kpic
Closures announced as kayak launch installed at Topits Park
COOS BAY, Ore. — Work began Thursday at John Topits Park in Coos Bay to install a new kayak launch. Sections of the parking lot and the boat ramp are now closed as Johnson Rock Products works on the project. "Right now, what we're doing is we're installing the...
kpic
Myrtle Creek Fire Department's annual 'Boot Drive' seeking donations
MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. — The Myrtle Creek Fire Department announced on their Facebook page that they are look for anyone interested in donating their annual 'Boot Drive'. Every year the fire department helps raise money to help clothe children in need in South County. If you're interested in donating,...
kpic
Smell smoke? Could be a field reduction burn
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Field reduction burns are underway in Coos County. The controlled burns are facilitated by the Coos Forest Protective Association under the Oregon Smoke Management Plan. CFPA District Specialist Jef Chase says owners of private forests often end up with large piles of debris after logging.
kqennewsradio.com
ROAD NORTHEAST OF REEDSPORT REOPENED TO ONE LANE
The Douglas County Public Works Department has reopened one lane of traffic on North Fork Smith River Road, also known as County Road 48A, 22 miles northeast of Reedsport. A release said rocks and debris from a landslide closed the road on Thursday. DCPW crews immediately responded to the scene and were able to clear debris so that the road could be partially reopened, allowing limited access through the area. Crews will continue to work on clearing the road over the next several days, in anticipation of reopening the road to both lanes by the end of next week.
kpic
Oregon State Police ask for public assistance with a cow shot in a field
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police are seeking public assistance in finding more information about a bovine that was shot in a field in Douglas County. Police say on October 31, around 11:00 p.m., OSP was alerted by a landowner that a cow was shot in his field on Boomer Hill Road near Myrtle Creek.
Suspect sought after cow found shot in southern Oregon field
Oregon State Police are investigating after a Douglas County resident reported their cow was shot and killed Monday evening.
oregontoday.net
Quake off South Coast, Nov. 2
A 2.9-magnitude earthquake was recorded just off of Curry County Tuesday, Nov. 1. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Pistol River.
KCBY
Building demolition in Coos Bay may cause inconveniences for motorists
COOS BAY, Ore. — The City of Coos Bay has contracted Johnson Rock Products, Inc. for the demolition of the old Gary's Automotive Building at 405 Newmark Avenue. The city anticipates work to begin November 1st, and will be completed by the end of December. Officials anticipate that with...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE CITE MAN FOR THEFT IN THE THIRD-DEGREE
Roseburg Police cited a man for theft in the third-degree on Wednesday, for a prior incident. A Roseburg Police report said the 64-year old allegedly stole the victim’s wallet after the man set it down inside the store. The suspect was identified on Wednesday and given a citation, due to his cooperation.
Golf Digest
The great Bandon Dunes debate
Debating and discussing the courses at Bandon Dunes is almost as much fun as playing them. Several of us at Fire Pit have been making the trek to Bandon for years, and over the last 53 weeks, four staffers made their first pilgrimage. So we thought this would be a good time to compare notes. (Those who have only four courses in their rankings did not play Old MacDonald on their maiden voyage.) Without further ado, here's how we collectively think of Bandon Dunes.
kpic
2-vehicle crash in Roseburg requires extrication; 3 hospitalized, including child
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Firefighters in Roseburg cleared the scene of a two-vehicle crash Monday at Diamond Lake and Fowler, the Roseburg Fire Department said. The crash occurred around 6:25 p.m., the Battalion Chief said. One patient needed extrication and three were transported to Mercy Medical Center, including a small...
kpic
Positive behavior trends upward in North Bend School District
NORTH BEND, Ore. — At Hillcrest Elementary School, students want to be called to the principal's office. It's just one way North Bend School District schools are focused on positive reinforcement. The Hillcrest Hound Dogs began this school year giving out their new "Paw"-sitive behavior awards to make good...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG VA AND SALVATION ARMY WITH FOOD DISTRIBUTION DAY
Roseburg VA Health Care System’s Center for Development and Civic Engagement and the Salvation Army have teamed up again this year to hold a drive-through food distribution day. It will be November 10th from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and is for no income to low income veterans only.
kqennewsradio.com
ESTRANGED COUPLE CITED FOLLOWING ALLEGED DISTURBANCE
Roseburg Police cited a couple following an alleged disturbance early Friday. An RPD report said just before 12:30 a.m. an investigation revealed a woman initiated an affray with an estranged victim, during which their three pit bulls got loose, fought with each other, bite their owners and even charged a pedestrian and an uninvolved dog on the bike path.
