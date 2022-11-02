Officials: Georgia man’s date allegedly stole truck, led deputies on high-speed chase

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man’s date allegedly stole his truck and led deputies on a high-speed chase, officials say.

According to WSB-TV, Wesley Burson told police that he met Jennifer Lee Gray who was also known as Piper, on a dating app called “Plenty of Fish.” He arranged for a ride-share to pick her up Thursday evening at a northwest Atlanta hotel and bring her to his house.

According to an incident report obtained by WSB-TV, Gray got to Burson’s house around 9 p.m. They ended up going to a store to buy some sodas. However, before they left, Burson went to use the restroom. When he was inside, he told police he heard his truck start outside. When he got out, he saw his truck driving away, so he called 911.

Coweta County Sheriff’s Office deputies saw Burson’s truck by the Georgia State Route 34 bypass and Tempe Avenue. Gray allegedly then led deputies on a chase at about 100 mph, according to WSB-TV. Eventually, she was stopped and arrested along the side of Interstate 85.

Gray was taken to the hospital for an evaluation before heading to jail. She has been charged with theft by taking and fleeing, as well as attempting to elude a police officer, according to WSB-TV.

No further information has been released.

