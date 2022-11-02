ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

altoday.com

Kay Ivey announces $1.3 million for state innovation and research

Governor Kay Ivey announced Wednesday awards of $1.3 million in order to stimulate new research and development at three Alabama universities and university systems hoping to help improve lives. The University of Alabama at Birmingham was awarded two grants totaling $666,910, the University of Alabama was awarded two grants totaling...
AL.com

Alabama’s Confederate mansions get state funding, distort our history

Monuments and statues are magnets for our attention, and Montgomery has its share. But there’s something else I want to show you here. Across the street from the Alabama State Capitol sits an old two-story wooden house with bright white clapboards and forest green shutters. A red, white and blue flag flies atop a pole out front, but it’s not the Stars and Stripes.
MONTGOMERY, AL
utv44.com

Some question if Alabama student athletes should be asked about menstrual cycles

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — There are privacy concerns being raised about how high school athletes are asked about their menstrual cycles. The questions have been asked for years on an Alabama High School Athletic Association form that athletes fill out, but as al.com first reported, now that abortion is illegal in Alabama there are growing concerns about collecting information on women’s gynecological health.
alabamanews.net

Three Major Alabama Newspapers to Stop Producing Print Editions

Alabama Media Group is moving to all-digital delivery, ending publication of its three major state newspapers next year. The Birmingham News, Huntsville Times and Mobile Press-Register, as well as the Mississippi Press, will be published through Feb. 26, 2023. Alabama Media Group said it will shift focus to its digital...
lowndessignal.com

Entertainment centers potential closing looms over the 45

The 2021 United States Census Bureau reported 109 establishments employing Lowndes County residents. Now, county leaders and citizens wait to learn if they will lose two of those employers as attorneys and court officials grapple with the fate of three Alabama gaming operations. White Hall Entertainment and Southern Star Entertainment...
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Alabama sample ballots for Tuesday’s general election

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Secretary of State’s Office website has sample ballots for every county for Tuesday’s general election. Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. To view the plain language summary of statewide ballot measures approved by the Alabama Fair Ballot Commission, click...
wbrc.com

State lawmaker says Alabamians should get to vote on a lottery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Powerball jackpot now stands at over $1.5 billion and Alabamians hoping to get a chance at winning will have to drive to another state to buy a ticket. Alabama is only one out of five remaining states in the country without a lottery, so while...
wtvy.com

2 candidates hope to unseat Ivey in gubernatorial race

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Election day is less than a week away and Alabamians will see seven statewide offices on the ballot. Democrat Yolanda Flowers and Libertarian James “Jimmy” Blake are both hoping to replace Republican incumbent Governor Kay Ivey, who is seeking reelection. A poll conducted by...
wbrc.com

USDA gives millions in grant money to rural Alabama hospitals

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The US Department of Agriculture, announced it’s investing millions in nearly a dozen rural healthcare providers across the state. Several of them are in West Alabama. In a press conference Tuesday Nivory Gordon, USDA’s Rural Alabama State Director, announced that 11 Alabama hospitals or healthcare...
alabamanews.net

Meet Alabama’s Democratic Candidates for State Office

Republicans are trying to keep hold of all state offices on November 8. Most of us are familiar with the Republican incumbents and those running for state office. We want to introduce you to some of the lesser known candidates from the Democratic Party. The race for U.S. Senate is...
Alabama Now

Alabama men admit to multi-million-dollar health care fraud scheme

Two Alabama men admitted to involvement in a multi-million-dollar health care fraud conspiracy, federal officials said Friday. James Ewing Ray, 51, of Gadsden, Alabama, pleaded guilty before Chief United District Court Judge L. Scott Coogler to one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud. Ray owned Integrity Medical, LLC,...
GADSDEN, AL

