ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Things to do in Long Beach this weekend including… ballet Folklórico and clay ornaments

By Cheantay Jensen
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 3 days ago

The following is a curated roundup of weekend events in Long Beach published every Wednesday on the Hi-lo/Long Beach Post. Have an event to share? Email cheantay@lbpost.com with “Things to Do” in the subject line.

This weekend locals can check out two performance art shows, one that celebrates Mexican folk dance with some of the best dancers in that realm, plus a well loved comedy by International City Theatre. We’ve also found an ’80s horror-themed dance party and an event that explores the craft of claymation.

Get to scrollin’!

’80s HORROR PROM KLBP FUNDRAISER (Thursday)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bxLxV_0iwJT14V00

Courtesy flyer.

Long Beach’s local radio station, KLBP, is hosting an ’80s Horror Prom-themed DJ night to raise funds for the public radio station Thursday, Nov. 3.

Ten local DJs, including DJ Dennis Owens, will be spinning creepy, spooky dance tunes at two stages at The Grasshopper from 7 p.m. until 2 a.m. There will also be drink specials and pizza by Speak Cheezy.

Entry costs $5, though those who’d like to support the city’s only public radio station can opt to donate more. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

The Grasshopper is at 136 E. Anaheim St.

INTERNATIONAL CITY THEATRE’S “LEND ME A TENOR” (Thursday – Sunday)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b6oqx_0iwJT14V00

Actors Matt Curin and Bella Hicks performing in International City Theatre’s 2022 production of “Lend Me a Tenor.” Photo courtesy ICT.

International City Theatre is closing its 2022 season with its production of “Lend Me a Tenor,” the Broadway comedy hit written by Ken Ludwig.

The premise of the show follows world-renowned tenor Tito Merelli who goes a little hard with alcohol and tranquilizers just before a major opera performance and is presumed dead. The rest of the cast involved including Merelli’s wife, Maria, the opera house’s manager and hapless assistant, plus an aspiring young opera singer hatch a plan to continue the show and hijinks ensue.

The play, which received nine Tony awards since its debut in 1986, has been a popular choice for theater companies for its slapstick comedy, wordplay, romance and stellar opera music. Audiences can catch performances Thursday through Sunday until Nov. 6 at the Downtown theater. Tickets range from $49-$52.

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

International City Theatre is at 330 E. Seaside Way.

KHMER, COME ALL! CELEBRATION (Saturday)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=134UVS_0iwJT14V00

Courtesy flyer.

Cambodian artists, authors, a film director and a celebrated chef will be convening at the Mark Twain Neighborhood Library, Saturday, Nov. 5 for a special celebration of Cambodian heritage and culture.

Programming for the Khmer, Come All Kick Off Celebration starts in the afternoon at 12:30 with a discussion by the authors of “Cambodians in Long Beach,” which delves into how Long Beach became home to the largest Cambodian community in the U.S. At 1:30 p.m. author Christine Su who wrote “Voices of a New Generation: Cambodian Americans in the Creative Arts” will speak, with guests including composer PraCH Ly, film director Caylee So and Chef Tarak Ouk, who were also featured in the book.

Afterward, at 3:45 p.m., Chef Tarak Ouk (also known as Chef T) will present a cooking demonstration of a favorite Cambodian dish. The event is free to attend, but guests will also have the opportunity to purchase signed copies of “Cambodians in Long Beach” with proceeds benefiting the Cambodian Community History and Archive project (CamCHAP).

Click here for more information.

The Mark Twain Neighborhood Library is at 1401 E. Anaheim St.

LOS CERRITOS WETLANDS NATURE WALK: HERON HIKE (Saturday)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40q067_0iwJT14V00

Courtesy flyer.

The Los Cerritos Wetlands is a popular place to hike, but if you’ve ever been interested in learning more about the natural environment, Saturday Nov. 5 brings the chance to do so.

Environmental educators from Tidal Influence, a local environmental organization working to restore the wetlands are hosting a guided outdoor walking tour from 8 to 10 a.m. The two-mile urban hike will go through Long Beach’s wetlands and on the property held by the Los Cerritos Wetlands Authority where guests can learn more about the area’s flora and fauna, where wildlife hikers might happen across great blue herons, egrets and other wildlife drawn to the water.

The Heron Hike is free to attend, but guests are highly encouraged to RSVP. Click here for more information.

Los Cerritos Wetlands is at 6720 Pacific Coast Highway.

BALLET FOLKLÓRICO DE LOS ÁNGELES (Saturday)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sy6VA_0iwJT14V00

Image courtesy the Carpenter Performing Arts Center.

One of the nation’s premier Mexican folk dance companies, Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles, will be performing at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center AT 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 for a special performance honoring Dia De Los Muertos.

With music from Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar, whose career has garnered three Grammy awards, the show will feature traditional song and dance from various regions of Mexico, plus music from Disney’s “Coco.”

Tickets cost $45 and may be purchased online, click here .

The Richard and Karen Carpenter Performing Arts Center is located on the Cal State Long Beach Campus at 6200 E. Atherton St.

“CLAYDREAM” SCREENING & CLAY ORNAMENT WORKSHOP (Sunday)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29RKeF_0iwJT14V00

Gopi Shah stands with some of her handcrafted ceramic and pottery designs while at her workspace in Long Beach Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

On Sunday, Nov. 6 the Art Theatre will be screening the film “Claydream,” a portrait about Will Vinton, known as the “Father of Claymation” for his pioneering work in the field of claymation.

Afterward, attendees will have the opportunity to create a clay ornament led by local ceramicist, Gopi Shah. Tickets to the event cost $12, click here to purchase.

For more information on the event which runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. click here .

The Art Theatre is at 2025 E. Fourth St.

SPONSORED BY THE LONG BEACH CAMERATA SINGERS

CAMERATA’S CATALYST CHAMBER ENSEMBLE PERFORMS “CONSIDERING MATTHEW SHEPARD” (Sunday, Nov. 13)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bstdb_0iwJT14V00
The Long Beach Camerata Singers performance of “Considering Matthew Shepard,” shines a light on that tragedy with an inspirational and heartbreaking three-part contemporary American oratorio led by 2021 Grammy-award winning Artistic Director Dr. James K. Bass.The concert is part of Camerata’s 57th season and serves as the debut for Camerata’s new all-professional group, the Catalyst Chamber Ensemble.

Composer Craig Hella Johnson’s Grammy-nominated “Considering Matthew Shepard” is an evocative and compassionate musical response to the 1998 murder of Shepard, a young gay man who was attacked, tied to a fence and left for dead in Laramie, Wyoming. His story inspired candlelight vigils and protests across the country, with an outpouring of sympathy for Shepard, his family, gays and lesbians.

The concert on Sunday, Nov. 13, will be held in the Beverly O’Neill Theater, with a pre-concert lecture at 4:30 p.m. presented by Jeff Mack from the Matthew Shepard Foundation. Tickets start at $40. Call the Long Beach Camerata Singers Box Office at 562-900-2863 or visit www.LBCamerata.org .

The Beverly O’Neill Theater is at 300 E. Ocean Blvd.

The post Things to do in Long Beach this weekend including… ballet Folklórico and clay ornaments appeared first on Long Beach Post .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Long Beach Post

Extra Frames: The photos we didn’t publish in October

Extra Frames is a monthly compilation of images captured by Long Beach Post photographers that are, well, extra. The photos were not used in a story for one reason or another but are too good to simply fade into obscurity and languish in the archives, forever unpublished. The post Extra Frames: The photos we didn’t publish in October appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
newportbeachindy.com

Balboa Island Holiday Home Walking Tour Returns Dec. 11

The 24th Annual Balboa Island Holiday Home Walking Tour is back this year and will be held on Sunday, December 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kick off your holiday season on Balboa Island the second Sunday of December. Tour eight tastefully decorated island homes and cottages at your leisure.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
whatnowlosangeles.com

EggBred Opening Several New Franchise-Owned Locations in 2023

The pandemic-born breakfast concept EggBred has signed deals with five franchisees to expand throughout Southern California, including Long Beach, located at 777 E Ocean Blvd. The new Long Beach location will be owned and operated by Goldie Bolden and her husband, Zach. Goldie tells What Now Los Angeles they hope to open this location in the first quarter of 2023. The other pair of franchisees, Daniel and Jackie Hernandez, are currently looking for a site for their first EggBred, hoping to land in either Whittier, Downy, or Pico Rivera, according to CEO Albert Shim. Daniel Hernandez is also a local franchisee of a Nektar Juice Bar in Whittier.
LONG BEACH, CA
lagunabeachindy.com

