ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

OKPOP executive director gives status update in Tulsa City Council meeting

By Caitlin Huggins
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PAFmu_0iwJJfAk00

Tulsa City Councilors got an update on the status and funding for the OKPOP museum in a committee meeting on Wednesday.

Executive Director Jeff Moore joined the meeting at the request of one councilor to answer questions. WATCH MEETING HERE

Moore said the museum is developing in 2 phases.

Phase 1 is the "skin and bones" of OKPOP. It concluded last December with the completed building constructed. Moore said this phase was about $30 million.

Phase 2 is considered the "heart and soul" of OKPOP. It includes building the displays, exhibitions and programming—- creating the experience for visitors to the museum. Moore said Phase 2 is really a public/private partnership with funding coming from the City of Tulsa, Tulsa County and community donations. He said so far that includes about $9.7 million in funds from the city/county and private donors with more pledged. He said they need about $35 million total for Phase 2.

City councilors asked specific questions about funding and a timeline for how long OKPOP can stay open now and when the museum could have the funds needed to complete exhibits and open. Moore said they are funded through 2023 to operate as they are now and are actively raising funds for the construction. His goal is to get it over a two year period.

Some city councilors asked specific questions about that funding because the $1 million pledged from the City of Tulsa is from ARPA funding and has a timeline of when it needs to be spent. There were also questions about how they are making revenue now and when there could be some public access to the exhibits and the building. Right now, the building is being rented as a private venue for events such as the recent opening of the Bob Dylan Center.

Moore also said he thinks there could be some additional state funding to complete the project based on positive conversations he's had with state leaders.

The Tulsa City Council is voting on a resolution regarding ARPA funding in the 5 p.m. council meeting, the $1 million for OKPOP is included in that resolution.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Firefighters at west Tulsa building fire

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa firefighters are at a building fire in west Tulsa Friday morning. The building is near West 41st Street and U.S. Highway 75, but it’s not yet known what the building is or who owns it. This is a developing story. Download the FOX23 News...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Scheels is coming to Tulsa with tax incentive from city

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Scheels is coming to Tulsa. The sporting goods store is set to open in 2024 and is getting a tax incentive from the city. Scheels plans to invest more than $100 million into the western portion of Woodland Hills Mall. NewsChannel 8 spoke with Partner...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

City of Bartlesville Installs New Park Signs

In 2013, the Community Strategic Plan proposed the installation of update signs for all city parks. The cost for the proposed signs was eventually approved by voters as part of the 2018 General Obligation Bond Election. Fast forward to 2022 and the signs are finally in place. Installation of the...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
foodcontessa.com

21 Coffins Recovered in Tulsa Massacre Hunt

Officials said that the search for the remains of victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre has turned up 21 more coffins in unmarked graves in the city’s Oaklawn Cemetery. Oklahoma State Archaeologist Kary Stackelbeck stated Monday that seventeen adult-sized graves were discovered on Friday and Saturday. Furthermore, the city revealed on Tuesday that four burials, two adult-sized and two child-sized, had been discovered.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Broken Arrow holding trash, recycling event to beautify city

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Broken Arrow is holding a Trash Bash and Recycling Rally this weekend giving residents an opportunity to get rid of items they can't take to a recycling facility. The event helps reduce litter and trash dumping around the city and is designed...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police arrest man for selling fraudulent Pokémon cards to victims across the country

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department say they have arrested a man accused of selling fake and fraudulent Pokémon cards to victims in five states. Tulsa detectives were contacted by five victims from Hawaii, Arizona, Colorado, Texas and Ohio who all reported buying rare and high value Pokémon cards from a seller in Tulsa, only to later find that the cards were fake.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Hawk Takes Down Philbrook Museum Drone

TULSA, Okla. - The Philbrook Museum woke up to a surprise Thursday morning when a hawk flew up and took down their drone in one fell swoop. The museum tweeted the video from the recovered footage after it happened and posted this picture of the attack. They said the hawk did live to tell the tale but the drone may need some work.
TULSA, OK
kjrh.com

Farm Hippie plants deep roots in downtown Collinsville

COLLINSVILLE, Okla. — An idea planted on a Collinsville farm has grown into a booming business on Main Street in Collinsville. "It started with us, and 5,000 bees in the back of Chevy Tahoe," says Ash Winfield. Ash and his wife, Carrie Beth, are the co-owners of Farm Hippie....
COLLINSVILLE, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

DHS: Several Arrested In Catalytic Converter Theft Ring Investigation

Part of a federal investigation is happening in northeast Oklahoma according to representatives from the Department of Homeland Security. DHS announced that 13 defendants have been arrested in Oklahoma Wednesday in connection to an organized catalytic converter theft ring. Homeland security agents joined the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office and police officers from Tulsa, Broken Arrow, and Coweta at a building along Highway 51 between Coweta and Broken Arrow around 8:30 Wednesday morning. Dozens of officers were seen swarming the building and homeland security agents arrested at least eight people at the location.
TULSA, OK
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tulsa, Oklahoma news and weather from 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kjrh.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy