Winter officially arrives on December 21st everywhere. I've never experienced the full effect that Bend, OR has to offer. Have you? I've read and heard about the wonderful hiking and biking trails that this town has. I've passed through many times on my way to and from other destinations. Never have I thought, "I have to experience Bend," till today. I received a brochure on Central Oregon. I inquired about scenic destinations in the PNW online some time ago. Naturally, I paged through. Bend, is the town I have to visit.
Will Crook County get more snow this year? Odds favor it
The Pacific Northwest is in a rare third consecutive La Nina cycle, which typically means colder temperatures and more precipitation than averageThe Prineville-Crook County area has already gotten a taste of wintry weather in the past week. Snow hit the upper elevations on Monday and Tuesday while people in the city saw snow mixing with rainfall. The recent weather could be a prelude of what's to come during the winter, based on long-term weather predictions. Ed Townsend, science and operations officer with the National Weather Service office in Pendleton, said that the Pacific Northwest will again be in a La...
Central Oregonians arise early for Lord’s Acre Day activities in Powell Butte, a tradition for 75 years
Hundreds of Central Oregon families woke up early Saturday morning to take part in the Lord's Acre Day at Powell Butte Christian Church. It's a tradition that's been going strong for 75 years, with activities that brings a smile to everyone's faces, despite the chilly, cloudy weather. The post Central Oregonians arise early for Lord’s Acre Day activities in Powell Butte, a tradition for 75 years appeared first on KTVZ.
bendmagazine.com
Q&A with Eddie Swisher of Iron Horse Second Hand
Eddie Swisher has a corner in Bend, Oregon where not only is he greeted on a first-name basis by his customers, but he makes a point of knowing their names as well. A “secondhand store that sells antiques,” his Iron Horse store celebrates fifty years in 2022, and will close its doors on the Congress Street location it has called home for thirty five of those years. Iron Horse will move to a new location on First Street and carry on. We talked to Eddie about where he started and what’s next for this local tradition.
KTVZ
Icy roads bring crashes, snarl traffic around Bend; city lists sanding, plowing priorities
Crashes, slide-offs and spinouts kept Bend police busy Wednesday morning, so we talked to a city representative about their street priorities to sand and plow. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Is the new Bend Costco dead?
The Bend City Council discussed the future of a new Bend Costco in Wednesday night’s meeting, and it was revealed that Costco is not afraid to back out of the project if certain requests are not granted. “The information from Costco that if they are not allowed to get...
Alcohol involved in early morning crash
Vehicle crashes through bridge barrier and flips over into Willow Creek Friday morning According to Madras Police Department, at approximately 4:26 a.m. on Friday Nov. 4, an SUV crashed through the bridge barriers of the Willow Creek bridge before crashing into the opposite side and landing upside down in the creek bed. One adult female was rescued from the vehicle and taken to St. Charles Madras for treatment. Jefferson County Fire & EMS was also dispatched to handle a brush fire caused by the crash. Preliminary investigation shows that the driver was travelling southbound on Fourth Street and left the roadway, crashing through the retaining wall. Alcohol is believed to be involved in the crash, according to the Madras Police Department release on the incident, and investigation is ongoing. The stretch of road is also U.S. Highways 26 and 97 at the north end of Madras. The Oregon Department of Transportation is still evaluating the damage to the Willow Creek Bridge. As of Friday at 10 a.m., traffic was restricted to one lane in the area of the accident as crews were on scene. {loadposition sub-article-01}
kbnd.com
Commute Options' Plan To Ease North Corridor Construction Traffic Delays
BEND, OR -- Bend's North Corridor improvement project won’t start affecting traffic on Highways 97 and 20 until next year, but drivers should start thinking now about how they can help reduce the inevitable congestion. Kim Curley, with Commute Options, says utility relocation work begins in January and work...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 2 election ratings agencies change Oregon 5th District forecast
Two national, non-partisan election ratings agencies have changed their forecast for next week’s election in Oregon’s 5th U.S. congressional district. The Cook Political Report and Sabato’s Crystal Ball out of the University of Virginia now label the race between Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer and Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner as “Lean Republican.”
