Too many early mistakes set the tone for Fort Hays in their 3-0 loss to Pittsburg State on Friday. A number of unforced errors caused the Tigers (10-17, 5-14 MIAA) to fall behind early in the first set, at one point by as many as ten. While FHSU was able to close the gap slightly, the Gorillas (16-13, 10-10 MIAA) ultimately won 25-19. The Tigers led the entire second set until the last five points, losing 25-20. PSU was then able to close out the game in the third set, 25-19.

HAYS, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO