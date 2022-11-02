Tory Burch just dropped its Holiday Gift Guide—here's what to buy

Here's what to shop from the Tory Burch Holiday Guide. Tory Burch

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Tory Burch makes some of the best purses and shoes you can buy, and if you're on the hunt for 2022's best gifts, you're in luck—the beloved fashion brand just released its Holiday Gift Guide, which includes incredible gifts for women (or anyone who appreciates good fashion).

Tory Burch Holiday Gift Guide

The Tory Burch Holiday Gift Guide includes an array of the brand's best offerings, including highly rated totes, stunning sandals and colorful accessories. The Mini Kira Flap shoulder bag makes an excellent gift for mom; it comes in two shades (green and black) and slides easily over her shoulder. If you're shopping on a budget, you can get the Embrace Ambition bracelet for just $30.

We've combed through the Tory Burch Holiday Gift Guide and found the top 15 gifts you can shop right now. Here's what we recommend.

Get on the nice list. Sign up for our newsletter to get all the best gift guides, deals and holiday planning advice.

1. Embrace Ambition bracelet

This adorable bracelet is only $30 at Tory Burch. Tory Burch

The Tory Burch Embrace Ambition bracelet is one of the more inexpensive gift options from the Tory Burch holiday gift guide, but that doesn't make it any less chic. The cord bracelet features the Gemini Link charm and comes in 10 different colors. Even better, 100% of the proceeds from this bracelet are donated to the Foundation, a non-profit that works with female entrepreneurs.

$30 at Tory Burch

2. Mini Kara Flap shoulder bag

We love this leather Tory Burch purse. Tory Burch

The elegant Mini Kara Flap shoulder bag makes an excellent gift idea for anyone on your list who loves collecting high-quality purses. This bag features a gold chain, plush leather exterior and staple Tory Burch cross on the outside. It comes in two colors: Patina (green) and black.

$298 at Tory Burch

3. Eleanor pavé mule sandal

These Tory Burch shoes are perfect for formal events. Tory Burch

If your giftee has an enviable shoe collection, gift them the Eleanor pavé mule sandals , which come in a chic ivory shade and feature an emblazoned T-cross. The low heels make this shoe ideal for weddings or formal events.

$398 at Tory Burch

4. Kira Chevron Card Case

Forget wallets—your giftee wants this card holder. Tory Burch

If your giftee isn't in need of a new purse, consider a card case, like the Kira Chevron Card Case . This chevron-quilted leather case has five card pockets, a perfect replacement for worn or clunky wallets. It features a golden T-cross and only measures 3-by-4 inches.

$98 at Tory Burch

5. Small Ella Basketweave Tote

This basketweave bag is perfect for carrying just about anything. Tory Burch

The Tory Burch Small Ella basketweave tote is perfect for the one on your list who loves classic bags. This tote is large enough to carry just about anything their heart desires, from wallets to small umbrellas to books and more. It features a quilted basketweave satin exterior and polyester lining.

$278 at Tory Burch

6. Roxanne chain beaded rope necklace

Your giftee will love this elegant necklace. Tory Burch

You can't go wrong gifting a timeless gold necklace, like the Roxanne chain beaded rope necklace from Tory Burch. This piece of jewelry features golden chains interlocked by solid circles and an offset T-cross. It's made from 18k gold and features a self-closing clasp for easy wearing.

$348 at Tory Burch

7. Balloons in the Sky silk square scarf

This silk scarf is based on "Around the World in 80 Days." Tory Burch

This beautiful silk scarf from Tory Burch will make a colorful splash in anyone's closet. It would pair beautifully with bold solid colors—blues, reds and yellows—and neutral tones alike. It's based on the infamous tale "Around the World in 80 Days" and showcases an array of hot air balloons in varying patterns.

$228 at Tory Burch

8. Mini Ella printed tote

If she loves plants, she'll love this Tory Burch bag. Tory Burch

Does your loved one have a green thumb? This Mini Ella Printed Tote would make a great gift. It can be both a crossbody or tote bag, so your giftee can wear it however they'd like. The exterior features white and blue stripes with green plants overlaid on top. It's a Tory Burch collector's edition, so if your lucky recipient collects special bags, this one is a must-buy.

$198 at Tory Burch

9. Double layer cashmere crewneck

You can never go wrong with a cashmere sweater. Tory Burch

Who doesn't love a chic Christmas sweater? This Tory Burch cashmere sweater comes in Chili Red and black and features a crewneck trimmed with tan or white. It runs from XXS to XL and is made from 100% cashmere. It features a small Tory Burch logo on the left hip, so you don't have to worry about any distracting designs on the front.

$648 at Tory Burch

10. Kira enamel 7mm bracelet

This bangle stacks beautifully with other bracelets. Tory Burch

This beautiful Kira enamel 7mm bracelet comes in six designs, each featuring two shades—gold or silver paired with a bold color. It snaps onto your giftee's wrist and can be stacked with other bracelets. The Tory Burch T falls in the middle of the bracelet on each design.

$148 at Tory Burch

11. Mini T Monogram embroidered patent bucket bag

Love buckets? You'll love this bag. Tory Burch

Know someone who prefers their bags on the eclectic side? They may love the Mini T Monogram embroidered patent bucket bag , which features a drawstring closure and leather handle that makes it resemble a bucket. The exterior is a red napa leather embossed with the Tory Burch T logo.

$478 at Tory Burch

12. Miller soft sandal

These Miller sandals are perfect for the spring and summer. Tory Burch

They may not be able to wear these sandals this season, but they'll be thrilled to have them when warm weather comes back around. The Tory Burch Miller Soft Sandals come in six shades and feature the Tory Burch logo on the straps. They pair beautifully with dresses and dress pants—and, of course, any Tory Burch bag your giftee may already own.

$198 at Tory Burch

13. Roxanne Chain Layered Necklace

This stacked necklace adds elegance to any outfit. Tory Burch

If your giftee loves layering necklaces, they'll enjoy the Roxanne chain layered necklace , which features two bands of gold chains. Gold chains are connected by silver studded circles and connected by a golden cross.

$398 at Tory Burch

14. Mini Perry tote

We love a leather tote. Tory Burch

The Tory Burch Mini Perry tote is another excellent crossbody tote that comes in a range of colors, from mint green to deep red. It's made from embossed leather and features a center compartment, a hanging charm and a free dust bag.

$298 at Tory Burch

15. Roxanne Small Double-Drop Earring

These golden earrings are the perfect gift for her. Tory Burch

A beautiful pair of earrings always makes a great gift for mom, girlfriends or wives. This set features a golden T connected to resin stones and brass beats BEADS?. They look just as great with casual outfits as they do with formal ones.

$178 at Tory Burch

Sign up for Reviewed's newsletter

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Tory Burch just dropped its Holiday Gift Guide—here's what to buy