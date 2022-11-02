Read full article on original website
unk.edu
G.W. Frank Museum adds Sunday hours
KEARNEY – The G.W. Frank Museum of History and Culture is extending its public hours. The museum is now open noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Admission is free, with group tours offered at 1 and 3 p.m. each day. Located in a beautiful Richardsonian Romanesque mansion on...
unk.edu
Multicultural Greek Council showcases steps at yard show
Multicultural Greek Council sororities Sigma Lambda Gamma and Lambda Theta Nu and fraternity Sigma Lambda Beta performed at their annual yard show Thursday night in the Nebraskan Student Union Ponderosa Room. Their performances showcased unique steps, which are sequences of movements, rhythms and sounds derived from Africa. The historical influence...
Kearney Hub
HR Poppin' Snacks in Gibbon offers 100 flavors of popcorn
GIBBON — For Cheryl Hughes, life is poppin’ good, thanks to her business, HR Poppin’ Snacks. Inside the Front Street store, she and eight employees — nearly all family members — pop 150 pounds of popcorn every day and top the kernels with up to 100 different flavors.
unk.edu
Inaugural systemwide sustainability summit to be held Nov. 21; students, faculty and staff invited to attend
Students, faculty and staff from across the University of Nebraska System are invited to attend the inaugural NU System Sustainability Summit, scheduled for noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 21 at the Nebraska Innovation Campus Conference Center in Lincoln. For the first time, the summit will bring together University of Nebraska...
KSNB Local4
Bridge to be repaired with COVID-relief money
Bridge to be repaired with COVID-relief money
KSNB Local4
Grand Island family opens up new venue, Boulder Flatts
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - If wedding bells are in your future, there’s a new venue called ‘Boulder Flatts’ that’s now open in Grand Island. The family-owned business went through a three-year process, including construction and COVID challenges. The venue has a neutral color scheme to provide flexibility for more than just weddings. It also has an upstairs lounge with a groomsman room and bridal suite for the brides to be.
Aurora News Register
Iconic Chuck’s building soon to be demolished
A piece of Aurora’s business history could soon be coming down based on plans discussed and approved last week by the Aurora Board of Adjustment. The structure along the busy Highway 34 corridor at 850 Q St., home for many years to Chuck’s Drive-In, is now one step closer to demolition. Jr Roebuck, owner of Roebuck Enterprises, owns the property and applied for a variance, which in effect would…
KSNB Local4
Aurora football stays undefeated, advances to Class C1 Semifinal
AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 9 Lincoln Christian was looking to spoil top-seed Aurora’s undefeated season on Friday in the Class C1 Quarterfinals. The Huskies refuse to be beaten, winning 48-28. See embedded video for highlights.
News Channel Nebraska
Man arrested after central Nebraska pursuit
MERRICK COUNTY, Neb. -- Authorities in central Nebraska said they noticed a suspicious vehicle in Clarks that matched a vehicle from a Wednesday night pursuit that was stopped for the safety of the public. Around noon, Merrick County Sheriff's Office said another pursuit started. After evading law enforcement for several...
knopnews2.com
Kearney man arrested following overnight standoff with State Patrol at Lexington motel
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a 27-year old Kearney man early Wednesday morning who was in possession of an unauthorized firearm and had an active arrest warrant. Late Tuesday night, the Lexington Police Department contacted NSP regarding a man with an arrest warrant. Police believed...
KSNB Local4
Robbery at Grand Island business on Halloween night
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating a robbery after a man reported being robbed at gunpoint on Halloween night. GIPD Captain Jim Duering said it happened around 9 p.m. at Tienda Centro America, located on Fourth Street. Police said two males wearing dark clothing and skull...
News Channel Nebraska
$600 million Heartwell Renewables plant is ‘once-in-a-generation’ project for Hastings
HASTINGS, NE — A once-in-a-generation project in underway in Hastings. That’s the phrase Mayor Corey Stutte used at Thursday’s groundbreaking for the Heartwell Renewables production plant. He says there will be a multiplier effect locally on the $600 million investment pledged by the business. “The scale of...
KSNB Local4
The Grand Island mayor race heating up ahead of election day
Midterm Election day is set to be a big day for the future of Grand Island Leadership. The Chorus of the Plains will be performing Saturday Nov. 5th at the Masonic Center in Hastings. The show starts at 3:30 p.m., tickets can be purchased at the door.
Kearney Hub
Last Kearney yard waste collection for 2022 scheduled
KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Sanitation Division has announced the last regular yard waste collection for 2022 will be during the week of Nov. 16-17. Kearney residents are reminded that yard waste such as leaves, grass clippings, garden debris and tree waste is banned from being placed in any trash container.
KSNB Local4
Four businesses sold alcohol to minors, failed to check ID
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Four central Nebraska businesses failed alcohol inspections done by the Nebraska State Patrol. On Friday, Oct. 21, investigators conducted inspections in Hall and Howard Counties. This project was supported in whole or part by a grant under the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.
Troopers arrest 2 after incidents in Dawson, Jefferson counties
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people overnight after separate incidents. The first incident occurred in Lexington. Late Tuesday, NSP was contacted by Lexington Police regarding a subject with an arrest warrant. That subject was believed to be in possession of a handgun, but his exact location was unknown. NSP also received information from the Kearney Police Department that the same subject had made a threat against the NSP office in Lexington.
