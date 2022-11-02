Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
BDS falls in D1 semifinals at state volleyball tournament
LINCOLN, NE — The BDS Eagles took the first set against the top-seeded Norfolk Catholic Knights Friday morning but couldn't grab another as they fell 3-1 in the Class D1 semifinals at the NSAA State Volleyball Tournament. The first set was tightly contested with the teams tied at 15...
KSNB Local4
Aurora football stays undefeated, advances to Class C1 Semifinal
AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 9 Lincoln Christian was looking to spoil top-seed Aurora’s undefeated season on Friday in the Class C1 Quarterfinals. The Huskies refuse to be beaten, winning 48-28. See embedded video for highlights.
Grand Island, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Grand Island, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Millard South High School football team will have a game with Grand Island High School on November 04, 2022, 16:45:00.
News Channel Nebraska
Two Nebraska producers receive federal grants to support local meat processing
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Two projects in Nebraska are receiving millions of dollars in federal aid supporting the expansion of local meat processing. USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack made the announcement Wednesday morning, noting that Lot 279 in Wisner and Norfolk will receive over $600,000 and the Greater Omaha Packing Plant in Omaha will get nearly $20 million.
News Channel Nebraska
Man arrested after central Nebraska pursuit
MERRICK COUNTY, Neb. -- Authorities in central Nebraska said they noticed a suspicious vehicle in Clarks that matched a vehicle from a Wednesday night pursuit that was stopped for the safety of the public. Around noon, Merrick County Sheriff's Office said another pursuit started. After evading law enforcement for several...
News Channel Nebraska
Man yet to be deemed competent to stand trial for 2021 murder
OMAHA, Neb. -- A 44-year-old man charged with the murder of a Creighton director of baseball operations has been deemed not competent to stand trial. In June, Ladell A. Thornton, was ruled not competent after a competency restoration report was done May 19, and was deemed not competent to stand trial again on Tuesday.
Kearney Hub
Kearney road closure planned at 11th St., Ave. F
KEARNEY — The intersection of 11th Street and Avenue F will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. Monday. Weather permitting, the intersection will be closed for street replacement and reconstruction, according to a press release from Nielsen Construction and the city of Kearney. With the closure of the Avenue...
agjournalonline.com
Farmer shares story of getting caught up in insurance fraud
A Nebraska farmer convicted of crop insurance fraud now has two main pieces of advice: don’t let short term financial stress push you into doing something unethical with potentially long-term consequences, and get help if you need it. Finding the right help — whether legal, financial or even emotional — can be difficult, but it’s worth it in the long run, according to Ross Nelson, a farmer and livestock feeder from Newman Grove, Nebraska.
News Channel Nebraska
Lot 279 plans for expansion following federal funding
NORFOLK, NEB. -- Following its announcement of a federal grant Wednesday, Lot 279 is talking about how its news funds will be used. Lot 279 was one of two Nebraska producers who received federal grants as part of the Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program (MPPEP). Lot 279 is receiving $688,011 in federal funding as part of the program. The Northeast Nebraska-based company said in a press release Wednesday, it intends to build a federal inspection portion cutting and further processing facility. The facility would cater to at least three family-owned cattle producers. Speaking on Thursday was co-owner Blake Albers, who owns Lot 279 with his wife. Albers says providing a feature like this would help these family-owned brands scale up and overcome hurdles Lot 279 faced when it first began as a butcher shop.
News Channel Nebraska
Custer County achieves 100% compliance in NSP alcohol inspections
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- During the evening hours of Wednesday, November 2, investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol inspections in Custer County. In total, 10 businesses were inspected. None of the businesses sold alcohol to a minor for a compliance rate of 100%. All of the businesses checked the minor’s ID.
knopnews2.com
Bank opens branch in Madison Middle School to teach kids about savings
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Western Nebraska Bank has started opening “branches” in the middle of local schools in order to help teach students about the responsibility of saving. The most recent school that Western Nebraska Bank has entered is Madison Middle School. The bank starts by having...
News Channel Nebraska
Winnebago Tribe receives grant to monitor air quality
WINNEBAGO, Neb. -- The Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska is among over 100 groups getting a grant from the Environmental Protection Agency to monitor air quality. The $266,064 grant for the Winnebago Tribe was among a total of 132 projects in 37 states splitting $53 million to enhance air quality monitoring near chemical plants, refineries and other industrial sites.
Sioux City Journal
Grand Island mural could be just the beginning of art about town
GRAND ISLAND -- The weathered white wall along West South Front Street nary earned a second glance. Now it has people stopping just to see it. Passing by that drab 3,000 square foot border for the “umpteenth time,” Sharena Arriola Anson saw potential — a mural adding color, creativity and a greater sense of community to the parking lot scenery.
News Channel Nebraska
$600 million Heartwell Renewables plant is ‘once-in-a-generation’ project for Hastings
HASTINGS, NE — A once-in-a-generation project in underway in Hastings. That’s the phrase Mayor Corey Stutte used at Thursday’s groundbreaking for the Heartwell Renewables production plant. He says there will be a multiplier effect locally on the $600 million investment pledged by the business. “The scale of...
News Channel Nebraska
Early morning house fire in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Fire officials were called out to a house fire in Norfolk early Thursday. The initial call came out around 6:30 Thursday morning to the fire at a home in the 400 block of Pine St. on Norfolk's east side. Smoke could be seen coming from the property...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk man accused of meth possession, breaking woman's arm
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Around 6:55 p.m., Norfolk Police said they took an assault report from an adult woman. According to authorities, the victim said that 32-year-old, Cody J. Randall, assaulted her on August 4th and broke her arm. She had to have surgery to repair the damage. Norfolk Police said...
Kearney Hub
Last Kearney yard waste collection for 2022 scheduled
KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Sanitation Division has announced the last regular yard waste collection for 2022 will be during the week of Nov. 16-17. Kearney residents are reminded that yard waste such as leaves, grass clippings, garden debris and tree waste is banned from being placed in any trash container.
