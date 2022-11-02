Colts, Patriots Injury Report: Jonathan Taylor Sits Out, Kwity Paye Back

After a distracting start to their week, the Indianapolis Colts got on the field for practice on Wednesday. Jonathan Taylor was not a participant after suffering an ankle injury last Sunday, but Kwity Paye returned after being out the last three games.

You wouldn't know it based on the first few days of the week but the Indianapolis Colts actually have a game to play this Sunday.

The Colts (3-4-1) fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady Tuesday morning and then traded running back Nyheim Hines in the afternoon. All of that after they benched starting quarterback Matt Ryan in favor of Sam Ehlinger last week.

The team is probably welcoming the start of a game week on Wednesday.

In terms of availability for this Sunday's matchup with the New England Patriots , the Colts are in decent shape. They had some veteran rest days on Wednesday, and All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor is resting his aggravated ankle, but the Colts did get a defensive starter back just in time.

Overall, here's how both teams are looking ahead of Sunday's matchup.

COLTS

WEDNESDAY

Did Not Participate — CB Tony Brown (hamstring), CB Stephon Gilmore (rib), OT Dennis Kelly (calf/ankle), RB Zack Moss (travel), DE Yannick Ngakoue (rest), QB Matt Ryan (right shoulder), LB Grant Stuard (pectoral), RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle)

CB Tony Brown (hamstring), CB Stephon Gilmore (rib), OT Dennis Kelly (calf/ankle), RB Zack Moss (travel), DE Yannick Ngakoue (rest), QB Matt Ryan (right shoulder), LB Grant Stuard (pectoral), RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) Limited Participant — C Ryan Kelly (knee), DE Kwity Paye (ankle)

C Ryan Kelly (knee), DE Kwity Paye (ankle) Full Participant — DT DeForest Buckner (shoulder), LB E.J. Speed (ankle)

We're used to seeing Gilmore and Buckner as DNPs once per week during practice but it's usually for rest. Buckner appears fine as a full participant, but Gilmore's rib injury will be one to monitor. Dennis Kelly is another one to keep an eye on as well. If he can't play then it's like Bernhard Raimann that steps into the starting lineup at left tackle. At that point, with Sam Ehlinger as the new quarterback, would there be a valid reason to take Raimann out of the lineup again when Kelly is healthy enough to play? Barring a disastrous performance, of course.

With Taylor banged up and Hines out the door, the Colts may be relying on second-year undrafted free agent Deon Jackson and a cast of practice squad players at running back on Sunday.

The Colts also placed defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis on Injured Reserve Monday after suffering a season-ending patellar (knee) injury in last Sunday's loss to the Washington Commanders . He'd been filling in for Paye, who suffered his own ankle injury back near the end of Week 5 and just finally made it back onto the field for the first time on Wednesday.

PATRIOTS

WEDNESDAY

Did Not Participate — C David Andrews (concussion), RB Damien Harris (illness), S Devin McCourty (rest), WR DeVante Parker (knee)

C David Andrews (concussion), RB Damien Harris (illness), S Devin McCourty (rest), WR DeVante Parker (knee) Limited Participant — DL Christian Barmore (knee), S Kyle Dugger (ankle), S Adrian Phillips (shoulder), WR Matthew Slater (hamstring), RB Pierre Strong Jr. (hamstring), LB Josh Uche (hamstring), DE Deatrich Wise Jr. (ankle)

It's worth monitoring the status of starters Andrews, Barmore, and Dugger, as they all missed last week's game and remain on the injury report this week.

We should expect to see more players trickle into "full participant" status as the week develops but for now, it appears the Patriots could be shorthanded once again.

