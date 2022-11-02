GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - If wedding bells are in your future, there’s a new venue called ‘Boulder Flatts’ that’s now open in Grand Island. The family-owned business went through a three-year process, including construction and COVID challenges. The venue has a neutral color scheme to provide flexibility for more than just weddings. It also has an upstairs lounge with a groomsman room and bridal suite for the brides to be.

