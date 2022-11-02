ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Be a big brother or big sister in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Big Brothers Big Sisters helps children realize their potential and build their futures through youth mentoring programs. They nurture children and strengthen communities in and around the Chattanooga area. Today The Daily Refresh welcomed CEO Jessica Whatley to discuss their new building and ways you can get involved.
November is adopt a senior pet month at McKamey Animal Center!

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Savannah Shoemaker talks about how November is 'adopt a senior pet' month! Currently there is an adoption special with waived fees for all senior dogs and cats throughout the month of November. Stay connected with McKamey Animal Center. (423) 305-6500. ______________. Follow This N That on...
YMCA winter break camps

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Cara Standifer talks about how it is almost time for winter break! Sign up with the YMCA for winter break camps!. Stay connected with YMCA of Metropolitan Chattanooga.
The Fall Ball is back at GLOW Redux

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Medical Society and the Medical Foundation of Chattanooga cordially invite you to GLOW Redux! It's their largest annual fundraiser taking place this Saturday, November 5th.
Sweet Georgia Sound and Chocolate at the Chattanooga Market

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Melissa Lail and Ella Livingston talks about the music of Sweet Georgia Sound on the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage for another free performance. The 20+ band is well known for a variety of ballroom dance music that includes classic and modern big band, swing, Latin and waltz tunes.
Christmas Open House at The Barn Nursery

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Barn Nursery is an award-winning garden center and one of the largest in the Southeast. Top-quality shrubs, trees, vines, perennials, and annuals are displayed for your garden stroll. Conveniently located directly off the Interstate (exit 181) in Chattanooga, it is home to the Pottery Outlet, a gift shop, home decor, and a marvelous greenhouse. The Barn Nursery is gearing up for its big Christmas Open House going on this weekend November 5th and 6.
Fence company robbed at gunpoint in Hixson Friday

HIXSON, Tenn. — Someone robbed a business on Hixson Pike at gunpoint on Friday, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO). The robbery happened at a A-Affordable Fence Company on the 7600 block of Hixson Pike at about 11 a.m. No one was hurt. Right now, authorities say...
Man riding bicycle hit by car in Cleveland Thursday, police say

CLEVELAND, Tenn. — A 66-year-old man riding his bicycle was hit by a car in Cleveland Thursday, the Cleveland Police Department says. Cleveland police officers responded to the crash at the intersection of 25th Street and North Ocoee involving a vehicle and a bicycle.:. The bicyclist was traveling south...
Gas leak closes road in East Brainerd Friday night

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A four inch main was hit overnight in East Brainerd causing a gas leak. The Chattanooga Fire Department shut down Igou Gap Road at Mara Drive as a precaution. Several homes were evacuated in the immediate area. Officials at the scene say the leak happened when...
Polk County schools closed Monday due to excessive illness

POLK COUNTY, Tenn. — All Polk County Schools will be closed on Monday due to excessive illness, according to Director of Schools Ryan Goodman. It's the second time a school in our viewing area has had to make such plans. Cases of the flu are uncommonly high this year,...

