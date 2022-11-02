ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFRV Local 5

HS Sports Xtra: State championship Saturday, Level 3 recap

(WFRV) – In this edition of High School Sports Xtra, Northeast Wisconsin teams compete for state titles in volleyball and soccer, while the action on the football field delivers again in Level 3. We also have a profile on Howards Grove senior Saige Damrow, a four-time state champion and a Wisconsin volleyball commit that shares […]