Laguna Canyon Foundation Hosts First-Ever Glammin’ In The Canyon Gala

Laguna Canyon Foundation hosted its first annual gala, ‘Glammin’ in the Canyon,’ at the Massen Greene House and Berns Canyon Preserve, serving as the new home for Laguna Canyon Foundation. The event included 71 guests who support the Foundation’s mission to preserve and protect the 22,000 acres of open space surrounding Laguna Beach.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
magazinec.com

Louis Vuitton’s Tambour Watch Tribute Lands in Costa Mesa

The French house is marking the timepiece’s 20th anniversary with an ephemeral exhibition at South Coast Plaza. Louis Vuitton’s Tambour watch, designed to look as if it was carved from a solid metal block, is celebrating two decades with an immersive capsule exhibition held in the South Coast Plaza’s Jewel Court through Thursday, November 10. The presentation, a retrospective of the bold ticker, chronicles the timepiece’s various iterations from the first version launched in 2002 to the latest limited-edition Tambour Twenty model which debuted this past September. Its name, meaning drum in French, refers to its unique case shape, and on display are models showing the ways in which its understated look steadily evolves yet retains core elements from year to year. The current Tambour includes letters spelling the French trunk-maker’s name as the chronograph’s 12 dial indexes and the case’s solid shape still evokes the sturdy dependability of the house’s first forays into luggage and travel accessories. Long yellow hand glides nod to the thread traditionally used to create leatherwork cases.
COSTA MESA, CA
hotelnewsresource.com

Pasadena Hotel & Pool in Pasadena, CA Opens

MCR has reopened the historic, 161-room Pasadena Hotel & Pool on Colorado Boulevard and Lake Avenue following an extensive restoration of the hotel’s public spaces. It is the company’s second hotel in California. MCR purchased the hotel, formerly named Hotel Constance, in February 2022. The hotel had been...
PASADENA, CA
crescentavalleyweekly.com

Piece of Knott’s Comes to Glendale

The Museum of Neon Art has acquired a big piece of history from America’s first theme park. The neon spectacular is a double-sided capital K for Knott’s Berry Farm that features serifs and a sweeping curve. It is 20-feet tall with a base measuring 10 feet by 12 feet, and was animated to fill with yellow neon row-by-row. The illuminated K logo was erected during America’s bicentennial in 1976 and sat high atop the Sky Tower and the park’s Sky Jump parachute thrill ride. The beacon was a landmark in Orange County and was aimed specifically toward drivers approaching Knott’s on the eastbound 91 Freeway. The sign was inaugurated with the debut of the Roaring ’20s Airfield.
GLENDALE, CA
idesignarch.com

Whimsical Rock House in Laguna Beach

Laguna Beach, California – The “Rock House” is a piece of whimsical real estate art on a desirable beachfront lot in Laguna Beach. The unique home was designed by Brion Jeannette Architecture. It is an exquisite landmark inspired by Spanish architect Antoni Gaudi. The 3,000-square-foot 3 bedroom...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
topshelfmusicmag.com

Punk in the Park 2022 is coming to Orange County

Attention all punk fanatics — Punk in the Park is almost upon us! This Saturday and Sunday, on November 5th and 6th, the greatest punk music festival on the west coast will take place once again at Oak Canyon Park in the heart of Orange County, California. Brew Ha Ha Productions presents an epic two days of music, beer and mosh pits! Unfortunately for all you last-minute ticket buyers, Saturday is already sold out, but don’t let that get you down — there are still some tickets available for two-day packages and Sunday!
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Three Bears Roam Through Gardens at LA Arboretum in Arcadia

Visitors were evacuated from the Los Angeles Arboretum and Botanic Garden Friday after three bears wandered into the site in Arcadia. The bears were identified as a mother and her two cubs. The bears were in a hilly area on the arboretum property. Authorities walked through the gardens, telling people...
ARCADIA, CA
Long Beach Post

Long Beach Post

Long Beach, CA
27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Long Beach Post is a daily, digital publication covering news, life, business, placemaking, food, sports, LGBT issues and more in the city of Long Beach, California. The Long Beach Post was founded February 13, 2007.

 https://lbpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy