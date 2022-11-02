Raiders’ Dave Ziegler hears Raider Nation ‘frustration’ but will results get better?

Certainly things haven’t gone well for the Raiders this season.

The Raiders sit at 2-5 after a dreadful 24-0 loss to the Saints this past Sunday, the first time the team was shutout since 2014.

Las Vegas had put up 30+ points in the previous three games. Not so much in the last game against the Saints, which gave up plenty of points to other opposing teams except the Raiders.

Fans’ frustration mounted after the loss to a higher level to which fans wanted Josh McDaniels fired.

Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler sees and hears the frustration.

“You want your team to compete in the playoffs,” Ziegler said Wednesday. “You want your team to win the Super Bowl. The frustration from the fan base is totally warranted. I can appreciate their passion and I get it. For me and for Josh and the organization, there’s nothing more than we want to win football games, and to see this fan base get what they deserve, which is a consistent winner.”

So far, the Raiders have regressed from a 10-7 team last season that saw the franchise return to the NFL playoffs for the first time since 2016.

The Raiders added wide receiver Davante Adams in a trade with the Green Bay Packers, reuniting him with Derek Carr. The Raiders also added defensive end Chandler Jones, who’s been a disappointment.

“We’re not wavering in our approach,” Ziegler said. “We’re going to stick with our plan and improve as we go along. We’re confident that the results will come.”

Fans are hoping to see those results with a win against the Jaguars and beyond.

Time is quickly running out on a season after the Raiders had high expectations.

On paper, they look like a contending-playoff team, but they’ve been anything but that on the field when some of those results could’ve gone the other way like last season.

If the Raiders hope to get a win streak going then Raiders quarterback Derek Carr will have to put the offense in position to score touchdowns.

New Orleans Saints defensive end Payton Turner sacks Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr during the second half of an NFL game Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in New Orleans. Butch Dill/AP

He’s thrown for 1,621 yards and nine touchdowns. The touchdown total is the least he’s thrown in the first seven games of a season his nine-year career with the Raiders.

Those touchdowns need to be picked up to get any wins going.

Yes, defense has a say-so in what the Raiders do, too, but points need to be put on the scoreboard to give the team any chance of winning a game.

“We can’t let seven (game) results steer us in a different direction,” Ziegler said. “We have a plan; we have an approach that we’re gonna stick with, that we believe in. That doesn’t mean to say we won’t tinker with, doesn’t mean to say that you’re not gonna find a flaw in your plan.

“We’re going to make an adjustment to this and have to take a different perspective on this. You can’t be so narrow-minded that you’re not open to change during the process and be flexible during the process and learn new things, but the same time, the approach we’re always gonna look at improving the team in the short term with some short-term solutions with an eye on the long term and that’s how it’s always going to be done.”

Fans can only hope immediate results begin Sunday.