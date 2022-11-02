ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts, Patriots Injury Report: Jonathan Taylor Sits Out, Kwity Paye Back

By Jake Arthur
HorseshoeHuddle
HorseshoeHuddle
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HkZJk_0iwJPIql00

After a distracting start to their week, the Indianapolis Colts got on the field for practice on Wednesday. Jonathan Taylor was not a participant after suffering an ankle injury last Sunday, but Kwity Paye returned after being out the last three games.

You wouldn't know it based on the first few days of the week but the Indianapolis Colts actually have a game to play this Sunday.

The Colts (3-4-1) fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady Tuesday morning and then traded running back Nyheim Hines in the afternoon. All of that after they benched starting quarterback Matt Ryan in favor of Sam Ehlinger last week.

The team is probably welcoming the start of a game week on Wednesday.

In terms of availability for this Sunday's matchup with the New England Patriots , the Colts are in decent shape. They had some veteran rest days on Wednesday, and All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor is resting his aggravated ankle, but the Colts did get a defensive starter back just in time.

Overall, here's how both teams are looking ahead of Sunday's matchup.

COLTS

WEDNESDAY

  • Did Not Participate — CB Tony Brown (hamstring), CB Stephon Gilmore (rib), OT Dennis Kelly (calf/ankle), RB Zack Moss (travel), DE Yannick Ngakoue (rest), QB Matt Ryan (right shoulder), LB Grant Stuard (pectoral), RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle)
  • Limited Participant — C Ryan Kelly (knee), DE Kwity Paye (ankle)
  • Full Participant — DT DeForest Buckner (shoulder), LB E.J. Speed (ankle)

We're used to seeing Gilmore and Buckner as DNPs once per week during practice but it's usually for rest. Buckner appears fine as a full participant, but Gilmore's rib injury will be one to monitor. Dennis Kelly is another one to keep an eye on as well. If he can't play then it's like Bernhard Raimann that steps into the starting lineup at left tackle. At that point, with Sam Ehlinger as the new quarterback, would there be a valid reason to take Raimann out of the lineup again when Kelly is healthy enough to play? Barring a disastrous performance, of course.

With Taylor banged up and Hines out the door, the Colts may be relying on second-year undrafted free agent Deon Jackson and a cast of practice squad players at running back on Sunday.

The Colts also placed defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis on Injured Reserve Monday after suffering a season-ending patellar (knee) injury in last Sunday's loss to the Washington Commanders . He'd been filling in for Paye, who suffered his own ankle injury back near the end of Week 5 and just finally made it back onto the field for the first time on Wednesday.

PATRIOTS

WEDNESDAY

  • Did Not Participate — C David Andrews (concussion), RB Damien Harris (illness), S Devin McCourty (rest), WR DeVante Parker (knee)
  • Limited Participant — DL Christian Barmore (knee), S Kyle Dugger (ankle), S Adrian Phillips (shoulder), WR Matthew Slater (hamstring), RB Pierre Strong Jr. (hamstring), LB Josh Uche (hamstring), DE Deatrich Wise Jr. (ankle)

It's worth monitoring the status of starters Andrews, Barmore, and Dugger, as they all missed last week's game and remain on the injury report this week.

We should expect to see more players trickle into "full participant" status as the week develops but for now, it appears the Patriots could be shorthanded once again.

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Aaron Rodgers responds to big trades made by Eagles, Vikings

The Green Bay Packers were linked to several potential trades before the Nov. 1 deadline, but ultimately did not make any moves. That put them at odds with several NFC contenders, who actively got better in their pursuit of a championship. The Minnesota Vikings acquired tight end T.J. Hockenson, while the Philadelphia Eagles added pass-rushing help in Robert Quinn.
GREEN BAY, WI
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 9 of 2022

We have another week of picks in the books and THERE IS CONTROVERSY! We’ll get to this in a moment. All in all, it was a very solid week across the board for all our pickers. The worst result was 6-9 on the week, the best was 11-4 — with the vast majority of the panel picking 11-4 or 10-5. There was another tiebreaker for first this week, which was settled by “pick IQ,” essentially a metric which evaluates how difficult it was to choose teams, and who made the boldest picks.
overtimeheroics.net

Chris Ballard Silent as Indianapolis Colts Dsccend into Football Purgatory

As the NFL Trade Deadline came and went for the Indianapolis Colts, fans continue to see the ineptitude of Chris Ballard, as the Colts descend into Football Purgatory. With less than 30 minutes to go until the 4pm deadline, the Indianapolis Colts traded hybrid RB Nyheim Hines in exchange for Bills RB Zack Moss and a conditional 6th round pick, that can become a 5th round pick if certain criteria are met.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patriots coach Bill Belichick knows Colts special teams unit could be a problem

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is not taking special teams lightly ahead of Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. Indianapolis has employed a familiar face with Bubba Ventrone currently coaching the unit. The Patriots signed Ventrone as an undrafted rookie in 2005. He played 17 games on the special-teams unit for New England over the span of four seasons.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Darren Waller (hamstring) questionable for Raiders on Sunday

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (hamstring) is questionable for Week 9 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Waller is once again questionable after being a limited participant at practice this week. He received the same designation last week after practicing on a limited basis, but Waller still sat out another game. "He's working extremely hard to try to get back as soon as he can," Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels said. "I know that, and nobody wants to play quicker than Darren does." Foster Moreau will start again if Waller remains out. He caught 6 passes on 9 targets for 31 yards last week.
LAS VEGAS, NV
numberfire.com

Jonathan Taylor (ankle) not seen at Colts practice Friday

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) was not seen during the portion of Friday's practice open to the media. Taylor hasn't practiced this week after he aggravated an ankle injury in last week's loss to the Washington Commanders. At this point, it looks like Taylor will sit out or be very limited in Sunday's Week 9 matchup versus the New England Patriots. Deon Jackson will likely handle most of the backfield work if Taylor is out, with Phillip Lindsay and newly-acquired Zack Moss backing him up.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears: Ryan Poles Stays On Course With His Vision

After a week of wheeling and dealing, Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles continues to stay on course with his vision for the roster. When the Chicago Bears hired Ryan Poles to be the new general manager they empowered him to do whatever it took to bring the team back to relevance.
CHICAGO, IL
HorseshoeHuddle

HorseshoeHuddle

Indianapolis, IN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
491K+
Views
ABOUT

HorseshoeHuddle is a FanNation channel covering the Indianapolis Colts

 https://www.si.com/nfl/colts

Comments / 0

Community Policy