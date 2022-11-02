Read full article on original website
San Angelo Police Find 2.5lbs of Meth in a Motel After Arresting Drug Dealer in Traffic Stop
SAN ANGELO, TX – A drug trafficker was captured in San Angelo on Tuesday. According to the San Angelo Police Department, on Nov. 1, 2022, Detectives with SAPD’s Street Crimes Division conducted an investigation and determined that Juan Lira, 45, was in possession of narcotics. A traffic stop was conducted on Lira after he was observed operating a vehicle near the intersection of West 1st and N. Bryant. Lira was taken into custody for a parole violation warrant and was found to be in possession of narcotics as well as narcotic paraphernalia. At the conclusion of the traffic stop, a search…
San Angelo police recover more than two pounds of meth following traffic stop
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo police recovered over two pounds of narcotics after a traffic stop yesterday on West 1st and North Bryant. According to a press release, Juan Lira, 45, was stopped by police and taken in for a parole violation warrant. He was found to be in possession of narcotics and narcotic paraphernalia. A search warrant was executed at a local motel where detectives seized approximately 2.5lbs of Methamphetamine, approximately 14 grams of Heroin, a quantity of Cocaine, Marijuana, and Xanax, and approximately $2,000 in cash.
SAPD arrest man with various drugs and $2,000 cash
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department Street Crimes Division has arrested a man possessing various narcotics and $2,000 cash. SAPD stated that Juan Lira, 45, was observed operating a vehicle near the West 1st and North Bryant intersection when officers conducted a traffic stop. During the stop, it was discovered that Lira was […]
DAILY LIVE! | SAPD Arrest Drug Dealer with Large Amount of Narcotics
Today on LIVE!, Charlotte Anderson with Keep San Angelo Beautiful returns to LIVE! and talks trees with Matt Trammell. Also, the man involved in a viral social media post from earlier this year is in hot water, another threat was issued towards Lake View, San Angelo Police arrest a drug dealer with a large amount of narcotics, we could see some rain, be on the lookout for a white pickup who hit someone on a bike, and the Brownwood Lions are preparing for a deep playoff run.
BREAKING: San Angelo Police Searching for Pickup & Driver Involved in Hit-and-run with a Cyclist
SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Police are searching for a vehicle involved in a crash with a bicyclist Wednesday morning on Loop 306 at College Hills Blvd. According to information from the SAPD Wednesday, Officers were dispatched to the intersection of W. Loop 306 Frontage and College Hills for a hit and run accident. Officers arrived on scene and located a male cyclist who had collided with the side of a white pickup truck at this intersection. The cyclist was transported to Shannon Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries for treatment. This incident is still under investigation by…
Assault Arrests Top the Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO, TX – More than a dozen suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 16 arrests including the following: Susanne Durham was arrested for…
“Hate Crime” Victim Accused of Criminal Mischief at Local Hair Salon
SAN ANGELO, TX — The accuser in the case against Evan Berryhill apparently was involved in an incident at his rented space at a local hair salon. The incident forced the owner of the salon to call police and report damage. According to the San Angelo Police Department, at...
