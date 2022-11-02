Read full article on original website
wspa.com
7Weather Forecast
A body was found on a shoulder of a rural road Friday morning in Cherokee County. The Cherokee County Coroner's Office said the body was discovered at about 11:45 a.m. in front of the 5700 block of Cannons Campground Road.
wspa.com
Simpsonville hosts "Everything Outdoor Fest" educating the amateur and enthusiast on activities outside
Simpsonville hosts "Everything Outdoor Fest" educating the amateur and enthusiast on activities outside
Body found along Cherokee Co. road
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A body was found on a shoulder of a rural road Friday morning in Cherokee County. The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said the body was discovered at about 11:45 a.m. in front of the 5700 block of Cannons Campground Road. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner’s […]
Gov. McMaster campaigns in Greenwood Friday
Governor Henry McMaster and Lt. Governor Pamela Evette stumped in Greenwood Friday afternoon, one of several stops along the campaign's statewide tour this week.
wspa.com
OSHA releases investigation on Greer recycling plant where man ‘disappeared’
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Over the Edge Upstate was held in downtown Spartanburg Thursday to raise money for The Cancer Association of Spartanburg and Cherokee County.
wspa.com
Confederate flag along I-85 replaced with SC state flag
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Over the Edge Upstate was held in downtown Spartanburg Thursday to raise money for The Cancer Association of Spartanburg and Cherokee County.
wspa.com
10,000 sandwiches made in honor of Duke’s founder in Greenville
10,000 sandwiches made in honor of Duke's founder in Greenville.
FOX Carolina
Driver hurt in school bus crash in Spartanburg Co.
PACOLET, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A school bus driver and bus monitor were taken to the hospital after a collision on Friday afternoon. A spokesperson for Spartanburg School District 3 said no students were on board the bus when the crash occurred in Pacolet. The bus driver suffered minor injuries....
wspa.com
Spartanburg Police Department sees slight increase in violent crime
Spartanburg Police Department sees slight increase in violent crime.
1 person, 12 pets exposed to rabid goat in South Carolina
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – State health officials said one person along with twelve pets were exposed to a rabid goat Friday in Anderson County. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said the goat was found near Roper Road and Moore Road in Piedmont. DHEC said the goat was submitted for […]
1 dead in Spartanburg motorcycle crash
One person died following a motorcycle crash in Spartanburg Friday evening.
WYFF4.com
Woman's body found on side of Cherokee County road, coroner says
COWPENS, S.C. — A death investigation is underway after a woman's body was found on the shoulder of a road in Cherokee County. The Cherokee County Coroner identified the woman as Emily Lauren King, 20, of Canton, Georgia. The coroner says King was discovered by a passerby about 11:45...
FOX Carolina
GETTING ANSWERS: Gap Creek Road
UPSTATE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We are powering through more than one thousand of your submissions that tell us what roads in the Upstate need to be fixed. And we’re bringing them to official’s attention, one week at a time. We’re focusing on Gap Creek Road. This road...
wspa.com
‘Over the edge’ event raises money for cancer in Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Over the Edge Upstate was held in downtown Spartanburg Thursday to raise money for The Cancer Association of Spartanburg and Cherokee County.
wspa.com
1 dead, 1 injured in Anderson shooting
ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead and another was injured in a shooting Thursday evening in Anderson.
wspa.com
Man dies a week after car hit by axle on I-85 in Spartanburg Co.
Man dies a week after car hit by axle on I-85 in Spartanburg Co.
wspa.com
Greenville Co. Sheriff's Office arrest 90 people in violent crime crackdown
Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis implemented the Uniform Patrol Violent Crime Initiative about four weeks ago. Officials said it's to curb shootings and violent crime.
Man arrested, accused of stealing 28 golf carts in South Carolina
An Upstate man is accused of stealing 28 golf carts.
WYFF4.com
Two Byrnes High School football players involved in crash, district says
DUNCAN, S.C. — Two Byrnes High School football players were involved in a car accident, according to a Facebook post from District Five Schools of Spartanburg. The crash happened Friday morning on Inman-Lyman Highway when the two players were leaving a team breakfast, according to the Facebook post. This...
90 arrested in initiative to curb street violence in Greenville Co.
Deputies arrested 90 people in an initiative to curb street violence in Greenville County.
