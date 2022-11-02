Read full article on original website
KOCO
First-time voters express excitement to cast ballot in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — First-time voters expressed their excitement to cast their ballot in Oklahoma. A group of Oklahoma City Public School students gathered at the Classen School of Advanced Studies High School to share their thoughts about Tuesday’s election. The group of seniors addressed concerns about how overwhelming it is to vote for the first time, from knowing where to go to making sure you know what you’re actually voting for, specifically the future of schools in OKC.
String of mistakes leaves Oklahoma woman unable to vote in midterms despite thinking she registered to vote
A string of mistakes has left one Oklahoma woman on the sidelines for this election. Despite thinking she’d registered, she won't be able to vote on Tuesday.
News On 6
Swadley’s CPA Report: State Owes Company Millions After Botched Foggy Bottom Kitchen Contract
An audit commissioned by Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen found the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department owes the company nearly $6 million following its contract to renovate and operate state park restaurants. Swadley’s attorney Bryan King said the “independent accountant’s report” performed by a Woodward-based CPA Jana Walker, is “quite...
blackchronicle.com
3,000 Workers To Move Into Development
One of the state’s oldest banks is one of three tenants moving their operations to a new five-story office building to be built at the gateway to downtown Oklahoma City. The three tenants, also partners in the development, anticipate they will collectively bring more than 300 employees downtown. Oklahoma...
okcfox.com
Aldi stores in Oklahoma and around the country matching 2019 prices ahead of Thanksgiving
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — As consumers grapple with rising prices, Aldi is doing its part to help bring some relief. The supermarket chain said holiday favorites like appetizers, desserts, sides, and beverages will match 2019 prices beginning on November 2. The chain said those discounts could be up to...
KOCO
How much would the $1.2 billion Powerball winner take home in Oklahoma?
It's not too late to buy a lottery ticket and try to win it big. Wednesday's Powerball drawing is worth $1.2 billion — the fourth-largest in Powerball history. The cash option is $596.7 million — the fifth-largest cash option ever offered. The drawing is scheduled for Wednesday at...
Classen SAS students discuss younger voter turnout
Teenagers at an Oklahoma City high school held a conversation about the importance of participating in the electoral process for young voters.
‘I didn’t buy any gas whatsoever’ : Local woman says she being charged for gas she didn’t buy
The pain at the pump started for Karen Cross back in May when she visited a Shell station at the corner of Northwest Expressway and County Line Road in Oklahoma City.
piedmontnewsonline.com
“It would be better for me to step aside”
In what he described as a difficult decision, Kurt Mayabb submitted a letter of resignation as the mayor of Piedmont Monday morning. Mayabb’s resignation comes less than one week after the October council meeting. He described himself as exhausted following his resignation. Monday evening, Mayabb provided a statement to The Piedmont Gazette.
KOCO
Oklahoma protestors looking for gubernatorial candidate to stop turnpike
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — Oklahoma protestors are making sure they’re heard on the campaign trail. They are looking for a gubernatorial candidate to stop the turnpike. Gov. Kevin Stitt did answer some questions on Wednesday in Norman, but that doesn’t mean they left happy. Some of the...
Edmond neighborhood concerned after a group of burglars allegedly broke into multiple cars
A Northwest Edmond neighborhood is on edge after a group of burglars broke into a series of cars.
Two women left for dead in Oklahoma City hit-and-run cases
Oklahoma City police are investigating two hit-and-runs that left one woman dead and another injured. Although the cases sound similar, they are not connected.
‘It’s getting almost to the point you can’t get out’: More Logan Co. residents express frustration with road repair timelines
For as far as you can see down Charter Oak Road, there are a multitude of potholes and road damage. Nearby residents say they've submitted roughly 100 work orders, claiming not one has been complete.
KOCO
Program helps buy Christmas presents for Oklahoma City children being raised by grandparents
OKLAHOMA CITY — A program has offered help buying Christmas presents for Oklahoma City children being raised by their grandparents. Volunteers for the Grandparents Helping Grandchildren program were given a list of items that will make their way under trees on Christmas morning. From gift cards to barbies, the...
KOCO
Oklahoma County DA candidates ramp up attack ads, messaging
OKLAHOMA CITY — As the midterm election nears, intense messaging and attack ads have ramped up in the race for Oklahoma County District Attorney. Republican candidate Kevin Calvey's campaign began sending mass text messages, while Democrat Vicki Behenna has been running ads on television. "Calvey is so extreme on...
yukonprogressnews.com
Developer gives $55k to help pave rural road
A Canadian County developer has contributed significant funds to pave a road in a new housing development northwest of Yukon. Craig Brothers Development, LLC agreed to give $55,790.04 to Canadian County District 1 to cover the cost of road oil and chip rock for the project in the Richland community.
Update: Turner Turnpike open near Luther following crash
Drivers near the Oklahoma City metro might need to find an alternate route following a crash.
KOCO
Oklahoma man claims $2 million winning Powerball ticket
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City man claimed a $2 million winning Powerball ticket on Tuesday, according to the Oklahoma Lottery. Ronald bought the winning ticket at a Homeland store on Northwest 122nd Street. Authorities said he claimed his ticket Tuesday morning at the Oklahoma Lottery Winner Center. A...
KOCO
New steakhouse opens in downtown Oklahoma City's First National Center
OKLAHOMA CITY — A new steakhouse opened this week at the First National Center in Oklahoma City. Stock & Bond, the latest restaurant to join the downtown Oklahoma City area, opened Tuesday. The steakhouse's website advertises the new restaurant as being modern while featuring traditional dishes and more than 300 American whiskeys.
Cleveland County Deputy Cleans Up Illegally Dumped Trash
Nines tons and counting: A Cleveland County deputy is taking it upon himself to clean up illegally dumped trash while catching the people responsible. Deputy Don Hudgins noticed in March that trash was piling up on a field near Interstate 35 and State Highway 9 in the southwest Norman area, said Hunter McKee, public information officer for the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office. As the months passed, Hudgins saw more and more trash accumulating on that land, which is private property.
