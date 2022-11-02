Flagler County officials have been honoring veterans within the county government with a weeklong social media tribute through Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11. “I am truly honored to work with so many veterans who have served our country with distinction, and who continue to serve our community in other capacities,” County Administrator Heidi Petito said. “There’s no one more deserving of our gratitude and respect than those who have served, or who continue to serve in the military, so that we can continue to enjoy the benefits of living in the USA.”

