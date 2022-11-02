ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fact check: Antarctica already melting, does not need to warm 100 degrees to lose ice

By Kate S. Petersen, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

The claim: Average Antarctic temperature would have to rise 100 degrees to melt ice

Antarctica has lost roughly 150 billion metric tons of ice each year since 2002, according to NASA.

However, some social media users are sharing an image that claims conditions in Antarctica would have to change dramatically for any ice to be lost at all.

"Average daily temperature in Antarctica is -58° F," reads a screenshot of the slide in an Oct. 1 Facebook post . "Last winter temp at the South Pole reached -106º F. To get any ice to melt, would need to raise the average daily temperature from -58 to +32° F (melting point of ice), plus another ~10° F = a total warming of +100°F."

The image appears to be a screenshot of a slide that was presented during a Washington State Senate committee hearing in 2013 by climate change skeptic and Western Washington University professor emeritus Don Easterbrook. The post garnered more than 100 interactions in a month.

But it is wrong. Antarctica is already losing ice . Despite what the slide claims, the average daily air temperature of Antarctica does not need to increase by 100 degrees to melt ice, according to Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution glaciologist Catherine Walker .

USA TODAY reached out to the Facebook user who shared the post for comment.

Antarctic ice is already melting, average daily temperature not informative

While the post claims the average daily temperature in Antarctica is minus 58 degrees Fahrenheit, average daily temperatures are different in different parts of the continent, Walker told USA TODAY.

"The average daily temperature varies over the continent, just like it does over any other continent," she said in an email. "For example, the average daily temperature in Tucson, Arizona, is very different than the average daily temperature in Fargo, North Dakota, but they are both on the same continent. Same thing goes for Antarctica."

The screenshot in the social media post does not specify what part of the continent, which is the size of the U.S. and Mexico combined , it is referencing. However, the annual average daily temperature for the high-elevation interior of Antarctica is roughly minus 58 degrees Celsius – not Fahrenheit, Walker said. That's minus 72 Fahrenheitt.

But the logic is also wrong – not just the numbers. This frigid interior of Antarctica is not where most melting is taking place. Instead, melting is concentrated on the coasts.

"The interior of the ice sheet is not melting significantly at this time, and no one has claimed otherwise," Walker said. "The coast is melting , because the ice there is at sea level where summer temperatures regularly rise above ... the melting point of ice. And it’s in contact with the ocean, which is also – obviously – warmer than the melting point of ice."

A 2013 NASA study found that between 2003 and 2008, 55% of ice loss from Antarctic ice shelves – the part of the ice sheet that floats on the ocean – was due to melting from contact with ocean water.

"Most of the melting of the ice sheet is via ocean warming," Mauri Pelto , a glaciologist and professor of environmental science at Nichols College, told USA TODAY in an email.

Walker noted that coastal average daily temperatures can be well below freezing, but that doesn't mean that ice melt can't occur. Even if an area has a below-freezing average, it can still have days that climb above freezing that result in ice loss.

"Most glaciers only melt during the summer season," Pelto said. "Hence it is only necessary to increase surface temperatures above zero degrees Celsius during the summer near the ice sheet margin" to melt Antarctic ice.

The claim was also debunked by the Australian Associated Press .

Fact check : Antarctica has been warming, particularly in the west, studies show

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that the average Antarctic temperature would have to rise 100 degrees to melt ice. Antarctica is already losing billions of tons of ice per year, according to NASA. These losses are largely due to melting along the warmer coastal regions of the continent.



This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Antarctica already melting, does not need to warm 100 degrees to lose ice

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

