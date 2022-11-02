Read full article on original website
Friday in Portland: Portland City Council votes to adopt Mayor Wheeler's homelessness planEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Howard's Heart provides holiday cheer for teens in foster careRose BakPortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasAuburn, ME
Thursday in Portland: Election Day quickly approaching in Oregon as voters continue to return ballotsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Man Sends a Hitman to Kill His Wife, but She Strangled Her AttackerTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
theclackamasprint.net
A STEP in the right direction
Students attending Clackamas Community College with Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) benefits can get help meeting their educational goals and paying for school through the SNAP Training & Employment Program (STEP), a state funded assistance program that serves as a model for possible funding on a federal level to help students across the country.
KATU.com
Storm fells giant tree in Sellwood neighborhood, crushes car
PORTLAND, Ore. — The autumn storm that blew into Portland on Friday morning took out power to tens of thousands of people and gave the region a good soaking of rain throughout the day and into the night. It also toppled a large tree in one neighborhood near Southeast...
North Gresham Neighborhood Association goes inactive
After apathetic attendance, participation, long-standing group shuttered with projects in limbo.After years of failing to drum up neighborly interest in having a voice within city hall, the North Gresham Neighborhood Association has been disbanded. The now "inactive" group was one of the oldest neighborhood associations in the city, but its members — residents of the north Gresham area — have grown apathetic toward participating. During the final meeting only two community members attended, so a directionless board, many of whom have served far longer than ever intended, decided to scuttle the group. North Gresham now joins Central City,...
Metro
A new beginning in Forest Grove: Steve’s story
Bylined articles are written by Metro staff and do not necessarily represent the opinions of Metro or the Metro Council. Learn more. Three months ago, Steve was spending his nights in a field in rural Washington County. When his wife passed away from cancer seven years before, things started to unravel for him, leading to years of homelessness. A medical condition prevented him from working and he found it difficult to be around other people. “I spent a long time being by myself in the field, depressed.”
Oregon Zoo offers free admission for military on Veterans Day
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Veterans Day is next Friday, Nov. 11, and the Oregon Zoo is celebrating by offering free admission for military members, whether they’re veterans or active personnel. Military members will receive up to six total tickets, for them as well as any family members who accompany them to the zoo. Anyone with […]
hh-today.com
Puzzled by something at the Ellsworth Bridge
On a bike ride last weekend I found myself under the Albany bridges over the Willamette River. That’s when I noticed a structural detail I had not seen before, something I wish somebody could explain. The concrete pier of the Ellsworth Street Bridge closest to the northern riverbank has...
Will Beloved Columbia River Sternwheeler Take Final Cruise Or Be Saved?
One of the beloved Columbia River sternwheelers might be taking its final cruise. The Columbia Gorge sternwheeler that cruises the Columbia Gorge near Cascade Locks has been grounded and a deal is still trying to be worked out with Spirit of Portland and The Port of Cascade Locks. In a...
kptv.com
Wind blasts Oregon house boat on Columbia River into Washington
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Strong gusty winds on Friday blew so hard that they caused a floating home on the Columbia River in Oregon to break away from its anchor point and float across the state line into Washington. Monster waves to pound Oregon, Washington coasts. According to the Multnomah...
KXL
Mayor Ted Wants You To Pay For Everything For Homeless
Anyone who lives in or near the biggest cities of the Northwest knows they’ve taken on the look of third-world countries: homeless shanty towns, open drug markets, and streets turned into toilets. Half the fire calls in Portland come from homeless encampments and the fires put your home at...
KXL
City Council Fears Wave Of Evictions, Increased Homelessness
Tents line the sidewalk on SW Clay St in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer) Portland, Ore. – An ominous presence loomed over the Portland City Council’s November 1st work session, as the fate of thousands of those that are housing insecure is largely unknown as we enter what Interim Director of the Portland Housing Bureau, Molly Rogers, called a “perfect storm of destabilizing housing conditions.” Commissioner Dan Ryan held the work session to discuss how bad the housing crisis has gotten, as well as rental housing stabilization programs that are currently being used and can be used to help handle the issue. Much of the focus was on the more than 800 Multiple-Unit Limited Tax Exemption (MULTE) units, which is a program to provide affordable housing to those making at least 60% of the region’s median family income (MFI), as the exemption will expire for a number of units. Which could lead to, possibly, more than 1,600 people homeless. But overall, with a deficit of more than 25,000 affordable homes, there’s fear that there could be a mass wave of homelessness under these current economic and housing conditions. As evidence that renters are at risk, there’s been a major spike in eviction court cases as well.
State Academy slows Gresham efforts to hire police officers
Mandatory training in Salem serves as chokehold for getting Gresham department fully staffed.Gresham's ongoing push to fully staff its police department continues to hit a chokehold in Salem that is slowing the onboarding process for new sworn officers to a crawl. According to city officials, Oregon's Police Academy is not able to keep up with the demand across the state. The program, which offers required training for any officer serving in Oregon, only has so many slots per 16-week session, and the backlog of new officers awaiting training is long. The delays in bringing new officers online has...
WWEEK
Filipino Pop-Up Barkada and Hawaiian Food Cart Hapa Howie’s Will Go Brick-and-Mortar in a New Brewery
Filipino pop-up Barkada and Hawaiian food truck Hapa Howie’s are going brick-and-mortar by teaming up with forthcoming tabletop roleplaying game-themed TPK Brewing at 5051 SE Hawthorne Blvd. Melvin Trinidad (of Barkada PDX) and Kiaha Kurek (of Hapa Howie’s) are part of Portland’s tight-knit Pacific Islander community, and their new...
Winter is Coming: DQ in South Portland is Getting Ready to Close for the Season
I don't know about you, but I love an after dinner treat, ice cream especially. There is just something about having something sweet after dinner that just feels right. Now, I know that it is not good to have ice cream daily and trust me I don't, but it is always a delicious way to end the night when I do.
Hillsboro investigating which properties to buy in Jackson East
No one is being kicked out of their homes, city officials say, but future developments will change the area. Hillsboro city officials are trying to figure out how many residents of the rural Jackson East neighborhood are willing to sell their properties to the city, after the area was redesignated as an industrial zone earlier this year. During an open house with Jackson East residents on Thursday, Oct. 27, Hillsboro's economic and community development director, Dan Dias, laid out the next steps for the area's transition from a rural residential neighborhood to an area of future industrial development....
Pamplin Media Group
What's the deal with Lake Oswego's restaurant closures?
The restaurant community reflects on the closures of a handful of Lake Oswego establishments in a short period of time. Contrary to zero-sum conventional wisdom, some Lake Oswego restaurant owners view a competitor's packed establishment as a sign of a larger pie rather than the reduction of their own slice. If popular restaurants open, they say, then Lake Oswego becomes a more attractive dining destination.
kptv.com
Downtown Vancouver scene sees several new businesses opening
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Faith Odman says staying inside during the pandemic made her think about her idea for a new business. “Even me personally, I was working from home the past several years,” Odman said. “It gets lonely, you know?”. She decided to act by opening Kilnfolk...
Annual king tide forecast for the Oregon Coast
A timeline for Oregon’s seasonal king tides, the highest tide levels of the year, has been published by the Oregon King Tides Project.
Oregon residents’ LGBTQ+ Pride flag burned, police say
The flag was on a pole attached to the residents' home when it was torched, according to the Newberg-Dundee Police Department.
Slowing gentrification in Beaverton will come with a price tag
The City Council approved a list of strategies it will later prioritize in an attempt to hold onto diversity downtown.Beaverton is undergoing a lot of changes, particularly in Central Beaverton. City officials cheer those changes — but they say they don't want them to come at the expense of marginalized business owners and low-income residents who might find themselves suddenly priced out of their own neighborhood. Nearly all the solutions proposed, though, come with a price tag. That could mean higher taxes for residents. The Beaverton City Council unanimously approved a comprehensive list of strategies at its meeting Tuesday, Nov....
kptv.com
Supporters and opponents of Measure 114 make final plea to voters
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - With less than a week to go until the mid-term elections, supporters and opponents of Measure 114 are making their last arguments on why the community should vote in their favor. Supporters of the measure marched from the First Baptist Church of Portland on North Vancouver...
