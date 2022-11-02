Read full article on original website
Be a big brother or big sister in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Big Brothers Big Sisters helps children realize their potential and build their futures through youth mentoring programs. They nurture children and strengthen communities in and around the Chattanooga area. Today The Daily Refresh welcomed CEO Jessica Whatley to discuss their new building and ways you can get involved.
November is adopt a senior pet month at McKamey Animal Center!
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Savannah Shoemaker talks about how November is 'adopt a senior pet' month! Currently there is an adoption special with waived fees for all senior dogs and cats throughout the month of November. Stay connected with McKamey Animal Center. (423) 305-6500. ______________. Follow This N That on...
Nature's beauty at Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Tish Gailmard is back with a furry friend on The Daily Refresh. She tells us about their year-end campaign, the Red Wolf photo exhibit, and how you can get two free trees!
YMCA winter break camps
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Cara Standifer talks about how it is almost time for winter break! Sign up with the YMCA for winter break camps!. Stay connected with YMCA of Metropolitan Chattanooga.
The Fall Ball is back at GLOW Redux
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Medical Society and the Medical Foundation of Chattanooga cordially invite you to GLOW Redux! It's their largest annual fundraiser taking place this Saturday, November 5th.
Sweet Georgia Sound and Chocolate at the Chattanooga Market
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Melissa Lail and Ella Livingston talks about the music of Sweet Georgia Sound on the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage for another free performance. The 20+ band is well known for a variety of ballroom dance music that includes classic and modern big band, swing, Latin and waltz tunes.
Christmas Open House at The Barn Nursery
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Barn Nursery is an award-winning garden center and one of the largest in the Southeast. Top-quality shrubs, trees, vines, perennials, and annuals are displayed for your garden stroll. Conveniently located directly off the Interstate (exit 181) in Chattanooga, it is home to the Pottery Outlet, a gift shop, home decor, and a marvelous greenhouse. The Barn Nursery is gearing up for its big Christmas Open House going on this weekend November 5th and 6.
3 of 4 Chattanooga minors charged after leading Sequatchie County deputies on chase
SEQUATCHIE COUNTY, Tenn. — Three out of four Chattanooga minors suspected of making fentanyl deliveries are facing charges after leading Sequatchie County deputies on a chase ending in a crash Thursday, the sheriff's office says. The Sequatchie County Sheriff's Office says they were serving a narcotics related search warrant...
Record early voting winds down in Georgia; Tennessee early voting numbers down from 2018
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Georgians continue to hit record-breaking turnouts in early voting. And these numbers have been breaking records since the first day of early voting this year, surging to nearly twice the number on the first day of Early Voting in 2018. According to the statewide election office,...
'Terrible trajectory:' O.D. rates rise in Chattanooga as CDC updates opioid guidelines
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Opioid abuse has become one of the worst addiction epidemics in American history. In Chattanooga, there have been 119 drug-related deaths this year so far, according to CPD. “A terrible trajectory for the for the actual amount of overdoses we're seeing, and certainly the death by...
Sideline Wrap-up: Dekalb County vs. East Hamilton
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Dekalb County vs. East Hamilton. The Hurricanes advance to the 2nd round of the TSSAA playoffs.
Fence company robbed at gunpoint in Hixson Friday
HIXSON, Tenn. — Someone robbed a business on Hixson Pike at gunpoint on Friday, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO). The robbery happened at a A-Affordable Fence Company on the 7600 block of Hixson Pike at about 11 a.m. No one was hurt. Right now, authorities say...
Man hits two police cars, leads authorities on chase from Catoosa County to Chattanooga
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — A man hit two police cars and then led authorities on a police chase starting in Catoosa County and ending in Chattanooga Thursday. Fort Oglethorpe Police Chief Keith Sewell says they pursued the man after he struck two of their police cars with his red S-10 pick up truck.
"No remorse:" Quarter of surveyed Hamilton Co. teachers may not return after winter break
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Everyone agrees teaching is a tough job. But now, some Hamilton County teachers responded to a survey in a way that indicates they feel it's tougher than before. A recent survey of 72 teachers from 34 different Hamilton County schools last month found that a...
Sideline Wrap-up: Karns vs. Walker Valley
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Karns vs. Walker Valley. Karns came into the game with a 7-3 record. Walker Valley was 4-6, but was 3-1 and 2nd in their region.
Man riding bicycle hit by car in Cleveland Thursday, police say
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — A 66-year-old man riding his bicycle was hit by a car in Cleveland Thursday, the Cleveland Police Department says. Cleveland police officers responded to the crash at the intersection of 25th Street and North Ocoee involving a vehicle and a bicycle.:. The bicyclist was traveling south...
Gas leak closes road in East Brainerd Friday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A four inch main was hit overnight in East Brainerd causing a gas leak. The Chattanooga Fire Department shut down Igou Gap Road at Mara Drive as a precaution. Several homes were evacuated in the immediate area. Officials at the scene say the leak happened when...
Hamilton Co. Schools latching on to new safety measure keeping intruders out of classroom
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Safety concerns still at the front of parents' minds following violent incidents and threats at schools around the country, including the shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Now, Hamilton County Schools are adopting a new procedure that while inconvenient to some teachers, will more importantly inconvenience intruders.
Polk County schools closed Monday due to excessive illness
POLK COUNTY, Tenn. — All Polk County Schools will be closed on Monday due to excessive illness, according to Director of Schools Ryan Goodman. It's the second time a school in our viewing area has had to make such plans. Cases of the flu are uncommonly high this year,...
Your money: Hamilton County Mayor, attorney accused of wasting taxpayer dollars
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Conflict between Hamilton County's Mayor and the current county attorney continues with accusations that the other is wasting taxpayer money. Mayor Weston Wamp claims Rheubin Taylor was doing private casework on the side during his time serving as county attorney. Wamp says that was part...
