Spartanburg, SC

7Weather Forecast

CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
Simpsonville hosts "Everything Outdoor Fest" educating the amateur and enthusiast on activities outside

Simpsonville hosts "Everything Outdoor Fest" educating the amateur and enthusiast on activities outside.
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
Body found along Cherokee Co. road

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A body was found on a shoulder of a rural road Friday morning in Cherokee County. The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said the body was discovered at about 11:45 a.m. in front of the 5700 block of Cannons Campground Road. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner’s […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
OSHA releases investigation on Greer recycling plant where man ‘disappeared’

GREER, SC
Confederate flag along I-85 replaced with SC state flag

SPARTANBURG, SC
10,000 sandwiches made in honor of Duke’s founder in Greenville

10,000 sandwiches made in honor of Duke's founder in Greenville.
GREENVILLE, SC
Driver hurt in school bus crash in Spartanburg Co.

PACOLET, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A school bus driver and bus monitor were taken to the hospital after a collision on Friday afternoon. A spokesperson for Spartanburg School District 3 said no students were on board the bus when the crash occurred in Pacolet. The bus driver suffered minor injuries....
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
Spartanburg Police Department sees slight increase in violent crime

Spartanburg Police Department sees slight increase in violent crime.
SPARTANBURG, SC
GETTING ANSWERS: Gap Creek Road

UPSTATE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We are powering through more than one thousand of your submissions that tell us what roads in the Upstate need to be fixed. And we’re bringing them to official’s attention, one week at a time. We’re focusing on Gap Creek Road. This road...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
‘Over the edge’ event raises money for cancer in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Over the Edge Upstate was held in downtown Spartanburg Thursday to raise money for The Cancer Association of Spartanburg and Cherokee County.
SPARTANBURG, SC
1 dead, 1 injured in Anderson shooting

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead and another was injured in a shooting Thursday evening in Anderson.
ANDERSON, SC

