Dwyane Wade & His Ex-Wife Fight Over Zaya Changing Her Name & Gender Before 18
Dwyane Wade is speaking out about the heated legal dispute between him and his ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches-Wade.
Dwyane Wade calls ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches an 'absent parent' after she petitioned to block daughter Zaya's name change: 'The high road has run out of real estate'
Funches filed a petition Wednesday attempting to block Zaya Wade's legal name change, accusing Wade of "pressuring" her to do so for financial gain.
Siohvaughn Funches: 5 Things To Know About Dwyane Wade’s Ex Who Is Trying To Take Him To Court
Siohvaughn Funches-Wade is ready to go to court against her ex, Dwayne Wade, yet again. On Nov. 41, Funches, 41, submitted an objection to a Los Angeles County court on Nov. 1, requesting that Zaya Wade waits until “the age of majority” to change her name and gender. “There are multiple factors to be considered by the Court in determining the requests to change the minor child’s name and gender. The minor child is fifteen and one-half years old,” wrote Funches in the documents obtained by The Blast.
Dwyane Wade Fires Back at Ex-Wife Siohvaughn Funches’ Attempts to ‘Fight Zaya’s Identity’ and ‘Drag’ His ‘Name Through the Mud’
Don’t mess with Dwyane Wade — or his children. The former NBA star did not hold back while addressing his ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches’ petition about their transgender daughter, Zaya. "Since this must be the new way of parenting, I guess I have to address these allegations here, which is a damn shame," the 40-year-old athlete […]
Gary’s Tea: Should Zaya Wade Wait Until She’s 18 To Change Her Name & Gender? [WATCH]
Zaya Wade's parents are tussling over the fact that she should wait on officially change her name and gender right now at the age of 15.
Dwyane Wade Claps Back At Ex-Wife’s Claim He’s Trying To Profit Off Trans Daughter: ‘Very Disappointed’
Dywane Wade is clapping back at his ex-wife, Siohvaughn Funches, after she filed a petition against him on Nov. 2. In the petition, Siohvaughn accused Dwyane of trying to profit off their daughter, Zaya Wade’s, name and gender change, according to the court documents, obtained by PEOPLE. The now 15-year-old came out as transgender in 2019 and started going by ‘Zaya’ and using she/her pronouns. Siohvaughn claimed she was concerned that Dwyane “may be pressuring our child to move forward with the name and gender change in order to capitalize on the financial opportunities that he has received.” She asked the court for Zaya to not be able to change her name and gender until she is 18 years old or “the age of majority.”
TODAY.com
Dwyane Wade responds to ex-wife's objection to daughter Zaya's name change: 'This isn’t a game'
Former NBA player Dwyane Wade is speaking out after his ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches-Wade alleged in a court filing that he's trying to make money off their transgender daughter Zaya’s “name and gender change.”. On Tuesday, Nov. 1, Funches-Wade submitted an objection to a Los Angeles County court requesting...
Dwyane Wade’s ex doubles down on ‘protecting’ trans child from ‘tragic events’
Dwyane Wade’s ex-wife stands by her beliefs that she is doing what’s best for her trans child, Zaya, by objecting to her legal name and gender change. Siohvaughn Funches-Wade tells Page Six in a lenghty statement Friday that “countless full-grown famous adults” have suffered “severe consequences” from anxiety and depression — including taking their own lives — as a result of “public pressure and scrutiny.”
Dwyane Wade’s Ex Siohvaughn Claims He’s Spreading ‘Untruths’ About Her & Insists She ‘Loves’ Her Kids
Dwyane Wade‘s ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches-Wade, 41, has clapped back at the 40-year-old former basketball pro’s Instagram comments that she “continuously finds ways of centering herself and HER needs, without regard to her children.” Their most recent feud stems from disagreements over their 15-year-old daughter Zaya‘s path as a transgender teen and whether or not she should be allowed to legally change her gender. In a lengthy statement she sent to HollywoodLife on Friday, Nov. 4, Siohvaughn asserted that despite Dwyane’s comments, she fully supports her children and is only interested in “protecting” their wellbeing.
Dwyane Wade’s ex-wife fires back at ‘derogatory’ and ‘untrue’ comments made by Miami Heat superstar regarding transgender daughter
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade is currently in the midst of a heated battle with Siohvaughn Funches-Wade, his ex-wife, that involves their daughter Zaya. Of course, the younger Wade came out as transgender many years ago and received lots of love and support for her decision. Naturally, she also received lots of hate online and has been on the receiving end of lots of harmful messages in recent years.
Dwyane Wade Isn’t About to Let Anyone Attack His Daughter Zaya’s Identity
After reading his lengthy response to his ex-wife’s attempt to block daughter Zaya’s legal name change, I am forced to conclude that the World’s Best Dad may be NBA star Dwyane Wade. Wade shares two children with his ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches-Wade, their 20-year-old son Zaire and 15-year-old...
