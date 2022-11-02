Vehicle crashes through bridge barrier and flips over into Willow Creek Friday morning According to Madras Police Department, at approximately 4:26 a.m. on Friday Nov. 4, an SUV crashed through the bridge barriers of the Willow Creek bridge before crashing into the opposite side and landing upside down in the creek bed. One adult female was rescued from the vehicle and taken to St. Charles Madras for treatment. Jefferson County Fire & EMS was also dispatched to handle a brush fire caused by the crash. Preliminary investigation shows that the driver was travelling southbound on Fourth Street and left the roadway, crashing through the retaining wall. Alcohol is believed to be involved in the crash, according to the Madras Police Department release on the incident, and investigation is ongoing. The stretch of road is also U.S. Highways 26 and 97 at the north end of Madras. The Oregon Department of Transportation is still evaluating the damage to the Willow Creek Bridge. As of Friday at 10 a.m., traffic was restricted to one lane in the area of the accident as crews were on scene. {loadposition sub-article-01}

MADRAS, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO