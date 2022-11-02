ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

unk.edu

G.W. Frank Museum adds Sunday hours

KEARNEY – The G.W. Frank Museum of History and Culture is extending its public hours. The museum is now open noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Admission is free, with group tours offered at 1 and 3 p.m. each day. Located in a beautiful Richardsonian Romanesque mansion on...
KEARNEY, NE
unk.edu

Multicultural Greek Council showcases steps at yard show

Multicultural Greek Council sororities Sigma Lambda Gamma and Lambda Theta Nu and fraternity Sigma Lambda Beta performed at their annual yard show Thursday night in the Nebraskan Student Union Ponderosa Room. Their performances showcased unique steps, which are sequences of movements, rhythms and sounds derived from Africa. The historical influence...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

HR Poppin' Snacks in Gibbon offers 100 flavors of popcorn

GIBBON — For Cheryl Hughes, life is poppin’ good, thanks to her business, HR Poppin’ Snacks. Inside the Front Street store, she and eight employees — nearly all family members — pop 150 pounds of popcorn every day and top the kernels with up to 100 different flavors.
GIBBON, NE
KSNB Local4

Bridge to be repaired with COVID-relief money

Midterm Election day is set to be a big day for the future of Grand Island Leadership. The Chorus of the Plains will be performing Saturday Nov. 5th at the Masonic Center in Hastings. The show starts at 3:30 p.m., tickets can be purchased at the door.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island family opens up new venue, Boulder Flatts

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - If wedding bells are in your future, there’s a new venue called ‘Boulder Flatts’ that’s now open in Grand Island. The family-owned business went through a three-year process, including construction and COVID challenges. The venue has a neutral color scheme to provide flexibility for more than just weddings. It also has an upstairs lounge with a groomsman room and bridal suite for the brides to be.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Aurora News Register

Iconic Chuck’s building soon to be demolished

A piece of Aurora’s business history could soon be coming down based on plans discussed and approved last week by the Aurora Board of Adjustment. The structure along the busy Highway 34 corridor at 850 Q St., home for many years to Chuck’s Drive-In, is now one step closer to demolition. Jr Roebuck, owner of Roebuck Enterprises, owns the property and applied for a variance, which in effect would…
AURORA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Man arrested after central Nebraska pursuit

MERRICK COUNTY, Neb. -- Authorities in central Nebraska said they noticed a suspicious vehicle in Clarks that matched a vehicle from a Wednesday night pursuit that was stopped for the safety of the public. Around noon, Merrick County Sheriff's Office said another pursuit started. After evading law enforcement for several...
MERRICK COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Robbery at Grand Island business on Halloween night

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating a robbery after a man reported being robbed at gunpoint on Halloween night. GIPD Captain Jim Duering said it happened around 9 p.m. at Tienda Centro America, located on Fourth Street. Police said two males wearing dark clothing and skull...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kearney Hub

Last Kearney yard waste collection for 2022 scheduled

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Sanitation Division has announced the last regular yard waste collection for 2022 will be during the week of Nov. 16-17. Kearney residents are reminded that yard waste such as leaves, grass clippings, garden debris and tree waste is banned from being placed in any trash container.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Four businesses sold alcohol to minors, failed to check ID

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Four central Nebraska businesses failed alcohol inspections done by the Nebraska State Patrol. On Friday, Oct. 21, investigators conducted inspections in Hall and Howard Counties. This project was supported in whole or part by a grant under the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.
HOWARD COUNTY, NE
North Platte Post

Troopers arrest 2 after incidents in Dawson, Jefferson counties

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people overnight after separate incidents. The first incident occurred in Lexington. Late Tuesday, NSP was contacted by Lexington Police regarding a subject with an arrest warrant. That subject was believed to be in possession of a handgun, but his exact location was unknown. NSP also received information from the Kearney Police Department that the same subject had made a threat against the NSP office in Lexington.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NE

