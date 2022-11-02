ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
palmcoastobserver.com

COPS CORNER: A herd of trouble

Criminal mischief. A ranch manager for a property on County Road 305 reported damage to the gate to the property's cattle pasture fence in the evening of Oct. 22. The gate was lying on the ground, completely off of its hinges and bowed in the middle, the incident report said. The ranch manager said the damage was $750 to repair, and estimated it happened between 5 and 6 p.m.
BUNNELL, FL
wmfe.org

DCF opens sites for D-SNAP disaster food assistance in Osceola, Seminole and, soon, Volusia counties

Low-income households affected by Hurricane Ian can receive money for food from the USDA at locations in Osceola and Seminole counties, and starting Saturday, in Volusia, too. At the so-called D-SNAP site at Heritage Park in Kissimmee Friday, a steady stream of families got quick service and left with a card loaded with one-month of SNAP benefits.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Patient, would-be robber waits in line at bank before demanding money from teller, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An attempted bank robbery was reported Thursday afternoon at the Wells Fargo on Blanding Boulevard north of Wesconnett Boulevard. According to police, at 12:38 p.m. a Hispanic man in his late 40s — who is 5 feet, 9 inches tall with a medium build — went into the bank and got in line with customers. He waited his turn and then passed the teller a note demanding money, police said.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Flagler County recognizes veterans; government offices closed on Nov. 11

Flagler County officials have been honoring veterans within the county government with a weeklong social media tribute through Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11. “I am truly honored to work with so many veterans who have served our country with distinction, and who continue to serve our community in other capacities,” County Administrator Heidi Petito said. “There’s no one more deserving of our gratitude and respect than those who have served, or who continue to serve in the military, so that we can continue to enjoy the benefits of living in the USA.”
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida Missing Child Alert canceled after teenage girl found safe

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - UPDATE:. Dayjja Jones has been found safe. The Missing Child Alert has been canceled. A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 17-year-old girl from Jacksonville. Dayjja Jones was last seen on Saturday on Shangri La Drive in the Mayport area. Jones is 5-foot 5...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

JSO sergeant 'administratively reassigned' during investigation into tweets

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Sheriff's Office gang unit sergeant has been reassigned pending an investigation into his questionable social media posts. In a statement late Friday, a JSO spokesman told First Coast News that Sgt. Doug Howell has been placed in the agency's Tele-Serve unit, which handles calls and inquiries for JSO that don't require law enforcement powers.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Two men seen recording, following poll workers to ‘ensure ballot integrity,' prompting Sheriff's Office response

Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a polling site on Sunday, Oct. 30, after two men recorded and photographed poll workers transporting voting ballots at the Flagler County Supervisor of Elections Office on East Moody Boulevard. "It became a security issue," Supervisor of Elections Kaiti Lenhart said. "We've never...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy