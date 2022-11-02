Read full article on original website
aseaofblue.com
Thank you, Colin Goodfellow; plus highlights and box score from win vs. Mizzou
Saturday wasn’t pretty, but the Kentucky Wildcats are officially back on track following a 21-17 win over the Missouri Tigers. Kentucky had sloppy penalties, continued struggles with their field goal unit and gave up six sacks of quarterback Will Levis. However, thanks to a sound performance by Kentucky defense and three touchdown passes by Levis, the Wildcats managed to put together a winning effort on Saturday.
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky Football: Season on the Brink and more Headlines
Happy Saturday, Big Blue Nation. The Kentucky Wildcats are coming off of a humbling loss at the hands of the Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville. They looked completely outmatched against their long time rivals. The game ended with a beat up and broken Kentucky football team headed back to Lexington with few answers but plenty of questions.
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky wins thriller at Missouri: 5 things to know and postgame cheers
The Kentucky Wildcats headed to Columbia to take on the Missouri Tigers this afternoon, and they left Columbia with a win over the Tigers, 21-17. Kentucky looked dial in to start the first half, as they marched down the field to score on their first possession. Add in two missed field goals, and the offensive woes returning, and the Cats looked like they could be in some trouble as they headed into the half leading 7-3.
aseaofblue.com
Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s wild win over Missouri
Out of all the football games I have watched, that was one of them. The Kentucky Wildcats leave Columbia victorious as they hold on for a 21-17 win over a Missouri Tigers team looking to win three straight. Kentucky led 14-3 in the fourth but the defense let up on...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. Missouri game thread and pregame reading
The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium at 12 pm ET. You can watch the game on the SEC Network or stream it live with WatchESPN, ESPN+, the ESPN app, or you can use a free trial of fubo.tv. Well, after last week’s embarrassment against Tennessee,...
aseaofblue.com
Bleav in Kentucky previews Wildcats vs. Missouri Tigers
This week, Vinny Hardy, Aaron Gershon and Jalen Whitlow hopped on the show to discuss the following topics:. Bouncing back from the setback in Knoxville. Looking ahead to the Missouri Tigers. The exhibition season wraps up for the basketball Cats vs. Kentucky State. What to make of the Cats with...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky at Missouri odds, picks and a prediction
The Kentucky Wildcats are turning the page after a humiliating loss at Tennessee last weekend. They’ll look to rebound with a road victory at the Missouri Tigers. Saturday morning’s kickoff is an early one, with start time set for noon ET. However, the Wildcats have to be eager to get on the football field and play better football.
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. Missouri preview, viewing info and score projection
If we learned anything at all from the Kentucky Wildcats’ trip to Knoxville it’s that a week can change everything. The wheels came off in the midst of what had already been a roller coaster season for Mark Stoops and the Wildcats. There’s no getting around the idea...
aseaofblue.com
Mark Stoops talks team energy and facing Missouri
The Kentucky Wildcats hit the road this Saturday to face the Missouri Tigers. While past Missouri teams have been stronger offensively, there’s no question these Tigers are known for their defense. They currently rank 19th nationally in total defense. It’s safe to say this will be a very tough test for a Kentucky team that has struggled on offense all season.
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky’s 5 hardest regular-season games
With basketball season just around the corner it’s time to scan the schedule and look at what will be UK’s five most difficult regular season games. While they’ll be tough, they all look like a blast to watch, and I’m looking forward to all of them. Let’s dive in:
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky throttles Kentucky State: 5 things to know and postgame banter
The Kentucky Wildcats ran right past the Kentucky State Thorobreds on Thursday night in their second and final exhibition game by a score of 111-53. Kentucky held nothing back as they dominated from start to finish. Even without multiple starters, this game looked much different than the 56-38 win over Missouri Western State on Sunday.
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky Basketball Player Preview: Lance Ware
The Kentucky Wildcats look to have plenty of frontcourt depth for this upcoming season. You have Oscar Tshiebwe, the returning National Player of the Year; Damion Collins and Jacob Toppin, two freak athletes who look to have made big improvements; Ugonna Kingsley, a last-minute 4-star reclassification; and then, Lance Ware.