Police arrest Bend man, Salem woman in string of car thefts, break-ins in recent weeks
A Bend man and a Salem woman have been arrested for a series of car thefts and break-ins over the past few weeks, police said Friday as they asked the public for any information about other possible victims. The post Police arrest Bend man, Salem woman in string of car thefts, break-ins in recent weeks appeared first on KTVZ.
Salem Police arrest park homicide suspect in SE Bend with local PD, CERT assist
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Detectives from the Salem Police Department Violent Crimes Unit have arrested 56-year-old Thomas Patrick Healy in southeast Bend as part of the investigation into a homicide which occurred in Geer Park just over two months ago. It was just before 3 a.m. on Saturday, August 27, when patrol officers were dispatched to a call The post Salem Police arrest park homicide suspect in SE Bend with local PD, CERT assist appeared first on KTVZ.
kbnd.com
Bend City Council Approves Camping Code Resolution
BEND, OR -- The Bend City Council reviewed their Camping Response Strategy at a work session Wednesday night. The draft code specifies 24 hours as the amount of time an individual can spend in the rights-of-way. This would still require a 72-hour removal notice in the event of a violation which is state law for established campsites. Also, where and how valuable items will be stored was clarified.
New dishwasher fails, sparks fire at NE Bend home
A northeast Bend resident fled her home Wednesday afternoon when a new dishwasher failed and caught fire for a reason fire officials could not confirm. The post New dishwasher fails, sparks fire at NE Bend home appeared first on KTVZ.
kbnd.com
Protests Disrupt Bend City Council Session
BEND, OR -- Protesters disrupted Wednesday night's Bend City Council work session for about 10 minutes, chanting, "Say his name; Barry Washington," "No justice, no peace," and "Black lives matter." They claimed to be showing support for Barry Washington, the 22-year-old African American man shot and killed in downtown Bend...
kbnd.com
Bend Man Arrested After Early Morning Pursuit
BEND, OR -- A 40-year-old Bend man was arrested early Friday morning after deputies say he led them on a pursuit near China Hat Road. Deschutes County Deputies first tried to pull over the 2004 Chevrolet Blazer for a traffic violation, just after 3 a.m. They say instead of stopping, it accelerated and led the deputy on a short pursuit before he lost sight of the vehicle.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ People who helped after fatal Bend hit-and-run being asked to call police
Bend Police say they are looking for people who may have stopped to help a man who was struck in a fatal hit-and-run last week but may not have witnessed the actual collision. Police say they need to interview those people. Police are also still looking for the driver and...
mybasin.com
FOOTBALL PREVIEW: 4-SEED HORNETS OPEN PLAYOFFS WITH 13-SEED CROOK COUNTY
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore – The regular season has concluded and now 16 teams from across the state are embarking on a state title run. The Henley Hornets (8-1) are the #4 seed and they face the #13 Crook County Cowboys (5-4). The Hornets wrapped up a season where they placed second in the Big Sky Conference. The Hornets boast a deadly offense. That group leads the league in total points scored (361) and is second in points per game (41.1). The offense is led by senior quarterback Shaw Stork who has completed 62.9% of his passes for 1,288 yards including 19 touchdowns. Shaw can also score with his legs, dashing for 508 yards and seven scores. Henley also employs one of the state’s best running backs, junior Logan Whitlock. Heading into the final week of the regular season, Whitlock led the state in rushing with 1,080 yards and scored the most touchdowns with 18. Logan added four more touchdowns in a week nine performance against North Bend.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Ian Cranston’s fiancé testifies on Day 2 of murder trial
Friday was the first full day of witness testimony at the murder trial of Ian Cranston in the death of Barry Washington Jr. Among those testifying — Cranston’s fiancé. Cranston is accused of shooting Washington, 22, on the sidewalk at NW Oregon Ave. and NW Wall St. after an argument early on Sept. 19, 2021.
Comments / 0