Moore, OK

KOCO

First-time voters express excitement to cast ballot in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — First-time voters expressed their excitement to cast their ballot in Oklahoma. A group of Oklahoma City Public School students gathered at the Classen School of Advanced Studies High School to share their thoughts about Tuesday’s election. The group of seniors addressed concerns about how overwhelming it is to vote for the first time, from knowing where to go to making sure you know what you’re actually voting for, specifically the future of schools in OKC.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Swadley’s CPA Report: State Owes Company Millions After Botched Foggy Bottom Kitchen Contract

An audit commissioned by Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen found the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department owes the company nearly $6 million following its contract to renovate and operate state park restaurants. Swadley’s attorney Bryan King said the “independent accountant’s report” performed by a Woodward-based CPA Jana Walker, is “quite...
blackchronicle.com

3,000 Workers To Move Into Development

One of the state’s oldest banks is one of three tenants moving their operations to a new five-story office building to be built at the gateway to downtown Oklahoma City. The three tenants, also partners in the development, anticipate they will collectively bring more than 300 employees downtown. Oklahoma...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
piedmontnewsonline.com

“It would be better for me to step aside”

In what he described as a difficult decision, Kurt Mayabb submitted a letter of resignation as the mayor of Piedmont Monday morning. Mayabb’s resignation comes less than one week after the October council meeting. He described himself as exhausted following his resignation. Monday evening, Mayabb provided a statement to The Piedmont Gazette.
PIEDMONT, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma County DA candidates ramp up attack ads, messaging

OKLAHOMA CITY — As the midterm election nears, intense messaging and attack ads have ramped up in the race for Oklahoma County District Attorney. Republican candidate Kevin Calvey's campaign began sending mass text messages, while Democrat Vicki Behenna has been running ads on television. "Calvey is so extreme on...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Developer gives $55k to help pave rural road

A Canadian County developer has contributed significant funds to pave a road in a new housing development northwest of Yukon. Craig Brothers Development, LLC agreed to give $55,790.04 to Canadian County District 1 to cover the cost of road oil and chip rock for the project in the Richland community.
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma man claims $2 million winning Powerball ticket

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City man claimed a $2 million winning Powerball ticket on Tuesday, according to the Oklahoma Lottery. Ronald bought the winning ticket at a Homeland store on Northwest 122nd Street. Authorities said he claimed his ticket Tuesday morning at the Oklahoma Lottery Winner Center. A...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

New steakhouse opens in downtown Oklahoma City's First National Center

OKLAHOMA CITY — A new steakhouse opened this week at the First National Center in Oklahoma City. Stock & Bond, the latest restaurant to join the downtown Oklahoma City area, opened Tuesday. The steakhouse's website advertises the new restaurant as being modern while featuring traditional dishes and more than 300 American whiskeys.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Cleveland County Deputy Cleans Up Illegally Dumped Trash

Nines tons and counting: A Cleveland County deputy is taking it upon himself to clean up illegally dumped trash while catching the people responsible. Deputy Don Hudgins noticed in March that trash was piling up on a field near Interstate 35 and State Highway 9 in the southwest Norman area, said Hunter McKee, public information officer for the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office. As the months passed, Hudgins saw more and more trash accumulating on that land, which is private property.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK

