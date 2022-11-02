Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Kosovo's ethnic Serb police, lawmakers resign en masse
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Representatives of the ethnic Serb minority in Kosovo on Saturday resigned from their posts in protest over the dismissal of a police officer who did not follow the government's decision on vehicle license plates. Earlier this week Pristina authorities dismissed a senior Serb police officer...
WFMZ-TV Online
APTOPIX Russia Fire
Russia cafe blaze north of Moscow kills 13, injures 5. Russian authorities say a fire in a large cafe in the Russian city of Kostroma has killed 13 people and injured five others. The blaze erupted in the early Saturday after someone apparently used a flare gun. Rescuers were able to evacuate 250 people from the cafe, which saw its roof collapse in the fire. Kostroma is roughly 340 kilometers (210 miles) north of Moscow. A criminal investigation has been launched and a suspect has been apprehended for alledgedly firing a flare gun. The cafe's director is also being questioned.
