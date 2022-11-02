ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

wkyufm.org

Kentucky Republicans set eyes on last Democratic-held legislative seat in central time zone

The only Democratic seat in the Kentucky General Assembly left in the central time zone is a top target for the GOP in this year’s elections. Democratic State Representative Patti Minter was first elected in 2018 and re-elected in a landslide in 2020. Kentucky’s 20th House district contained some of the most diverse precincts in the commonwealth, a reliably Democratic bloc of voters that formed Minton’s core group of supporters in her first two campaigns. That all changed with Republicans in charge of writing new maps for legislative districts after the 2020 census. Minter’s district was surgically redrawn, removing key Democratic areas in favor of Republican-heavy precincts. It was a deliberate attempt to pack Republicans into a district that has sent Democrats to Frankfort for decades, according to Western Kentucky University political science professor Joel Turner.
KENTUCKY STATE
lakercountry.com

Two constitutional amendments on the ballot in Kentucky

Two constitutional amendments are on the ballot in Kentucky this election cycle. In short, Amendment 1 gives the state legislature the ability to call itself into session for up to 12 days and remove specific legislative session end dates. Kentucky is one of 14 states in which only the governor...
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Election ’22: Protect Kentucky Access says vote ‘No’ on Amendment 2 — it’s too extreme for Kentucky

Amendment 2 is too extreme for Kentucky. On November 8, we must vote No. On November 8, Kentuckians will be asked to fundamentally change our state’s constitution and allow politicians to ban all access to abortion with no exceptions, including in cases of rape, incest, and when the health and life of the mother is at risk. This is a dangerous act of government overreach, and to protect our neighbors, friends, and family members, on November 8, we must vote No on Amendment 2.
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Senate Democratic candidate Charles Booker votes early

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Early voting for the mid-term elections opened Thursday in the Commonwealth and several key figures went out to the polls to cast their vote. Senate Democratic candidate Charles Booker was at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage Thursday to cast his vote. Booker invited his...
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

What to expect on election night in Kentucky

Kentucky has become increasingly Republican since 2016, when Donald Trump’s popularity atop the ticket enabled the GOP to win the state House to complete its takeover of the legislature and solidify its power. Trump easily carried Kentucky again in the 2020 presidential election. Republicans hold both U.S. Senate seats,...
KENTUCKY STATE
14news.com

Kentucky voters consider Amendment 2 ahead of Election Day

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - On November 8, while putting in their votes for local candidates, Kentucky voters will also have to decide on Kentucky Amendment 2, which would add an amendment to the Kentucky state constitution that states that there is no right to an abortion. Some folks like Owensboro...
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Governor appoints local doctor, bank official to Kentucky Fire Commission, Financial Institutions Board

PADUCAH — Gov. Andy Beshear has appointed a doctor and the vice president of a bank from Paducah to a state board and a state commission. The governor appointed Dr. Irvin Smith, a physician at Healthworks LLC, to serve on the Kentucky Fire Commission. Smith replaces Fadi Al Akhrass, who has resigned from the commission, the governor's office announced Friday.
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKR

These 7 Kentucky Counties Can Get Help Paying Their Winter Bills-Here’s How

Do you know a family struggling to pay their bills? There's a program in Kentucky that will help these seven counties with a hand up. Here's how it works. With winter weather comes colder temperatures and higher utility bills. This can cause a lot of families to fall behind on bills because of the rising cost of utility bills. If you know someone that needs help the LIHEAP Program through Audubon Area Community Services has been put into place to help any family that meets the necessary guidelines.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLWT 5

Amendment 1 will be on Kentucky ballots. What would it do?

Kentucky's GOP state lawmakers were livid in 2020. They were upset Gov. Andy Beshear's COVID-19 restrictions closed many businesses and forced schools to offer remote instruction only. And they were frustrated there was little they could do until they convened in January 2021 for their regularly scheduled General Assembly. If...
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Beshear mulls options on medical marijuana in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gov. Andy Beshear gave the state an update on his progress as he examined the possibilities of executive action on legalizing medical marijuana in Kentucky. Beshear said he expects to have an announcement ready this month. This comes after an online poll conducted by Beshear’s...
KENTUCKY STATE
belivewire.com

Amendment 2 Should Not Pass

Kentucky is about to enter a dark state in its history if Amendment 2 is passed. The state of Kentucky will make an important decision this November. An amendment to the state’s constitution has been proposed, which would completely eliminate the option for a constitutionally protected abortion in the state ever again. This is a gross overstep of the government’s power and a dangerous line to cross for the many people capable of pregnancy in the state.
KENTUCKY STATE
953wiki.com

Gov. Beshear Announces More Than $15 Million in Funding to Northern Kentucky Communities

COVINGTON, Ky. (Nov. 1, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear delivered $15,663,176 in infrastructure and education funding to Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties. The funding comes through the Governor’s Cleaner Water Program, his Better Schools Program, Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Response funds (CDBG-CV) and the Energy and Environment Cabinet.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
kentuckymonthly.com

Remembering a Kentucky Hero

In the front yard of the old Owen County Courthouse at the corner of West Seminary and North Thomas streets near a large tree in the quiet community of Owenton stands Kentucky historical marker No. 2521. It honors an Owen County native whose worldwide accomplishments might have faded from public memory had it not been, in large part, for a group of middle-school students whose teacher had read a newspaper story about little-known Willis Augustus “Mose” Lee Jr., one of Kentucky’s greatest veterans.
OWEN COUNTY, KY

