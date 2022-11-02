Read full article on original website
Duke Cruises to 90-36 Victory in Exhibition
DURHAM – Taking the court for the first time of the 2022-23 season, the Duke women's basketball team raced to a 90-36 victory over the IUP Crimson Hawks in its lone exhibition Saturday afternoon at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Senior guard Celeste Taylor led the offensive charge for the Blue...
Scheyer Era Begins Monday When No. 7 Duke Hosts Jacksonville
The 118th season of Duke men's basketball begins Monday night when the Blue Devils welcome Jacksonville to Cameron Indoor Stadium. The game tips at 7 p.m. ET on ACC Network with Jay Alter and Malcolm Huckaby on the call. On the radio, David Shumate and John Roth call the action on the Blue Devil Sports Network from Learfield.
Duke to Host IUP in Exhibition
Duke women's basketball closes out the preseason with its lone exhibition game on Saturday as the Blue Devils play host to Indiana University of Pennsylvania at 1 p.m., in Cameron Indoor Stadium. Head coach Kara Lawson enters her third year at the helm in 2022-23. She led the Blue Devils...
Duke Secures Bowl Eligibility with Win at Boston College
CHESTNUT HILL, MASS. – Duke held off Boston College on Friday night, 38-31, to become bowl eligible with its sixth win of the season. Now at 6-3 overall and 3-2 in ACC play, the Blue Devils are bowl eligible for the first time since 2018 when it defeated Temple in the Walk-On's Independence Bowl.
Blue Devil Women Open Action Saturday
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. - The Duke fencing team kicked off day one at the Garret Penn State Open Saturday as the 10 Blue Devil women posted top-10 performances in State College, Pa. Notables. Senior saberist Zsofia Walter headlined the women's contingent with a tied-for-third place finish with 12 victories in...
Beck Moves on in Singles at ITA Nationals
SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Duke women's tennis continued action in San Diego on Friday as senior Chloe Beck collected a single victory to move on at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) National Fall Championship. No. 5 Beck posted a 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 win over LSU's Anastasiya Komar in the...
Blue Devils Sweep Gamecocks on Friday
DURHAM - The Duke swimming and diving squad swept South Carolina at the Taishoff Aquatic Center on Friday evening. The Blue Devils women's team (3-0) earned a 187-113 victory, while the men's squad (2-1) defeated the Gamecocks, 182-116. NOTABLES. Duke swimming and diving appeared on the podium in all but...
Rader Turning in Impressive Rookie Campaign
DURHAM -- Before even finishing her first collegiate season, it is clear thatKat Rader is one of the best scorers in the nation. The freshman forward came into her rookie season at Duke as the No. 5 prospect in her class and has made an immediate impact. Rader has made...
Duke Falls to Virginia Tech on the Road
BLACKSBURG, Va. - The Duke volleyball team dropped a 3-1 decision (12-25, 20-25, 25-23, 18-25) at Virginia Tech Friday evening in Blacksburg, Va. Duke was once again led by Gracie Johnson with 12 kills while Rylie Kadel hit .500 percent with 11 kills and just one error. Kadel led the team with four blocks and an ace while Devon Chang dished 42 dimes. Libero Nikki Underwood paced the defense with 17 blocks, followed by Sydney Tomlak's 11.
Duke Women's Basketball Gameday Operations - What to Expect
DURHAM, N.C. – To help guests plan game day for the Duke Women's Basketball home games for 2022-2023, guests are encouraged to review the following game-specific parking, traffic, and stadium entry tips and information to prepare for entry at Cameron Indoor Stadium. For full information on Duke Women's Basketball...
Duke Records Three Singles Wins on Day One of Gator Fall Invite
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Duke claims three singles wins on opening day of Gator Fall Invite at the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex on the campus of the University of Florida. Sophomore Connor Krug and junior Andrew Dale both registered wins in the Orange bracket, while Jake Krug posted his first collegiate win over a nationally ranked foe.
Kara Lawson Radio Show Dates Announced
DURHAM – The Duke University Athletic Department along with Blue Devil Sports Properties from Learfield is pleased to announce the dates of the Kara Lawson Radio Show for the 2022-23 campaign. The show will air from 6-7 p.m., at Grub in Durham, N.C., with the exception of one radio show date in mid-January slated to air from 5-6 p.m.
Blue Devils Set to Host South Carolina on Friday
DURHAM – The Duke swimming and diving program returns home to the Taishoff Aquatics Center on Friday evening, hosting South Carolina. The meet is set to begin with diving at 4 p.m. and swimming at 5 p.m. The Blue Devils' women enter the meet at 2-0 on the year, most recently defeating UNCW 187-107 on Oct. 29. The Duke men picked up their first victory of the season, improving to 1-1, defeating the Seahawks, 181-110 last Saturday.
Fast Break with Jon Scheyer Begins Next Wednesday Night
DURHAM – Duke Athletics has announced a series of exclusive evenings with head men's basketball coach Jon Scheyer in the Vista Room at the Washington Duke Inn & Golf Club that begin Wednesday, Nov. 9. The in-person series, Fast Break with Jon Scheyer, is hosted by the Voice of...
Bilas Named to SoCal Basketball Hall of Fame
DURHAM – Duke men's basketball great Jay Bilas has been named one of 17 individuals to be inducted in the 2022 class of the Southern California Basketball Hall of Fame (SCBBHOF), the organization has announced. Bilas joins former Duke women's basketball player Nicole Erickson, along with 15 others in...
ONE VISION Special Episode Debuts This Weekend
DURHAM – A one-hour docu-special, ONE VISION: Duke Basketball with Jon Scheyer, is set to premiere on Saturday night. The episode, produced by Blue Devils Sports Properties from LEARFIELD and presented by Mako Medical, traces the career of the new Duke head coach and airs locally on WTVD ABC 11 following ESPN's Saturday Night Football on ABC, on regional sports networks Bally's Sports South and MASN throughout November and on the Duke Athletics YouTube channel ahead of the Blue Devils' season-opener against Jacksonville on Monday.
