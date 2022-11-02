Read full article on original website
Related
wkyufm.org
Kentucky Republicans set eyes on last Democratic-held legislative seat in central time zone
The only Democratic seat in the Kentucky General Assembly left in the central time zone is a top target for the GOP in this year’s elections. Democratic State Representative Patti Minter was first elected in 2018 and re-elected in a landslide in 2020. Kentucky’s 20th House district contained some of the most diverse precincts in the commonwealth, a reliably Democratic bloc of voters that formed Minton’s core group of supporters in her first two campaigns. That all changed with Republicans in charge of writing new maps for legislative districts after the 2020 census. Minter’s district was surgically redrawn, removing key Democratic areas in favor of Republican-heavy precincts. It was a deliberate attempt to pack Republicans into a district that has sent Democrats to Frankfort for decades, according to Western Kentucky University political science professor Joel Turner.
lakercountry.com
Two constitutional amendments on the ballot in Kentucky
Two constitutional amendments are on the ballot in Kentucky this election cycle. In short, Amendment 1 gives the state legislature the ability to call itself into session for up to 12 days and remove specific legislative session end dates. Kentucky is one of 14 states in which only the governor...
Election ’22: Protect Kentucky Access says vote ‘No’ on Amendment 2 — it’s too extreme for Kentucky
Amendment 2 is too extreme for Kentucky. On November 8, we must vote No. On November 8, Kentuckians will be asked to fundamentally change our state’s constitution and allow politicians to ban all access to abortion with no exceptions, including in cases of rape, incest, and when the health and life of the mother is at risk. This is a dangerous act of government overreach, and to protect our neighbors, friends, and family members, on November 8, we must vote No on Amendment 2.
Wave 3
Senate Democratic candidate Charles Booker votes early
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Early voting for the mid-term elections opened Thursday in the Commonwealth and several key figures went out to the polls to cast their vote. Senate Democratic candidate Charles Booker was at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage Thursday to cast his vote. Booker invited his...
WHAS 11
'It's important that I share knowledge': Retired Kentucky representative reflects on his history, legacy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In celebration of Native American Heritage Month, a retired Kentucky representative and community leader reflected on his history and culture. Reginald Meeks is known for serving Dist. 42, which covers west Louisville. He represented the district for more than 20 years. He also takes pride in...
Kentucky's 2022 midterm election: Who's running and what's on the ballot
Kentucky's midterm election includes a Senate race between Rand Paul and Charles Booker, a U.S. House race including Thomas Massie and several county races.
spectrumnews1.com
What to expect on election night in Kentucky
Kentucky has become increasingly Republican since 2016, when Donald Trump’s popularity atop the ticket enabled the GOP to win the state House to complete its takeover of the legislature and solidify its power. Trump easily carried Kentucky again in the 2020 presidential election. Republicans hold both U.S. Senate seats,...
14news.com
Kentucky voters consider Amendment 2 ahead of Election Day
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - On November 8, while putting in their votes for local candidates, Kentucky voters will also have to decide on Kentucky Amendment 2, which would add an amendment to the Kentucky state constitution that states that there is no right to an abortion. Some folks like Owensboro...
wpsdlocal6.com
Governor appoints local doctor, bank official to Kentucky Fire Commission, Financial Institutions Board
PADUCAH — Gov. Andy Beshear has appointed a doctor and the vice president of a bank from Paducah to a state board and a state commission. The governor appointed Dr. Irvin Smith, a physician at Healthworks LLC, to serve on the Kentucky Fire Commission. Smith replaces Fadi Al Akhrass, who has resigned from the commission, the governor's office announced Friday.
These 7 Kentucky Counties Can Get Help Paying Their Winter Bills-Here’s How
Do you know a family struggling to pay their bills? There's a program in Kentucky that will help these seven counties with a hand up. Here's how it works. With winter weather comes colder temperatures and higher utility bills. This can cause a lot of families to fall behind on bills because of the rising cost of utility bills. If you know someone that needs help the LIHEAP Program through Audubon Area Community Services has been put into place to help any family that meets the necessary guidelines.
WBKO
Gov. Beshear, Kentucky officials help break ground on new Veterans Center
BOWLING GREEN, KY. (WBKO) - Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear, joined members of Kentucky’s federal delegation, along with local leaders and statewide officials to break ground on a new veterans center in Bowling Green. It has been in the making for 11 years now, but it has officially begun construction.
Meet the Candidates: What you might not know about Charles Booker
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Charles Booker is a former state representative for Kentucky's 43rd District and the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate. He's a lifelong resident of West Lousiville, having spent most of his childhood in the Shawnee neighborhood. "All my family's from the West End," Booker said. He's a...
WLWT 5
Amendment 1 will be on Kentucky ballots. What would it do?
Kentucky's GOP state lawmakers were livid in 2020. They were upset Gov. Andy Beshear's COVID-19 restrictions closed many businesses and forced schools to offer remote instruction only. And they were frustrated there was little they could do until they convened in January 2021 for their regularly scheduled General Assembly. If...
WTVQ
Beshear mulls options on medical marijuana in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gov. Andy Beshear gave the state an update on his progress as he examined the possibilities of executive action on legalizing medical marijuana in Kentucky. Beshear said he expects to have an announcement ready this month. This comes after an online poll conducted by Beshear’s...
belivewire.com
Amendment 2 Should Not Pass
Kentucky is about to enter a dark state in its history if Amendment 2 is passed. The state of Kentucky will make an important decision this November. An amendment to the state’s constitution has been proposed, which would completely eliminate the option for a constitutionally protected abortion in the state ever again. This is a gross overstep of the government’s power and a dangerous line to cross for the many people capable of pregnancy in the state.
wdrb.com
Kentucky Reading Recovery program under fire as lawmakers hear from Oldham County family
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A literacy intervention program meant to help first-grade students in Kentucky learn how to read came under fire in Frankfort on Wednesday. State lawmakers heard from an Oldham County family about what they say are the failings of the Reading Recovery program. "If anything, it's hurt...
'Printing error' causes incomplete ballot, ACLU of KY speaking out
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With only one week until Election Day, the ACLU of Kentucky is calling out the Jefferson County Clerk's Office after a voter received an incomplete ballot in the mail. Erran Huber, spokesperson for the Jefferson County Board of Elections, said it was a printing mistake and...
953wiki.com
Gov. Beshear Announces More Than $15 Million in Funding to Northern Kentucky Communities
COVINGTON, Ky. (Nov. 1, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear delivered $15,663,176 in infrastructure and education funding to Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties. The funding comes through the Governor’s Cleaner Water Program, his Better Schools Program, Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Response funds (CDBG-CV) and the Energy and Environment Cabinet.
kentuckymonthly.com
Remembering a Kentucky Hero
In the front yard of the old Owen County Courthouse at the corner of West Seminary and North Thomas streets near a large tree in the quiet community of Owenton stands Kentucky historical marker No. 2521. It honors an Owen County native whose worldwide accomplishments might have faded from public memory had it not been, in large part, for a group of middle-school students whose teacher had read a newspaper story about little-known Willis Augustus “Mose” Lee Jr., one of Kentucky’s greatest veterans.
Comments / 0