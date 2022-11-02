Parkland Mass Shooter Formally Sentenced to Life in Prison Without Parole for Murdering 17 People in 2018 Valentine’s Day Attack

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Families of the 17 children and staff members Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz murdered cursed him to hell, wished him a painful death and called him a coward Tuesday as they got their one chance to address him directly before he is sentenced to life in prison. For hours, parents, wives, siblings, children and some of the 17 Cruz also wounded at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine’s Day 2018 stood 20 feet (6 meters) from him. They looked the shackled killer in the eye and gave vehement, angry and sometimes tearful statements. Most decried that his jury voted 9-3 for death but did not reach the unanimity required under state law for that sentence to be imposed. Cruz, 24, stared back at them, dressed in a bright red jail jumpsuit, showing no emotion behind a COVID-19 face mask. The two-day hearing will conclude Wednesday when Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer formally sentences him to life without parole.