KATU.com
Missing California woman's car found in Linn County, woman remains missing
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — Linn County deputies have found a car connected to missing California woman Tammy Pitkin, 54. However, Pitkin remains missing. Pitkin was officially reported missing on October 26, but had not been seen by family since October 14. She was last known to have been in Sutherlin, Oregon on October 17.
oregontoday.net
DINT Meth Bust, Douglas Co., Nov. 1
On Saturday, October 29th, Detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) arrested two California men for trafficking large amounts of narcotics into Douglas County. As part of an ongoing investigation, DINT detectives contacted 53 year old Roberto Silva Diaz of Red Bluff, California, and 60 year old Feliciano Bobadilla, of Corning, California, in the parking lot of a business in the 3,000 block of Aviation Drive in Roseburg. Detectives had information indicating the two were trafficking large amounts of methamphetamine and counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl. Roseburg Police K-9 “Trapper” searched the exterior of the suspects’ vehicle and gave an alert indicating he could smell the odor of narcotics coming from inside. A search of the vehicle revealed approximately 13.9 grams of suspected heroin, 300 counterfeit oxycodone pills containing suspected fentanyl, and 3 pounds of suspected methamphetamine. Both suspects were lodged at the Douglas County Jail on charges of Possession and Delivery of Heroin, Possession and Delivery of Methamphetamine, Possession and Delivery of Sch. II Controlled Substance, and Conspiracy. The DINT team is a multi-jurisdictional narcotics task force that identifies, disrupts, and dismantles local, multi-state, and international drug trafficking organizations using an intelligence-driven, multi-agency, prosecutor-supported approach. DINT is supported by the Oregon-Idaho High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) and is composed of members from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Roseburg Police Department, Oregon State Police, Bureau of Land Management, and the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office. The Oregon-Idaho HIDTA program is an Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) sponsored counterdrug grant program that coordinates with and provides funding resources to multi-agency drug enforcement initiatives, including DINT.
KVAL
ALERT: Scammers posing as Douglas County Sheriff's Office staff
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is warning residents to be aware of scammers calling them and impersonating Sherriff's Office personnel. The sheriff's office has received calls from community members, who reported that they've received such calls from people claiming to be Lt. Brad O'Dell or other employees with the sheriff's office.
California couple disappears while traveling through Oregon in motorhome
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) -- A California couple passing through Oregon was reported missing by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office on Thursday.Charles, 81, and Kathleen, 79, Waller were reportedly in the Glide area on or around Oct. 23 while they were driving to their home in Boulder Creek, California in their motorhome. The Wallers were in daily contact with their family members but that stopped on Oct. 23 when they were about 45 miles north of the California-Oregon border. Both of the couple's cell phones are powered off, according to the sheriff's office. Charles Waller is described as a white male who is 5′10″ 207 lbs with gray hair and brown eyes. Kathleen Waller is described as a white female who is 5′6″ 190 lbs with gray hair and blue eyes. They were driving a 2017 Ford Four Winds Motorhome bearing California license plate 8HWX240. The sheriff's office did not say whether or nor they believe foul play was involved in the Waller's disappearance. Anyone who may have information about their whereabouts is urged to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at (541) 440-4471 or email dcso.pio@co.douglas.or.us
kqennewsradio.com
TWO TAKEN TO HOSPITAL FOLLOWING TWO-VEHICLE ACCIDENT
Two people were taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle accident on Thursday night. A Roseburg Police report said just after 11:30 p.m. the wreck took place at the intersection of Southeast Mosher Avenue and Southeast Pine Street. An investigation concluded that the driver of a sedan ran a stop sign and his vehicle was t-boned by a pickup. The sedan driver and his passenger, a female, were transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center for minor injuries. Both were treated and released, according to a hospital spokesperson.
kqennewsradio.com
MISSING COUPLE LOCATED BY SEARCH AND RESCUE
Two people the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office had been looking for, were located Thursday afternoon. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell said 81-year old Charles Waller and his wife, 79-year old Kathleen Waller were found by Douglas County Search and Rescue. O’Dell said the couple were camping at a recreation site near Glendale. It was an area that did not have cellular phone service. The Waller’s were safe and did not require any further assistance.
