dayjja Jones was last seen on Saturday on Shangri La Drive in the Mayport area. Jones is 5-foot 5...
Fugitive Friday: $3,000 cash reward for information leading to arrest, sheriff says
The Clay County Sheriff's Office released their weekly "Fugitive Friday."Clay County Sheriff's Office. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for help in another “Fugitive Friday” case.
fox35orlando.com
Hundreds of bikers surrounded vehicles in Orange, Seminole counties
CASSELBERRY, Fla. - Hundreds of reckless motorcyclists took over some streets in Orange and Seminole County on Sunday. The group was so large, all Seminole deputies could do, was separate regular drivers, to keep them safe. "It was beyond shocking. It was nerve-racking at first." It was a swarm of...
JSO sergeant 'administratively reassigned' during investigation into tweets
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Sheriff's Office gang unit sergeant has been reassigned pending an investigation into his questionable social media posts. In a statement late Friday, a JSO spokesman told First Coast News that Sgt. Doug Howell has been placed in the agency's Tele-Serve unit, which handles calls and inquiries for JSO that don't require law enforcement powers.
palmcoastobserver.com
Two men seen recording, following poll workers to ‘ensure ballot integrity,' prompting Sheriff's Office response
Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a polling site on Sunday, Oct. 30, after two men recorded and photographed poll workers transporting voting ballots at the Flagler County Supervisor of Elections Office on East Moody Boulevard. "It became a security issue," Supervisor of Elections Kaiti Lenhart said. "We've never...
