Russia cafe blaze north of Moscow kills 13, injures 5. Russian authorities say a fire in a large cafe in the Russian city of Kostroma has killed 13 people and injured five others. The blaze erupted in the early Saturday after someone apparently used a flare gun. Rescuers were able to evacuate 250 people from the cafe, which saw its roof collapse in the fire. Kostroma is roughly 340 kilometers (210 miles) north of Moscow. A criminal investigation has been launched and a suspect has been apprehended for alledgedly firing a flare gun. The cafe's director is also being questioned.

21 HOURS AGO