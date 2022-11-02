Parkland Mass Shooter Formally Sentenced to Life in Prison Without Parole for Murdering 17 People in 2018 Valentine’s Day Attack

Read full article on original website
BREAKING NEWS: Emotionless Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz is sentenced to life in prison without parole as disgusted parents weep and beg that he's murdered behind bars
Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz has been sentenced to life in prison without parole after being spared the death penalty by three merciful jurors last month. Cruz, 24, was emotionless in court on Wednesday as the parents and siblings of his victims wept all around him. Many of those parents spoke...
californiaexaminer.net
Judge’s Hugs After Parkland Sentencing Are Controversial
On Wednesday, after the sentencing hearing for the Parkland school shooter concluded, the judge hugged the prosecutors, which caused alarm among some of the attorneys who had been following the case closely. It was Judge Elizabeth Scherer of the Broward County Circuit Court who presided over the case, and it...
Florida Bar weighing investigation into Nikolas Cruz lawyer after she flipped off cameras, laughed
Tamara Curtis, one of Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz's lawyers, is facing an investigation by the Florida Bar after she was seen flipping off cameras.
Parkland Parents Lose It Over Nikolas Cruz’s Attorney Flipping the Bird
In the final hours of the two-day sentencing hearing for Nikolas Cruz, the gunman who killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the family members of some of his victims had the chance to fiercely confront not only him but his defense team for their behavior before, during, and after the trial.“This man, this animal, this piece of shit, this bastard took the lives of 17 people,” seethed Michael Beigel, the father of slain Parkland teacher Scott Beigel. “You have a right to defend him. You have no right, no right to demean the people who lost somebody....
WATCH LIVE: Parkland Mass Shooter Sentencing Hearing
A judge is expected to sentence the Parkland mass shooter Nikolas Jacob Cruz, 24, to life in prison in a sentencing hearing on Tuesday. Court beings at 9 a.m. ET. You can watch in the player above. Authorities said he, a former student, entered Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School with...
Click10.com
Video shows group of men going after convicted felon arrested over shooting in Miami-Dade
MIAMI – Surveillance video shows part of what led up to a recent shooting at a strip mall in Miami-Dade County’s South Miami Heights neighborhood. Devon Parker, who was arrested for firing a weapon when he wasn’t allowed to have one, said the shooting on Oct. 27, near the corner of Quail Roost Drive and Southwest 114th Avenue, was in self-defense.
Police: Murder-suicide under investigation in Plantation
PLANTATION -- Police are investigating what they are calling the murder-suicide of a man and a woman inside a Plantation home. Authorities said a possible domestic dispute ended with two bodies found Friday evening.Investigators said they received the call at around 4 p.m. to the 8000 block of NW 10th Street around 4 p.m. It was not immediately clear what prompted police to go to the location. When they arrived, they found the bodies of a man and a woman.Neighbors told CBS4 that they had previously heard yelling coming from inside that residence. No other details were immediately known.
Former School Cop in Custody After Police Officer Ex-Boyfriend Was Shot and Left ‘Fighting for His Life’: Reports
A former Miami-Dade school cop is in custody in connection with the early Friday morning shooting of her police officer ex-boyfriend, according to multiple local news reports from South Florida. The suspected shooter, identified in reports as 32-year-old Yessenia Sanchez, is in custody. The victim of the attack, identified by...
Former Parkland Resident Charged by Feds in Charity Fraud Scheme
A former Parkland resident was charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and lying on a tax return, federal authorities said Friday. Douglas Sailors, 71, who now resides in Owensboro, KY, lived in Parkland’s Pine Tree Estates. He formed and operated nonprofit charities for his personal benefit, using them to run various fraud schemes from about 2009 through 2018, according to the Department of Justice.
