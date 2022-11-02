Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his lifeCJ CoombsFulton, MO
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years oldCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millionsCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Kentucky woman traveled 60 miles on horseback in 1809 to get the first ovariotomy in history
Information in this article is sourced from reputable online historical sources, which are cited in and below the story. Wellcome Collection/Francis Countway Library, CC 4.0. At first, the woman thought that she was pregnant. But when the baby didn’t come after the gestation period, the doctor did the surgery.
939theeagle.com
EquipmentShare expansion is one of the largest expansions in Columbia history
Missouri Governor Mike Parson praises EquipmentShare’s decision to build its $100-million new headquarters in Columbia, describing it as great news for the entire state. Governor Parson (R) joined company executives, Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe, Boone County Presiding Commissioner Dan Atwill and area business leaders for Thursday’s announcement. “It...
939theeagle.com
Severe storms are not expected in central Missouri Friday
The National Weather Service (NWS) does not expect severe weather in mid-Missouri Friday afternoon nor tonight. NWS St. Louis meteorologist Chris Kimble tells 939 the Eagle that the chances of severe weather in Columbia and Jefferson City are low due to the lack of significant instability. Central Missouri will see high winds today. Kimble says winds up to 40 miles per hour are possible this evening across the region.
The Best Mexican Restaurant in Missouri is in a town of 1,000
You have probably never heard of the tiny Missouri town named Stover, but you may want to grab a map and find it asap! The restaurant that was voted the Best Mexican Restaurant in all of Missouri is in little Stover, Missouri, so what makes it so special?. According to...
