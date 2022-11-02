Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
3,200 still without power in Flathead Valley
Many customers saw power restored in Flathead Valley overnight, however 3,200 customers are still in the dark. More than 20,000 Flathead Electric Cooperative customers had been without power from a winter storm that pushed through on Wednesday. According to Flathead Electric, there are about 45 cooperative workers working to restore...
NBCMontana
Weather Alert Day declared for tomorrow; gusty winds & snow to impact western Montana
*WEATHER ALERT DAY: High Wind Warnings have been issued for ALL of NBC Montana! Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. This is especially the case in wind-prone locations and in the higher terrain! Additionally, when winds combine with heavy snow showers (especially over passes/terrain) visibility will be reduced to near zero at times.*
NBCMontana
Outage map: 10,000+ customers still without power in Flathead Valley
MISSOULA, Mont. — Flathead Electric's Outage map shows more than 10,000 customers without power as of 6:45a.m. The outage map shows 3,800 customers have had power restored. More than 208 outages have been reported in the past 48 hours, impacting more than 14,000 customers. The electric cooperative gave the...
Power outages close several Flathead schools
Continued power outages in Northwest Montana due to Wednesday’s storm have prompted several school closures.
NBCMontana
More than 8K residents without power in Flathead
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Flathead Electric Cooperative outage map shows around 8,400 residents are without power Wednesday evening around Flathead County. The map shows outages stretching from Lakeside to Whitefish, Bigfork to Columbia falls and west to Kila and Marion. The valley has been experiencing outages all day after...
montanarightnow.com
Winter weather whips western Montana
Winter weather is creeping its way into western Montana, with forecasts predicting Missoula to see lower temperatures than West Yellowstone next week. Wednesday brought colder conditions along with some snow to higher elevations from the south end of Flathead Lake up through Kalispell. Snow dusted the mountains surrounding Missoula valley.
montanarightnow.com
Power outages impacting more than 4,000 customers in Flathead, Mission valleys
Power outages are impacting more than 4,000 costumers in the Flathead and Mission valleys Wednesday morning. Flathead Electric Cooperative posted the following to Facebook:. "Crews are currently working to restore power to approximately 4000+ members in the valley who have lost service as a result of heavy snow and downed trees. For the most up to date information about this outage, or to sign up for text alerts as soon as additional information becomes available, please visit our outage map at https://outage.flathead.coop:8181/. Thank you for your patience as we work to restore power as quickly and safely as possible."
3 Montana Passes You Need to Know For Winter Driving
Driving in Montana is usually a joy, but during the winter, road conditions can be treacherous and travel becomes stressful. The weather is cooling down, and winter is fast approaching. One thing that I, for one, am not looking forward to is driving through certain particularly tricky mountain passes across the state.
Cold and Windy Weekend Forecast Including Grizzly Football Game
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - This relatively balmy fall weather will transition into more of a winter pattern this weekend, as rain, snow, and strong winds will invade western Montana. KGVO News spoke with Meteorologist Trent Smith with the National Weather Service in Missoula about the system headed our way.
Flathead Beacon
‘Ocean to Table’ Seafood Company Lands at Flathead Valley’s Shores
Molly and Steve are the owners and operators of Worthy Seafoods, a family fishing business dedicated to delivering fresh, sustainably caught Alaskan halibut to dinner tables throughout the U.S. While the couple has lived and worked out of Juneau, Alaska since the early 1990s, their Montana ties recently brought them back to Whitefish, where they are expanding their fresh halibut market to the greater Flathead Valley.
NBCMontana
Slideoffs, hazardous road conditions reported on U.S. 93 near Polson
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting a spun out semi is causing partial blockage of U.S. 93 at mile marker 64, near Polson. Viewers have also sent in video of multiple slideoffs on Polson Hill.
agupdate.com
Mustangs gaining popularity in Montana
The interest in wild horses and burros in Montana is growing, as shown by the first Montana Mustang Trainer Incentive Program (TIP) Challenge event held this summer in Missoula, Mont. As part of their efforts to adopt out the over 50,000 wild horses and burros that have been removed from...
Love Coffee? These Are Montana’s Best Franchises
If there is one lifeline for the Montanans, it has to be a good cup of coffee. No matter what time of day or season, people here love their coffee. The people of the Gallatin Valley love coffee; so much so that you can find coffee just about anywhere in the area. Whether you're looking for a place to sit down or somewhere to grab and go, there are plenty of fantastic places to choose from.
Power restoration efforts continue in Northwest Montana
Crews are continuing to work on restoring power to thousands of Flathead Electric Cooperative members in Northwest Montana.
NBCMontana
Gusty winds across southwest Montana; accumulating snow overnight & tomorrow
HIGH WIND WARNING until 9AM Wednesday for Madison River Valley, Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead Mountains, Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains. South winds 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph. High winds may move loose debris and unsecured property. Isolated power outages possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
A Bright Future? Here’s What To Expect For Home Sales In Montana.
Depending on who you talk to, there's a housing crash on the horizon in Montana. For folks looking to purchase a home, that might be welcome news. However, according to new data from the MLS (multiple listing services), the rumors of that crash might just be a little premature. In fact, there might not be a crash on the horizon at all.
oilcity.news
Multiple crashes reported on snowy I-80 in Wyoming; traffic backed up near Rock Springs
CASPER, Wyo. — With snow falling along much of the Interstate 80 corridor in Wyoming, several crashes have been reported on Thursday morning. The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting at least three crashes along I-80 as of 11:18 a.m. Thursday, including:. A crash at milepost 173 near Wamsutter...
Why I Don’t Regret Moving To Montana
Even as we continue to cover the migrations from the west coasters to the Treasure State, it's hard to argue against the assets Montana has to offer residents, whether you've lived here your whole life or you just got your "Montana Card." What does Montana have that other states don't? Well, I'm happy you asked.
Are Montanans Willing To Drive Hours For This Popular Food Item?
Soon, one of the most popular and sought-after food franchises will open multiple new locations here in Montana. Billings and Missoula folks can expect long lines when Chick-fil-A opens their doors and drive-thru to serve those cities. The Georgia-based company has become insanely popular over the last several years, and when you ask folks what they'd like to see come to their town, the answer is often Chick-fil-A.
Montanans Argue About These 5 Things Way More Than Others
If you've spent as much time on Facebook as I have, you'll know that sometimes an opinion is more controversial than others. But, it's honestly quite hilarious to read and react to the arguments I read online. Here are the subjects I think Montanans have the most arguments about. Keep in mind, I will not be sharing my viewpoints on these topics, this is just the subjects I see most often.