Families unleash grief and anger on Parkland school shooter
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Families of the 17 children and staff members Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz murdered cursed him to hell, wished him a painful death and called him a coward Tuesday as they got their one chance to address him directly before he is sentenced to life in prison. For hours, parents, wives, siblings, children and some of the 17 Cruz also wounded at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine’s Day 2018 stood 20 feet (6 meters) from him. They looked the shackled killer in the eye and gave vehement, angry and sometimes tearful statements. Most decried that his jury voted 9-3 for death but did not reach the unanimity required under state law for that sentence to be imposed. Cruz, 24, stared back at them, dressed in a bright red jail jumpsuit, showing no emotion behind a COVID-19 face mask. The two-day hearing will conclude Wednesday when Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer formally sentences him to life without parole.
cw34.com
Mother and daughter punched, then suspect 'did not know why the police were on scene'
LANTANA, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman returning "from working the night shift" didn't get much peace and quiet after arriving home and going to bed. Timothy Scott was visiting on Sunday, Oct. 23, and Lantana police wrote in the arrest report, she said he "appeared intoxicated because his eyes were bloodshot, and the home was in disarray. She stated that she then got into bed and closed her eyes.
cw34.com
Officers' affair gets dangerous: One's wife shoots at them, 3rd cop faces Internal Affairs
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A shooting in a parking lot caused two police officers to quickly scatter. One even called 911. Coworkers had to investigate. The two were actually targets late Sunday night, May 8, outside the Home Depot on Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard. she has been...
Three Florida Men Found Guilty Of Pawn Shop Robbery Spree, Murder Of Elderly Customer
Three Florida men have been found guilty on all counts of a 21-count indictment—including robbery and murder. Jonathan Cruz, 36, Eric Ortiz Melendez, 28, and Jorge Aponte Figueroa, 25, were charged with conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robberies and the actual carrying out of committing
NBC Miami
What Will Life in Prison Look Like For The Parkland School Shooter?
The convicted Parkland school shooter is scheduled to be sentenced to life in prison this week, following final statements from the families of the 17 people he killed. A two-day hearing is scheduled to begin Tuesday that will conclude with Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer formally sentencing Nikolas Cruz for his Feb. 14, 2018, massacre at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Man In Florida Winds Up With Attempted Murder Charge After 'Slap Box' Fight Outside Of A Bar: Report
A Florida man is facing an attempted murder charge over an incident that police say started as a friendly "slap box" fight, Radar has learned.Eric Rodriguez, 33, of Pembroke pines, Florida is charged with attempted murder after he allegedly severely injured another man following a slap box fight outside a Pembroke Pine sports bar.Police say Rodriguez and the victim engaged in a slap box fight a approximately 2:45 a.m. Oct. 30 in Rickey's Sports Bar & Grill's parking lot. The bar is located at 8333 Pines Boulevard.Police say the slap box fight began and, at some point during the game,...
Miami-Dade police officer shot in head during domestic dispute
MIAMI - A veteran Miami-Dade police officer was rushed to the hospital after being shot in Hialeah.The officer, who was off duty, was shot in what police called a domestic related incident at 1270 West 79th Street. He was airlifted to the Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition. He was then rushed into surgery.Sgt. Jose Torres of the Hialeah Police Department said "The officer is in extremely critical condition. This is very sad. This is a very sad morning. This is a domestic violence incident. It is isolated and again the shooter is in custody." He said there was no...
Parkland Man Accused Of Federal Charitable Fraud, Tax Fraud Worth Millions
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Former Parkland resident Douglas Sailors, 71, is facing mail, wire fraud, and tax return charges that the United States Department of Justice says is valued in the millions of dollars. Prosecutors allege Sailors diverted millions of dollars of charitable […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
NBC Miami
Man and Woman Found Dead at Plantation Home in Apparent Murder-Suicide: Police
Police are investigating after a man and woman were found dead at a Plantation home Friday in an apparent murder-suicide, officials said. The incident happened at a home in the 8000 block of Northwest 10th Street. Plantation Police officials said a preliminary investigation shows the man and woman died of...
WATCH THE VIDEO: Broward Hotel Guest Robbed At Gunpoint
BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) -- Detectives with the Broward Sheriff's Office are asking the public for help identifying the suspects seen in the image above, which comes from a video you should view here.
cw34.com
Deputies: mother and child hospitalized after hit-and-run
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are looking for the driver responsible for hitting a mother that was pushing her child in a stroller. On Nov. 4 around 9:40 p.m. she was walking westbound on Caribbean Boulevard. At the same time, an unknown person was driving westbound and...