Child Endangerment and Drug Charges Top the Halloween Weekend Booking Report
SAN ANGELO, TX – Nearly 40 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 38 arrests including the following: Christy Jackson was arrested for RPR…
Angelo State Denies Mouse Torture Allegations
SAN ANGELO, TX — Angelo State University spokeswoman Brittany Miller tersely denied the university is needlessly killing dozens of mice in specious science experiments. “We can confirm a complaint was filed. We can also confirm appropriate research protocols were followed,” Miller said in a one-sentence response to allegations lodged at the school by the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine. The PCRM alleged in a press release Thursday that Angelo State animal scientists were needlessly torturing then killing mice to weigh their brains after conducting creepy socialization…
Mass Casualty Crash Kills Many Cows
SAN ANGELO, TX —A truck tractor pulling a semi-trailer full of live cattle overturned near an onramp to Loop 306 sending several cows to their death. According to police, the 18-wheeler was headed south on the US 67 service road that meets up with the east Loop 306 southbound. The driver almost missed his desired turn and slammed on the brakes and swerved to make it. Unfortunately, the high center of gravity of the semi and the shifting load sent the 18-wheeler out of control and it rolled over with the livestock trapped inside the livestock semi-trailer. Moans of cattle could be heard as…
San Angeloan Seriously Injured in Rainy Fatal Crash Near Abilene
CISCO – A San Angelo man was seriously injured on Friday night after he and another person were hit by a car on the I-20 service road west of Cisco. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Oct. 28 at around 8:30 p.m., troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety were dispatched to the I-20 south access from, about 4 miles west of Cisco, for the report of a major crash between a car and a pedestrian. When the troopers arrived on scene it was discovered that a 1998 Chevrolet Lumina driven by 75-year-old Larry Bryant, 75, of Cisco had struck two pedestrians who were…
Mass Cattle Casualty Crash Closes Loop 306
SAN ANGELO, TX —A livestock trailer that appears to be hauling cattle has been involved in a horrific crash. Dead cattle are strewn all over the roadway and beside the roadway. Lone Star Beef is on the scene aiding in the recovery of the livestock. Outside you can hear the moans of cows as they are being carefully pulled from the wreckage.
BREAKING: San Angelo Animal Shelter Crisis – No Room for Anymore Dogs This Month?
SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Animal Services officials Wednesday announced the shelter will not take in anymore dogs for the rest of the month unless the population drops below 170; there are currently 181 dogs housed there. To meet the standards of care for animals in shelter by our Animal Services Division, the City of San Angelo recently set a maximum of 180 dogs and 120 cats that the shelter can safely house. Canine intake will close to the public when the shelter population exceeds 170 dogs to avoid exceeding that capacity. As of Wednesday, Nov. 2, the shelter has 181 dogs. Due to this,…
San Angelo is a Mecca for Mexican Burgers
I recently traveled more than 200 miles, from Austin to San Angelo, as part of my eternal search for great burgers in Texas. San Angelo is a geographic crossroads with a population of 100,000. The Concho River runs through town, which is home to Angelo State University, Goodfellow Air Force Base, and the original M.L. Leddy’s. I was drawn here by a unicorn moment on Facebook, where sincerity and information ruled the day in the form of a tip that a few Mexican restaurants were serving up burgers worth road tripping for.
SAPD & SAISD to investigate social media threat
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department released a statement in the late hours of Tuesday, Nov. 1 regarding a recent social media threat towards Lake View High School. Police state that they are working in conjunction with San Angelo Independent School District to investigate the incident and further state that officers will be […]
BOMBSHELL: PETA Slams San Angelo City Council for Animal Shelter Crisis Response
SAN ANGELO – A representative of the national People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has issued a scathing letter to San Angelo Mayor Brenda Gunter and the San Angelo City Council for its response to the ongoing crisis at the city Animal Shelter. Following the release of leaked photos evidently revealing dogs caged in their own waste and a cockroach infestation in San Angelo’s animal shelter—and the city’s response of closing the shelter’s doors to lost and homeless animals—PETA sent a letter today to Mayor Brenda Gunter and the members of the San Angelo City Council, calling…
San Angelo Animal Services Division closes intake until population lowers
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo recently set a maximum of 180 dogs and 120 cats that the shelter can safely house. According to a COSA press release, as of Wednesday, the shelter has 181 dogs. Because of this, the City has closed intake today and any additional days the population remains in excess of 170 dogs until the end of November.
Judge Sends Perv to Prison After He Continuously Violated Probation
SAN ANGELO, TX – A San Angelo man convicted of sex crimes against children is being sent to prison after failing to complete his probation. According to court documents, on Jan. 22, 2019, Thomas Renteria, 20, of San Angelo, was found guilty on three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child. The three times the assaults occurred was in Jul. 2011, Jul. 2014, and Jul. 2016. At the time of the conviction Renteria was a juvenile.
A New Social Media Threat at Lake View
SAN ANGELO, TX — San Angelo Police announced Tuesday night that a threat on social media was made against Lake View High School. This is the second incidence of a threat. On September 22, Lake View was emptied following a threat and rumors of gunfire inside the school. The origin of gunfire was never found and police found the perpetrator quickly and arrested him.
