tigermedianet.com
FHSU Organization Feature – Tiger Motorcycle Club
Started in 2019, the Tiger Motorcycle Club is one of FHSU’s newest and quite possibly most interesting additions to the university’s club organization life. According to the Tigers Motorcycle Club’s Tigerlink, the purpose of the TMC is to “promote skilled and educated motorcycling and maintenance, broaden motorcycle awareness, serve as an advocate for motorcyclists on related issues at FHSU and share camaraderie with other motorcycle enthusiasts, students and the community.”
tigermedianet.com
SGA discusses practicing advocacy, passes emergency business bill
The Fort Hays Student Government Association kept busy during its Thursday meeting with discussions about advocacy, hunger initiatives and an emergency business bill. The bill, which aims to change student fee reviews from the end of February to the beginning of December, moved to emergency business and was originated by Legislative Affairs Director Ella Burrows. The bill passed unanimously, so the Legislative and Political Action Committee will now start reviewing student fees earlier. A vote was needed because the change to the date also changes the SGA bylaws.
tigermedianet.com
Volleyball drops home match on Friday to Gorillas 3-0
Too many early mistakes set the tone for Fort Hays in their 3-0 loss to Pittsburg State on Friday. A number of unforced errors caused the Tigers (10-17, 5-14 MIAA) to fall behind early in the first set, at one point by as many as ten. While FHSU was able to close the gap slightly, the Gorillas (16-13, 10-10 MIAA) ultimately won 25-19. The Tigers led the entire second set until the last five points, losing 25-20. PSU was then able to close out the game in the third set, 25-19.
tigermedianet.com
Tiger Wrestling set to begin season tonight in Denver
Wrestling at FHSU has had a big week. With the announcement of a women’s wrestling program being added on Wednesday, the Men’s program is getting set to start its season today with a dual against DI opponent Northern Colorado in Denver. The Tigers start their third season under...
tigermedianet.com
Women’s basketball set for new season led by returners and newcomers alike
The Fort Hays State women’s basketball team is gearing up for another big season the Tigers square off in the Division 2 Conference Commissioners Association Tip-off Hosted by the MIAA this weekend. Tony Hobson, in his 15th year as head coach of the Tigers, said he thinks this season is the deepest team he has ever had at Fort Hays and is looking to have a good season.
tigermedianet.com
Jennies slip by Tigers in conference semifinals
WARRENSBURG, Mo. – Fort Hays State fell to No. 4 ranked Central Missouri by a score of 2-0 in the MIAA Tournament Semifinals on Friday (Nov. 4). The Jennies scored once in each period to advance to the championship and take on second-seeded Emporia State on Sunday. The Tigers moved to 11-2-7 overall, and the Jennies improved to 17-1-2 overall.
tigermedianet.com
Tigers fall to Hillcats in conference semis
BETHANY, OKLA – Fort Hays State fell to No. 17 ranked Rogers State 2-1 in the GAC/MIAA Tournament semifinals on Thursday (Nov. 3). Down a goal at the half, the Tigers tied the match in the 56th minute only to see the Hillcats score another go-ahead goal about three minutes later. The Tigers moved to 8-5-6, while the Hillcats improved to 10-3-6 and moved on the GAC/MIAA Tournament championship on Sunday (Nov. 6).
tigermedianet.com
Local business looks to cater to ‘honest people’
Located on the corner of 27th and Hall street, Little Dinero is a new pizzeria in Hays looking to cater to the West side of town. Owner Jacob Proffitt is a local small business owner looking at growing Hays by having small and local businesses in the Hays Community. Proffitt...
