altoday.com
Kay Ivey announces $1.3 million for state innovation and research
Governor Kay Ivey announced Wednesday awards of $1.3 million in order to stimulate new research and development at three Alabama universities and university systems hoping to help improve lives. The University of Alabama at Birmingham was awarded two grants totaling $666,910, the University of Alabama was awarded two grants totaling...
Alabama’s Confederate mansions get state funding, distort our history
Monuments and statues are magnets for our attention, and Montgomery has its share. But there’s something else I want to show you here. Across the street from the Alabama State Capitol sits an old two-story wooden house with bright white clapboards and forest green shutters. A red, white and blue flag flies atop a pole out front, but it’s not the Stars and Stripes.
Groups ask Alabama Secretary of State to publish statewide precinct list
A handful of groups in the state say information disparities on county websites leave some voters in the dark -- pointing out six counties whose websites lack a precinct map, precinct list and county poll locator tool.
Is It Illegal To Record Someone In Alabama Without Their Consent?
Have you ever had a situation where you just knew you'd have all the proof you need if you had it on tape?. Realistically, no one uses tapes like back in the day but the expression is the same. By tape, I mean a recording. There are various reasons why...
utv44.com
Some question if Alabama student athletes should be asked about menstrual cycles
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — There are privacy concerns being raised about how high school athletes are asked about their menstrual cycles. The questions have been asked for years on an Alabama High School Athletic Association form that athletes fill out, but as al.com first reported, now that abortion is illegal in Alabama there are growing concerns about collecting information on women’s gynecological health.
alabamanews.net
Three Major Alabama Newspapers to Stop Producing Print Editions
Alabama Media Group is moving to all-digital delivery, ending publication of its three major state newspapers next year. The Birmingham News, Huntsville Times and Mobile Press-Register, as well as the Mississippi Press, will be published through Feb. 26, 2023. Alabama Media Group said it will shift focus to its digital...
lowndessignal.com
Entertainment centers potential closing looms over the 45
The 2021 United States Census Bureau reported 109 establishments employing Lowndes County residents. Now, county leaders and citizens wait to learn if they will lose two of those employers as attorneys and court officials grapple with the fate of three Alabama gaming operations. White Hall Entertainment and Southern Star Entertainment...
Alabama student athletes asked about last period: ‘Unnecessary and invasive,’ doctor says
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Student-athletes in Alabama have to report information about their periods on physical evaluation forms in order to play a sport. The question is one of 17 on the standard Alabama High School...
thebamabuzz.com
28 Alabama cities submit medical marijuana ordinances and resolutions to state board
The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission has received an ordinance or resolution from 28 Alabama cities and counties to allow the sale of medical marijuana in their community. The latest resolution to pass was Northport, Alabama on October 24th. Below is the list of cities and counties that have submitted resolutions...
You Don’t Need A Marriage License To Get Married In Alabama?
It's time we have that conversation and address the elephant in the room. You know, the conversation about people in Alabama and marriage. Like it or not, people who don't live in Alabama have a perception about Alabamians and marriage. Have you heard the common statement people say about people...
WALA-TV FOX10
Alabama sample ballots for Tuesday’s general election
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Secretary of State’s Office website has sample ballots for every county for Tuesday’s general election. Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. To view the plain language summary of statewide ballot measures approved by the Alabama Fair Ballot Commission, click...
Breaking down Amendment 2 on Alabama’s 2022 ballot
The broadband amendment comes at a time when Alabama continues to lag behind in access.
wbrc.com
State lawmaker says Alabamians should get to vote on a lottery
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Powerball jackpot now stands at over $1.5 billion and Alabamians hoping to get a chance at winning will have to drive to another state to buy a ticket. Alabama is only one out of five remaining states in the country without a lottery, so while...
wtvy.com
2 candidates hope to unseat Ivey in gubernatorial race
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Election day is less than a week away and Alabamians will see seven statewide offices on the ballot. Democrat Yolanda Flowers and Libertarian James “Jimmy” Blake are both hoping to replace Republican incumbent Governor Kay Ivey, who is seeking reelection. A poll conducted by...
selmasun.com
Alabama constitutional amendment on ballot will help protect integrity of future elections
We are now less than 30 days to the Nov. 8 general elections in Alabama. There will be a lot of statewide and local races for voters to choose when they go to the polls. However, down the ballot after the candidates for office, there are also 10 amendments to the Alabama Constitution to be considered.
wbrc.com
USDA gives millions in grant money to rural Alabama hospitals
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The US Department of Agriculture, announced it’s investing millions in nearly a dozen rural healthcare providers across the state. Several of them are in West Alabama. In a press conference Tuesday Nivory Gordon, USDA’s Rural Alabama State Director, announced that 11 Alabama hospitals or healthcare...
alabamanews.net
Meet Alabama’s Democratic Candidates for State Office
Republicans are trying to keep hold of all state offices on November 8. Most of us are familiar with the Republican incumbents and those running for state office. We want to introduce you to some of the lesser known candidates from the Democratic Party. The race for U.S. Senate is...
Former Alabama correctional officer calls for ‘National Guard, State Troopers to come in right now’
Stacy Lee George, a former candidate for governor who said he resigned Oct. 26 after working at a north Alabama prison for more than 13 years, said the public needs to know how dangerous conditions are in the prison. George, 53, said he resigned from his job at Limestone Correctional...
Alabama Amendment 5 strikes obsolete ‘orphans’ business’ language from probate judges’ duties
The Alabama Law Institute was created by the Legislature in 1967 to revise and clarify Alabama’s laws, including those that are obsolete. Statewide Amendment 5 on the ballot next week is a small example of the Alabama Law Institute’s work. Amendment 5 would remove from the Alabama Constitution...
Alabama men admit to multi-million-dollar health care fraud scheme
Two Alabama men admitted to involvement in a multi-million-dollar health care fraud conspiracy, federal officials said Friday. James Ewing Ray, 51, of Gadsden, Alabama, pleaded guilty before Chief United District Court Judge L. Scott Coogler to one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud. Ray owned Integrity Medical, LLC,...
