Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WETM
Arizona death row prisoner’s clemency bid rejected by board
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s clemency board unanimously declined on Thursday to recommend that the governor commute a man’s death sentence to life in prison, keeping the inmate’s planned execution on track for his conviction in two 1980 killings. The decision by the Arizona Board of Executive...
WETM
Escobar: Voter suppression affecting turnout in Texas
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Voter fatigue or voter suppression? The candidates running to represent El Paso in Congress disagree on what is keeping the bulk of voters home as early voting in the Nov. 8 election ends on Friday. As of Wednesday night’s closing, a total of...
WETM
New York State Winter Weather Awareness Week
Elmira man sentenced for 2021 fatal hit-and-run crash. Elmira man sentenced for 2021 fatal hit-and-run crash. No charges in 2021 firefighter death after medical …. No charges in 2021 firefighter death after medical emergency at NYS Fire Academy. Chemung County proposed 2023 budget sees tax levy …. Chemung County proposed...
WETM
Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (11/5/22)
Clouds throughout the day. Staying dry as high pressure remains in control of the region. Breezy this afternoon with wind speeds over 15 MPH and gusts over 30 MPH. Highs reach the low 70’s, about 20 degrees above the average high temperature. TONIGHT:. Staying cloudy and breezy. A chance...
Comments / 0