Read full article on original website
Related
Raleigh News & Observer
NC man saw lottery ticket with the word ‘Fortune.’ He bought one and hit the jackpot.
Carvent Webb was all set to retire this Sunday from his job restoring historic homes for Winston-Salem-based contractor Salem Heritage. And that’s before what happened to him on a recent stop at his favorite 7-Eleven, the 70-year-old Charlottean said Tuesday, after N.C. lottery officials announced that he’d won $3 million on a Fabulous Fortune scratch-off ticket.
Raleigh News & Observer
‘We have won.’ Jeff Jackson declares victory in 14th Congressional District
Democrat Jeff Jackson declared victory Tuesday night in the 14th Congressional District. At 9:22 p.m., the Associated Press called the race for Jackson over Republican Pat Harrigan. According to unofficial results from the North Carolina Board of Elections at 11:50 p.m., Jackson had 57.47% of the vote, with 99% of the precincts reported.
Raleigh News & Observer
Woman missing on drive from California to Oregon found, police say
UPDATE: A 26-year-old woman was found after being reported missing on a drive from California to Oregon, police said. With the help of a Good Samaritan with a snowmobile and Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, Camille Rose Markovich was located “in Siskiyou County on Greyback Road” aftershe became stranded and didn’t have cellphone reception, the Cotati Police Department said in a Nov. 8 Facebook post.
Raleigh News & Observer
North Carolina dodged a GOP tsunami in the midterms, but it’s still bleeding red
It wasn’t a tsunami — and maybe it wasn’t quite a wave, either — but North Carolina is still seeing red. Despite a stronger night than expected for Democrats across the country, the Tar Heel state took a strong step to the right Tuesday. Republicans appear to have gained a supermajority in the state Senate, and GOP candidates swept statewide judicial races, including two critical seats on the N.C. Supreme Court.
Comments / 0